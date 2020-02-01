 Skip to content
(Your Dog Wants To Move North)   Despite making it illegal for veterinarians to report suspected animal abuse, Kentucky is no longer the worst state in the country for animal protection ... thanks to Mississippi   (nkytribune.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kentucky rose to 47th place this year due to its new law criminalizing the sexual abuse of animals. Before this legislation, Kentucky was one of five states that still did not prohibit bestiality.

"I saw the Prime Minister do it."
blackmirrorengl105020.web.unc.eduView Full Size
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
TIL that Kentucky had to create a law criminalizing the sexual abuse of animals. Silly me thought it always already illegal. I've never been to Kentucky before, so I can't attest to its entertainment attractions, but surely there's enough to do there that you don't need to resort to raping cows.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Well, damn, Trump IS the president we deserve. 🧐🤯🙃☠
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The common clay of the new south, you know ...
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Kentucky rose to 47th place this year due to its new law criminalizing the sexual abuse of animals. Before this legislation, Kentucky was one of five states that still did not prohibit bestiality.

"I saw the Prime Minister do it."
[blackmirrorengl105020.web.unc.edu image 578x343]


Or, when there were finally enough hookers in the state that people had to stop using farm animals
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
For the first time in 13 years, Kentucky does not rank as the worst state for animal protection laws.

Don't feel down Kentucky, your people protection laws are still dead last!
 
wxboy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: TIL that Kentucky had to create a law criminalizing the sexual abuse of animals. Silly me thought it always already illegal. I've never been to Kentucky before, so I can't attest to its entertainment attractions, but surely there's enough to do there that you don't need to resort to raping cows.


There was little enough to do that Fark was created.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's nice to know that no matter how bad things get, at least you're not Mississippi.  Thanks Mississippi.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Thank you, smokey.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: TIL that Kentucky had to create a law criminalizing the sexual abuse of animals. Silly me thought it always already illegal. I've never been to Kentucky before, so I can't attest to its entertainment attractions, but surely there's enough to do there that you don't need to resort to raping cows.


Rape? WTF are you talkin about? Ol' Bessy begs for the cack.
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: It's nice to know that no matter how bad things get, at least you're not Mississippi.  Thanks Mississippi.


Like I needed another reason not to visit.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Embargo both states.  Problem solved.  Blockade the ports, shut down the highways into those states.  Ground any airplane leaving a non embargo state going into one of those.  Let the states burn in riots over not getting services.  Start catapulting Corona virus corpses into those states.  Make them suffer until they do what we think they should.  Or until every last one of them is dead.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But still the worst state overall.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Embargo both states.  Problem solved.  Blockade the ports, shut down the highways into those states.  Ground any airplane leaving a non embargo state going into one of those.  Let the states burn in riots over not getting services.  Start catapulting Corona virus corpses into those states.  Make them suffer until they do what we think they should.  Or until every last one of them is dead.


LOL So much for the tolerant left LOL

/Alos, by doing that you kill more minorities and immigrants than Trump has caged in those concentration camps.  Good jerb.
//I'm to the left, just not so far left i swing all the way back to the right again.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Just what sort of a shuffling abomination does a politician need top be in order to pass a law that would jail a veterinarian for reporting animal abuse???? This is inhuman even by Southerner standards!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: But still the worst state overall.


There js way too much competition for that
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Kentucky: The Pennsyltucky of the South.
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
More embarrassing I think is getting busted for slightly obscure perversity, like "invitation to sexual touching" at the octopus tank in the aquarium.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My list of shooting locations for my MLP fan fic is getting shorter.
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: TIL that Kentucky had to create a law criminalizing the sexual abuse of animals. Silly me thought it always already illegal. I've never been to Kentucky before, so I can't attest to its entertainment attractions, but surely there's enough to do there that you don't need to resort to raping cows.


Drew's home state and the one he tried to be governor of.
 
trialpha
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

IlGreven: AmbassadorBooze: Embargo both states.  Problem solved.  Blockade the ports, shut down the highways into those states.  Ground any airplane leaving a non embargo state going into one of those.  Let the states burn in riots over not getting services.  Start catapulting Corona virus corpses into those states.  Make them suffer until they do what we think they should.  Or until every last one of them is dead.

LOL So much for the tolerant left LOL

/Alos, by doing that you kill more minorities and immigrants than Trump has caged in those concentration camps.  Good jerb.
//I'm to the left, just not so far left i swing all the way back to the right again.


How has nobody noticed that AmbassadorBooze's shtick is to propose the most ridiculous, extreme "solution" to any problem?
 
loudboy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Interesting how red states align with red states. Farking pig farkers voting for a pig farker
 
badcommand
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Just what sort of a shuffling abomination does a politician need top be in order to pass a law that would jail a veterinarian for reporting animal abuse???? This is inhuman even by Southerner standards!


Username checks out perfectly.

Seriously, how the FARK does that even happen?!?!?!

I'm off to look up the law and who voted for it.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
trialpha:How has nobody noticed that AmbassadorBooze's shtick is to propose the most ridiculous, extreme "solution" to any problem?

NO! Is very serious account with very serious solutions to problems.
 
orbister
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Coco LaFemme: TIL that Kentucky had to create a law criminalizing the sexual abuse of animals. Silly me thought it always already illegal.


I don't think anywhere has laws banning sexual abuse of animals in general, although many places ban sexual abuse of animals by humans.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why do I have a feeling that at least one jackhole voted against this bill/law when it went through the KY legislature because reasons.
 
badcommand
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Scrounging around the internet, I'm not finding a law that says a vet can't report abuse. Here's what I found for animal abuse laws in Kentucky and they seem pretty reasonable to me.

Am I missing something?

https://www.animallaw.info/statute/ky​-​cruelty-consolidated-cruelty-statutes
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FarkingSmurf: Why do I have a feeling that at least one jackhole voted against this bill/law when it went through the KY legislature because reasons.


I respectfully retract my previous statement.  It looks like it cleared the house and senate unanimously.

https://apps.legislature.ky.gov/recor​d​/19rs/sb67.html
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Dr.Fey: Kentucky rose to 47th place this year due to its new law criminalizing the sexual abuse of animals. Before this legislation, Kentucky was one of five states that still did not prohibit bestiality.

"I saw the Prime Minister do it."


Fark user imageView Full Size



Up until this moment, I never understood Mitch McConnell's hold on Kentucky.
 
Report