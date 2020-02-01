 Skip to content
(Jefferson City News Tribune)   Man arrested for firing a stolen handgun into the air to break up a fight. Fark: at a funeral   (newstribune.com) divider line
5
AbuHashish
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm not going to link Gilbert Gottfrieds version of the Aristocrats.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Starks said he had purchased the gun for $300 from an unknown individual in Jefferson City sometime in November...The receiving stolen property charge is a class D felony. The unlawful use of a weapon charge is a class B misdemeanor "

This is why there is gun violence.  Why isn't this a class A felony with a long mandatory sentence?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Obligatory one confirmed dead comment.
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Idiot, that is all.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AngryDragon: "Starks said he had purchased the gun for $300 from an unknown individual in Jefferson City sometime in November...The receiving stolen property charge is a class D felony. The unlawful use of a weapon charge is a class B misdemeanor "

This is why there is gun violence.  Why isn't this a class A felony with a long mandatory sentence?


It would throw sentencing out of whack. If you give him a long sentence for just firing a gun, what do you give someone for actually shooting someone? An extremely long sentence? And then what you give someone for shooting someone to death with a gun? An extremely super mega long sentence?

If I knew I was going to do a mandatory 30 year sentence just for firing a gun I'd go ahead and kill everyone I have issues with. Why not? My life will be over anyways.
 
Report