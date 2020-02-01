 Skip to content
(9 News)   Colorado red flag law results in arrest warrant... for woman who filed petition   (9news.com) divider line
42
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm sure they'll arrest everyone who lies on paperwork from now on.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course, this is Colorado where the police can (and do) ignore protection orders with impunity.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I'm sure they'll arrest everyone who lies on paperwork from now on.


Against a cop, sure.
Little people, not so much.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeremy Holmes died July 1, 2017, in a confrontation that investigators described as a "suicide by cop."

She has my sympathy...regardless of the circumstances it was her kid and it's human nature that she go a little nuts seeking what she considers justice.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the gun-humpers were complaining that Red Flag Laws would have no due process.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a tragedy this lady's son died in a "suicide by cop" scenario. It is right she tries to find the cause of this incident, and who is at fault. It is not the cops' fault, towards whom the decedent charged. Likely it was a combination of chance - the decedent's wiring was set when the sperm hit the egg, and the choices that suggested he make - and the environment in which the decedent grew up.
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I'm sure they'll arrest everyone who lies on paperwork from now on.


From now on?  Perjury has been a crime, usually a felony, in western law for several hundred years.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a sad story.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said deputies have attempted to serve their warrant multiple times since last week. She is not in custody.

Surprised they didn't pull up a few armored vehicles and throw flash bangs and tear gas through the windows.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThrobblefootSpectre: edmo: I'm sure they'll arrest everyone who lies on paperwork from now on.

From now on?  Perjury has been a crime, usually a felony, in western law for several hundred years.


Yes. And?
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In reasonable societies, when a person is suicidal the police don't push and engage them,.and don't shoot then when they charge forward.

When you look at an even, and can say "if I had stayed home today nobody would have had to die" you did bad.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: That's a sad story.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said deputies have attempted to serve their warrant multiple times since last week. She is not in custody.

Surprised they didn't pull up a few armored vehicles and throw flash bangs and tear gas through the windows.


Nah. If they wait until she is outside, they can yell "she's coming right for me" and call it suicide by cop.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just remember their motto is "Protect and Serve." And they will be protected and served.
 
corn-bread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police give a damn about perjury on a government record?  It's a festivus miracle!

/In the law talking guy business we call this a case of "POP".
//Pissed Off Po'lice.
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: ThrobblefootSpectre: edmo: I'm sure they'll arrest everyone who lies on paperwork from now on.

From now on?  Perjury has been a crime, usually a felony, in western law for several hundred years.

Yes. And?


And....people get arrested for allegations of committing crimes?  :D
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um... she lied.

She has my sympathy, but, she lied. She committed felony perjury in her attempt to deliberately misuse a law. Her kid apparently committed "suicide by cop," and she thought that trying to misuse the law to harass one of the cops was a good idea, so the interference charge probably applies, too.

I'm no cop lover, in part because I do fervently believe that the rule of law should apply equally to everyone. She farked up. I feel for her motives, but there are right & wrong ways to do things, and she picked one of the wrong ones.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing that Cpl Phillip Morris's parents were proud smokers.
 
evilized
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play stupid games win stupid prizes.

For both mother and son in guess in this case.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not in the public interest to prosecute her.
Get her to drop it and shut up, and let her alone with her grief.
That is all that is needed here.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rebelyell2006: And the gun-humpers were complaining that Red Flag Laws would have no due process.


So far I've seen two cases in Colorado and both were resolved rationally. I'm sure there have been more, but it doesn't seem to have led to mass confiscation just yet.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: I'm guessing that Cpl Phillip Morris's parents were proud smokers.


Good catch. I missed that.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sheriff's office also put out a digital "wanted poster" for Holmes.
"Every week we put out one for the most egregious or the most public interest charge to generate public interest and leads," said LCSO spokesman Jared Kramer.

So why didn't they this week? If that's the most egregious thing to happen there this week then they must have nearly zero other crime going on.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: That's a sad story.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said deputies have attempted to serve their warrant multiple times since last week. She is not in custody.

Surprised they didn't pull up a few armored vehicles and throw flash bangs and tear gas through the windows.


She's white.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

holdmybones: rebelyell2006: And the gun-humpers were complaining that Red Flag Laws would have no due process.

So far I've seen two cases in Colorado and both were resolved rationally. I'm sure there have been more, but it doesn't seem to have led to mass confiscation just yet.


And it won't. The whole reason and purpose of Red Flag Laws is to disarm wife beaters and crazy people.
 
Dryad
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

holdmybones: rebelyell2006: And the gun-humpers were complaining that Red Flag Laws would have no due process.

So far I've seen two cases in Colorado and both were resolved rationally. I'm sure there have been more, but it doesn't seem to have led to mass confiscation just yet.


I don't recall Colorado's as being an unreasonable law. The complaints I saw were about entirely different states where the proposed law was very poorly conceived.
-
That the guy intentionally conflates states and topics is not surprising, as he intentionally conflates people who are not trolls like him as gun humpers.
That account exists to threadshiat discussions such as this one, he isn't discussing anything honestly.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

chawco: In reasonable societies, when a person is suicidal the police don't push and engage them,.and don't shoot then when they charge forward.

When you look at an even, and can say "if I had stayed home today nobody would have had to die" you did bad.


The problem is that police (and gun wankers in general) are taught that anyone who might merely touch you is a dire threat and must be gunned down. They will tell you that an "attacker" within 21 feet is 1.5 seconds away from killing you, so you have 1.5 seconds to kill them or be killed.

"Truths" like this are drilled into their heads.

Meanwhile, where psychopathy isn't encouraged:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dryad
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: The sheriff's office also put out a digital "wanted poster" for Holmes.
"Every week we put out one for the most egregious or the most public interest charge to generate public interest and leads," said LCSO spokesman Jared Kramer.

So why didn't they this week? If that's the most egregious thing to happen there this week then they must have nearly zero other crime going on.


Someone questioned their authori-tay. So of course they consider it the worst thing ever.
All those other crimes were just against people who don't matter.
 
Abox
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

chawco: In reasonable societies, when a person is suicidal the police don't push and engage them,.and don't shoot then when they charge forward.

When you look at an even, and can say "if I had stayed home today nobody would have had to die" you did bad.


I think people are entitled to kill themselves and there are far worse ways than suicide by cop.  Plus you get a little doubt benefit that maybe you didn't kill yourself...gives your loved ones someone else to blame.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dryad: holdmybones: rebelyell2006: And the gun-humpers were complaining that Red Flag Laws would have no due process.

So far I've seen two cases in Colorado and both were resolved rationally. I'm sure there have been more, but it doesn't seem to have led to mass confiscation just yet.

I don't recall Colorado's as being an unreasonable law. The complaints I saw were about entirely different states where the proposed law was very poorly conceived.
-
That the guy intentionally conflates states and topics is not surprising, as he intentionally conflates people who are not trolls like him as gun humpers.
That account exists to threadshiat discussions such as this one, he isn't discussing anything honestly.


Gun rights groups started a recall effort against Polis and we have a bunch of "gun sanctuary cities". Don't overestimate us.

https://www.9news.com/mobile/article/​n​ews/local/next/these-colorado-counties​-have-declared-themselves-2nd-amendmen​t-sanctuaries-as-red-flag-bill-progres​ses/73-
a23bcba7-63c7-4a50-a26a-9e1e8a2b91ef

https://www.westword.com/news/jared-p​o​lis-recall-and-call-for-colorado-rule-​changes-11393132
 
loser0 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Meanwhile, where psychopathy isn't encouraged:
[Fark user image image 800x433]


Normally, I wouldn't touch a gun thread with a ten foot pole...
 
uttertosh
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jaytkay: That's a sad story.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said deputies have attempted to serve their warrant multiple times since last week. She is not in custody.

Surprised they didn't pull up a few armored vehicles and throw flash bangs and tear gas through the windows.


She obviously doesn't take cannabis, and is white.

/DUCKS AND COVERS
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jso2897: It's not in the public interest to prosecute her.
Get her to drop it and shut up, and let her alone with her grief.
That is all that is needed here.


Yes, it is in the public interest to prosecute her.  Pour encourager les autres.

If there is no cost for abusing red flag laws, regardless of why the person is abusing them, then they will be more commonly abused.   If you are willing to throw the book at gun owners for technical violations of the law, then why wouldn't you throw the book at her for violating a gun law?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

edmo: I'm sure they'll arrest everyone who lies on paperwork from now on.


Actually, Denver has a short term rental ordinance that can require homeowners to sign an affidavit saying that the rental is their primary residence, and people who lie on it have been getting arrested and charged with felonies. So people are getting arrested for straight up lying on paperwork in other contexts, too.

And really, when did it become OK to ignore reality and substitute your own? That is Trumper bullshiat.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Abox: Jeremy Holmes died July 1, 2017, in a confrontation that investigators described as a "suicide by cop."

She has my sympathy...regardless of the circumstances it was her kid and it's human nature that she go a little nuts seeking what she considers justice.


Her genes suck.  And her parenting either sucked too, or at least was not good enough to overcome her genes, or her choice of genes in a gamete joining partner.  Not only should she not go nuts, she should feel shame.  Her kid didn't even have enough honor to do himself in.  He had to get a cop to do it for him.  Weak.  He is weak, and she is weak.  Hopefully she doesn't have other weak progeny.

A person with honor that wants to die does it themselves.  With a blade to the guts.  Or a chainsaw contraption and then run into the blade cutting their own head off.  Or they man up and jump into a wood chipper.  Head first for the ladies, feet first for the men.  Honorable deaths.  Not suicide by cop. Not choking yourself out in a hotel closet with pantyhose while wearing lingerie.  Not taking too many pills.

If a person is going to procreate, they need to have good genes, or choose a gamete partner to help fix their genetic shortcoming.  Or be a good enough parent to overcome the genetic problems, and not create other non genetic problems.  Of you fail, your line might die.  And you have no right to go crazy over that.  You had all the control.  You just failed.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Dryad: holdmybones: rebelyell2006: And the gun-humpers were complaining that Red Flag Laws would have no due process.

So far I've seen two cases in Colorado and both were resolved rationally. I'm sure there have been more, but it doesn't seem to have led to mass confiscation just yet.

I don't recall Colorado's as being an unreasonable law. The complaints I saw were about entirely different states where the proposed law was very poorly conceived.
-
That the guy intentionally conflates states and topics is not surprising, as he intentionally conflates people who are not trolls like him as gun humpers.
That account exists to threadshiat discussions such as this one, he isn't discussing anything honestly.

Gun rights groups started a recall effort against Polis and we have a bunch of "gun sanctuary cities". Don't overestimate us.

https://www.9news.com/mobile/article/n​ews/local/next/these-colorado-counties​-have-declared-themselves-2nd-amendmen​t-sanctuaries-as-red-flag-bill-progres​ses/73-
a23bcba7-63c7-4a50-a26a-9e1e8a2b91ef

https://www.westword.com/news/jared-po​lis-recall-and-call-for-colorado-rule-​changes-11393132


They could only produce four votes to recall Leroy Garcia.  We've come a way from when they actually did recall two state representatives.
 
M-G
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jaytkay: chawco: In reasonable societies, when a person is suicidal the police don't push and engage them,.and don't shoot then when they charge forward.

When you look at an even, and can say "if I had stayed home today nobody would have had to die" you did bad.

The problem is that police (and gun wankers in general) are taught that anyone who might merely touch you is a dire threat and must be gunned down. They will tell you that an "attacker" within 21 feet is 1.5 seconds away from killing you, so you have 1.5 seconds to kill them or be killed.

"Truths" like this are drilled into their heads.

Meanwhile, where psychopathy isn't encouraged:
[Fark user image 800x433]


That's Thailand, so dude probably said something bad about the king.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: [Fark user image 770x472]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

pueblonative: holdmybones: Dryad: holdmybones: rebelyell2006: And the gun-humpers were complaining that Red Flag Laws would have no due process.

So far I've seen two cases in Colorado and both were resolved rationally. I'm sure there have been more, but it doesn't seem to have led to mass confiscation just yet.

I don't recall Colorado's as being an unreasonable law. The complaints I saw were about entirely different states where the proposed law was very poorly conceived.
-
That the guy intentionally conflates states and topics is not surprising, as he intentionally conflates people who are not trolls like him as gun humpers.
That account exists to threadshiat discussions such as this one, he isn't discussing anything honestly.

Gun rights groups started a recall effort against Polis and we have a bunch of "gun sanctuary cities". Don't overestimate us.

https://www.9news.com/mobile/article/n​ews/local/next/these-colorado-counties​-have-declared-themselves-2nd-amendmen​t-sanctuaries-as-red-flag-bill-progres​ses/73-
a23bcba7-63c7-4a50-a26a-9e1e8a2b91ef

https://www.westword.com/news/jared-po​lis-recall-and-call-for-colorado-rule-​changes-11393132

They could only produce four votes to recall Leroy Garcia.  We've come a way from when they actually did recall two state representatives.


Yeah, I meant to point out the reaction to the post-Aurora legislation.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Her genes suck. And her parenting either sucked too, or at least was not good enough to overcome her genes, or her choice of genes in a gamete joining partner. Not only should she not go nuts, she should feel shame. Her kid didn't even have enough honor to do himself in. He had to get a cop to do it for him. Weak. He is weak, and she is weak. Hopefully she doesn't have other weak progeny.


Only the strongest and best will man your keyboards!
 
meintx2001
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Abox: chawco: In reasonable societies, when a person is suicidal the police don't push and engage them,.and don't shoot then when they charge forward.

When you look at an even, and can say "if I had stayed home today nobody would have had to die" you did bad.

I think people are entitled to kill themselves and there are far worse ways than suicide by cop.  Plus you get a little doubt benefit that maybe you didn't kill yourself...gives your loved ones someone else to blame.


Yeah don't worry about the poor guy that might have to live with your killing. I agree, people have the right to kill themselves, but not entitled to force someone to kill you. If you want to die, kill yourself.
 
TheWhoppah
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thorpe: AmbassadorBooze: Her genes suck. And her parenting either sucked too, or at least was not good enough to overcome her genes, or her choice of genes in a gamete joining partner. Not only should she not go nuts, she should feel shame. Her kid didn't even have enough honor to do himself in. He had to get a cop to do it for him. Weak. He is weak, and she is weak. Hopefully she doesn't have other weak progeny.

Only the strongest and best will man your keyboards!


I'm alive. The suicide isn't.  So I beat hi in the game.  And if I do choose side, I won't have somebody else do it for me.

Is my post incorrect?  Is it more honorable to feet first wood chipper oneself than to make a cop do something you can't?  And then the mother, she chose instead of feeling shame to try and shame another.  Because she failed to raise a child that wouldn't suicide by cop.  Am I less honorable than her?  I haven't blamed my shortcomings on another.  I haven't failed as a parent.  She has.  She should feel shame.  Deep shame.  The shame that comes from know that your child is the last link in a chain of success that goes back 4.5 billion years.  And his link failed.  And she made him.
 
