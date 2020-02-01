 Skip to content
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Man had big Fireballs in his pockets   (fox43.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that is stuff that will make you sick.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Mr. Worldwide to infinity?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Goodness gracious!
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Neat, between being spotted by the first cop and pulled over by cop #2, this all happened within 5 miles of my place.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
For a moment there I thought the charges were actually because he had the mini-bottles in his pocket and was wondering if this was a new (nonsensical) rule.

/yes, the bottles were open
//the guy also admitted to drinking (beer) earlier and failed field tests
///in addition to the suspended license and past DUIs...not to mention almost hitting a police cruiser. I'm sure this will be his last violation.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
