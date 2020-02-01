 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Middle schooler tries one strange trick to cheer up 94 year old. You won't believe what happens next   (foxnews.com) divider line
    More: Cool, World War II, Upper East Side, Basti Williams, 94-year-old woman, Poland, The Holocaust, Pastry, Germany  
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awww! What a thoughtful, intelligent kid!

Thank you, Subby. After this week, I really needed a feel-good story like this.
 
FatherDale [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Up with this sort of thing
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great story. And Faux was smart enough to lock down the comments.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I was expecting to read a story about the arrest after they were caught having sex.

I'm disappointed in you fark.  Shame!
 
TheFoz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ashelth: I was expecting to read a story about the arrest after they were caught having sex.

I'm disappointed in you fark.  Shame!


I was thinking "fixes the cable?" and thought there was about to be some jail time involved..
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Probably good but fark off faux news. Whatever it is the story is better on a legitimate news site.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Great story - beautiful acts of kindness.

/I do wish the journalist had told us why Basti is fluent in German.
 
boyd1031
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Used his talents to make a difference.  Anyone that does that is a hero in my book.
 
Bennett the Mad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Now, see how well I am trained?

I won't even click a Fark link that looks like clickbait!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Great story - beautiful acts of kindness.

/I do wish the journalist had told us why Basti is fluent in German.


Probably enrolled in an immersion plan at his school. A couple of the schools around here have programs.

It will be an encounter he will remember forever.
 
