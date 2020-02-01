 Skip to content
(NBC DFW)   Udder chaos in Texas as cow brings it on on Rodeo Street in Fort Worth   (nbcdfw.com) divider line
4
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm guessing it's probably not pronounced Row-Day-Oh in Fort Worth, TX?
 
Il Douchey [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So now I'm rollin' down Rodeo with a bovine
These people ain't seen a, brown-skinned cow
since their Pa bought a holstein

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Fark you I won't moo when you tell me....
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in San Antonio

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ah, a good enough excuse to post this

Cows With Guns - The Original Animation
Youtube FQMbXvn2RNI
 
Report