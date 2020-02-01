 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Hot, humid weather in Tasmania brings cockchafers, your momma   (abc.net.au) divider line
    Beetle, Scarabaeidae, Dung beetle, Blackheaded cockchafer beetles, Dr Simon Grove, only purpose of the adult, Brighton resident Alan Percy, Dr Grove  
Bob Down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just checked the map of Tassie. No Cockchafers I can can see.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The only purpose of the male cockchafer beetle is to mate and die"

Well, if we're being honest...
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a similar note, there's a bit of a plague of butterflies and moths here in Windhoek, a near constant cloud of the buggers throughout the city and in a bunch of places across southern africa.
 
rudemix
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sounds like a good nickname for bad underwear.
 
mattj1984
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Was this insect discovered by a 6th grader?
 
morg
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bob Down: Just checked the map of Tassie. No Cockchafers I can can see.


Turn off your AdBlocker and refresh. There are always interested cockchafers in your neighborhood.
 
FritzCat
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Perhaps a little lubrication...
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ugly bugs those cockwhatevers.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Is this some needlessly complex and convoluted plan to kill Agent Penis?
 
