(Guardian)   Fukushima radioactive water should be released into ocean, say Japan experts who have never watched a Godzilla film   (theguardian.com) divider line
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ocean has had enough abuse lately as it is.  We don't need Kaiju on top of it.
 
incendi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever since certain countries started driving nuclear reactors around underwater on the regs, we've invested an ass of research into tracking waterborne radiation plumes. I wish the general population could distinguish better between "we can detect radiation from this" and "this presents a significant risk to anyone's health".
 
maddan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just bottle it and sell it on an infomercial, like it was the ShamWow.  Target the anit-vaxers and it can be a public service announcement too!
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is a good move as Godzilla eventually joins our side according to the documentaries.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Now is time for...Fukuzilla!
He's a mutant blowfish, and his family, who begin to emerge upon the shores of all non-landlocked nations. The President calls for Jeff Goldblum to help, but only after one of Fukuzilla's children devour his wife and budding young daughters along with their rap star friend who was along for the ride for some reason.
Goldblum must reason with Fukuzilla before implanting a computer virus in him which puts him into a dream state where the monster is covinced to give Mankind another chance. We already have a theme song sung by Billie Eillish, and Judd Hirsch is on board.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In American, it would be imported by an evil corporate entity and sold to people as a top tier beverage. Those people would turn in to zombies and attack the corporate building.

Hello, SyFy network?  Have I got a...   No. I'm not him.  Uh just using his phone.  Hello?  Hello?
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

maddan: Just bottle it and sell it on an infomercial, like it was the ShamWow.  Target the anit-vaxers and it can be a public service announcement too!


They used to sell Radioactive spring water as a tonic. I have an old bottle from the "Great Radium" spring water company.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

incendi: Ever since certain countries started driving nuclear reactors around underwater on the regs, we've invested an ass of research into tracking waterborne radiation plumes. I wish the general population could distinguish better between "we can detect radiation from this" and "this presents a significant risk to anyone's health".


Yep. I've seen quite a few breathless articles about Fukushima where they show this giant colormap in the ocean, but no scale, and no mention of the actual radioactivity in the text. Quantify or GTFO.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

maddan: Just bottle it and sell it on an infomercial, like it was the ShamWow.  Target the anit-vaxers and it can be a public service announcement too!


Yep, givebitbto GOOP to sell as a vaginal detox treatment.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The solution of pollution is dilution. Everyone knows that.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Tritium is no big deal. Very weak beta emitter. Short half life. and it decays to harmless helium. You would get far more radiation from normal cosmic rays background, or the radon in your basement.
 
Wingchild
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And vast amounts of water is a great mediator for radioactivity, anyway.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: maddan: Just bottle it and sell it on an infomercial, like it was the ShamWow.  Target the anit-vaxers and it can be a public service announcement too!

Yep, givebitbto GOOP to sell as a vaginal detox treatment.


givebitbto? WTF?

/give it to
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: maddan: Just bottle it and sell it on an infomercial, like it was the ShamWow.  Target the anit-vaxers and it can be a public service announcement too!

Yep, givebitbto GOOP to sell as a vaginal detox treatment.


Space bar is one below the "b" key.

/ hates smartphone keypads too
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm hoping for a mutant giant basking shark Plastisaurous that roams the oceans eating floating plastic.
 
MBooda
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Now is time for...Fukuzilla!



I dated her sister, once.

/only reason I survived
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Someone Else's Alt: maddan: Just bottle it and sell it on an infomercial, like it was the ShamWow.  Target the anit-vaxers and it can be a public service announcement too!

Yep, givebitbto GOOP to sell as a vaginal detox treatment.

Space bar is one below the "b" key.

/ hates smartphone keypads too


I have that problem too.  Didn't have it on my old Windows Phone.  Man, I miss that phone.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They're just preheating the whales.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Someone Else's Alt: maddan: Just bottle it and sell it on an infomercial, like it was the ShamWow.  Target the anit-vaxers and it can be a public service announcement too!

Yep, givebitbto GOOP to sell as a vaginal detox treatment.

givebitbto? WTF?

/give it to


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They just need the right marketing
orau.orgView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: incendi: Ever since certain countries started driving nuclear reactors around underwater on the regs, we've invested an ass of research into tracking waterborne radiation plumes. I wish the general population could distinguish better between "we can detect radiation from this" and "this presents a significant risk to anyone's health".

Yep. I've seen quite a few breathless articles about Fukushima where they show this giant colormap in the ocean, but no scale, and no mention of the actual radioactivity in the text. Quantify or GTFO.


I think I've seen the map you're talking about, and though it was labeled as a radiation map on social media, it was actually a tsunami spread map.
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: incendi: Ever since certain countries started driving nuclear reactors around underwater on the regs, we've invested an ass of research into tracking waterborne radiation plumes. I wish the general population could distinguish better between "we can detect radiation from this" and "this presents a significant risk to anyone's health".

Yep. I've seen quite a few breathless articles about Fukushima where they show this giant colormap in the ocean, but no scale, and no mention of the actual radioactivity in the text. Quantify or GTFO.


The Snopes article on it:

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/fuk​u​shima-emergency/
 
Insain2
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AstroJesus: Now is time for...Fukuzilla!
He's a mutant blowfish, and his family, who begin to emerge upon the shores of all non-landlocked nations. The President calls for Jeff Goldblum to help, but only after one of Fukuzilla's children devour his wife and budding young daughters along with their rap star friend who was along for the ride for some reason.
Goldblum must reason with Fukuzilla before implanting a computer virus in him which puts him into a dream state where the monster is covinced to give Mankind another chance. We already have a theme song sung by Billie Eillish, and Judd Hirsch is on board.


Fark user imageView Full Size
Jeff for President 2020!!!!!

It's never real less there's pic's!!!!
 
