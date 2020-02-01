 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Australia shuts down everything. Also no-one is allowed in from China unless they are an Australian citizen   (abc.net.au) divider line
22
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole world should have done this ~10 days ago.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skeleton Man: The whole world should have done this ~10 days ago.


Agreed. Nobody believed the Chinese minister who said there was asymptomatic transmission. Turns out to be true, and now this thing is going to be almost impossible to contain.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skeleton Man: The whole world should have done this ~10 days ago.


Oh boy do I have some bad news about the flu and airplanes for you!
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫ Baby, can you dig your man ♫
 
uttertosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skeleton Man: The whole world should have done this ~10 days ago.


Just got our first confirmed case in Sweden yesterday. Person was on a couple of trains and a bus, stopping in dozens of towns along the way.

This should be total port lockdowns globally.

I am a high-risk person as I've Asthma, so I am wearing my brown trousers right now, to put it mildly.

Up to 20 days of incubation before symptoms, and infectious the entire time.

This will be a biggie.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And to be clear : SARS, Swineflu, Ebola, Avianflu, etc, didn't ever worry me. Didn't even register on my Yikes-o-meter.

This, otoh, is genuinely f*cking terrifying.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile.... in China....

i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: Skeleton Man: The whole world should have done this ~10 days ago.

Oh boy do I have some bad news about the flu and airplanes for you!


What exactly are you saying? I'm not entirely awake yet so I don't want to call you stupid unnecessarily.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uttertosh: Up to 20 days of incubation before symptoms, and infectious the entire time.


Interesting (and a teensy bit scary); that's up from what I'd heard previously, which was more like 14 days max.

Not doubting you, but got a source?

The original shorter period was serious enough, ffs...
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: The whole world should have done this ~10 days ago.


Yeah I don't think I want any Chinese coming into the USA right now unless they're Australian citizens.
 
gar1013
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: The whole world should have done this ~10 days ago.


We were told travel bans were bad during the Ebola breakout. For reasons.
 
synithium
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Those are rookie numbers" - The Flu Family
 
FiggyPudding
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
One of the two confirmed cases in UK has just been identified as a University of York student, so that'll be fun at the student health centre. The two cases are family members. They were transferred from a apartment style hotel in York to a specialist centre in Newcastle upon Tyne.

Instructions  for healthcare providers are almost scary. If a doctor is seeing a patient in a consultation room and they suspect coronavirus, they are to leave the room immediately and keep the patient inside. Nothing can be removed from the room and Public Health England will have to certify the decontamination before we can use it again.  Meanwhile, masks are sold out from one of the two largest clinical supplies company. I can't see the current stock levels on NHS Supply Chain but they have to be low too.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gar1013: Skeleton Man: The whole world should have done this ~10 days ago.

We were told travel bans were bad during the Ebola breakout. For reasons.


Does anyone have handy the pros and cons of such a quarantine? (Basically why is President Madagascar wrong?)

Not a troll question genuine request to cure me of ignorance
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: The whole world should have done this ~10 days ago.


Wrong!  20 days ago. Why are you so terrible at this?
 
eiger
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

uttertosh: And to be clear : SARS, Swineflu, Ebola, Avianflu, etc, didn't ever worry me. Didn't even register on my Yikes-o-meter.

This, otoh, is genuinely f*cking terrifying.


I'm not sure you should be terrified. Maybe concerned....
 
gar1013
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SamFlagg: gar1013: Skeleton Man: The whole world should have done this ~10 days ago.

We were told travel bans were bad during the Ebola breakout. For reasons.

Does anyone have handy the pros and cons of such a quarantine? (Basically why is President Madagascar wrong?)

Not a troll question genuine request to cure me of ignorance


Quarantines and travel bans reinforce the existence of the rights of governments to limit who enters or exits their countries.

For folks that support reducing limits on the flow of people, this makes them uncomfortable.

Some people argue that they are ineffective, because someone can flout them. With that logic, there should be a law against laws.
 
Gooch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A Century ago, Caucasoids were colonizing the globe without fear or anxiety; now a couple of Asians get the sniffles and they're all hiding behind walls and shiat. Funny stuff...
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Should I avoid the China pavilion at Epcot today?
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gooch: A Century ago, Caucasoids were colonizing the globe without fear or anxiety; now a couple of Asians get the sniffles and they're all hiding behind walls and shiat. Funny stuff...


I think you need the go back another century one century ago there was quite specifically a worldwide flu epidemic
 
Insain2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Personally I'm a self "Isolationist" during the winter months.......Been doing it for the past 25 years.

I used to work for D-DOT in De-toilet and it seemed that everytime I went to work somebody had the sniffles either it was a  co-worker or a passenger so once I retired and moved to the woods I just stay away from people that are sick.
So enough was enough.......I haven't been sick w/cold or flu in those 25 years too.
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tricycleracer: Should I avoid the China pavilion at Epcot today?


Yes, because otherwise you would be in Florida.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Report