(CTV News)   Now that's an upgrade   (toronto.ctvnews.ca) divider line
    More: Cool, Toronto, Floor, CTV Television Network, Skyscraper, modern home, sale jewelry designers Michael Humphries, 25-foot, 25-foot piece of land  
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's called buying a piece of property and building a pricey brick house where a crappy wooden garage used to be. That hardly counts as a re-model.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Biscuit Tin: It's called buying a piece of property and building a pricey brick house where a crappy wooden garage used to be. That hardly counts as a re-model.


Upgrade, Biscuit Tin, Upgrade.

It looks rather eye-catching to me. Especially considering the parcel it was built upon.
 
flondrix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like they paid $50,000 for a very small patch of dirt; it probably would have cost more without the decaying structure on it.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Difficulty: Toronto
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm just amazed the city let them build that tall.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: I'm just amazed the city let them build that tall.


Well to be fair the before picture looked more like a downtown office area than a residental zone, so its not that shocking


Then again im not sure why people think they should be praising something 99% of the world is financially unable to do
 
CrazyGerbilLady
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: I'm just amazed the city let them build that tall.


Also it looks like they moved a power line and got rid of a street light.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

CrazyGerbilLady: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: I'm just amazed the city let them build that tall.

Also it looks like they moved a power line and got rid of a street light.


Or was it a UFO?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geralt
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Biscuit Tin: It's called buying a piece of property and building a pricey brick house where a crappy wooden garage used to be. That hardly counts as a re-model.


Garage of Theseus
 
