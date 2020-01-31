 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Smoking Gun)   Give me your burger and you can put your hotdog in my taco   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
16
    More: Giggity, Criminal law, Dominic Calderon, Sexual intercourse, Crime, Human sexuality, undercover cop, Sex offender, Misdemeanor  
•       •       •

474 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2020 at 11:43 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He wanted to add his own special sauce to her buns.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
walkerhound
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sounds like he workers at Popeyes until his unfortunate run-in with the cops. Remember that next time you have a craving for fast food. Could be an ex sex offender making your burger.

/I didn't ask for mayo?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'll gladly lay you Tuesday for a hamburger today.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wait, isn't that how dating works?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Again?
Are cheese burgers currency now?
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wow, police don't have anything to do in Nee Mexico. If I was him I would fight it, if a meal for sex is prostitution, than most dates are illegal.
 
washburn777
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Does we not see or understand how farking dangerous this is?

That cop was looking for reasons to arrest a citizen.  They came to close to getting him to agree to prostitution, then the citizen tried to back out.  THAT SHOULD BE A GOOD THING.  The cop then got creative and offered him sex for the burger instead.

So now we arrest our own people for being gullible in their loneliness.

Local police should be a peace keeping arm of local government.  When local police become "Law Enforcement", they will find creative ways to "enforce the law" and imprison otherwise innocent citizens.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is why America is f*cking stupid.

A guy who was too broke for a hooker but not too broke to feed himself goes up to hooker and asks her for IOU sex. If the hooker wasn't a cop, the answer would have been no, and everyone goes on with their life.

But the hooker was a cop. So SHE asked HIM to barter his food for sex, and he said yes. Now taxpayers get to foot the bill for housing, meals, and medical on some broke guy who went out on a limb.

No wonder our debt is like 20 trillion.
 
MWShannon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yep, Fast Food workers are always top notch! You got the teeny boppers, high school dropouts, and people like this dip stick. Of course you have some mighty good people, too, like the guy that had a great job until he was laid off when his company folded, but it seems the low end people are dominating the field.
 
Marine1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why would I want to put a hot dog in a taco, a taco is a lot better with chicke-oooooooooooooooooh...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If you are willing to trade a meal for consensual sex I suggest you try this thing we used to call dating.

/60 percent of the time it works every time
//they've done studies, y'now?
 
mattj1984
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Eddie Murphy is a comedic genius.

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: If you are willing to trade a meal for consensual sex I suggest you try this thing we used to call dating.

/60 percent of the time it works every time
//they've done studies, y'now?


I've bought some Chili's burgers in my time, if you know what I mean

/ and I think you do
// bought some sashimi too
/// once got busy in a Burger King bathroom
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 1 minute ago  

washburn777: Does we not see or understand how farking dangerous this is?

That cop was looking for reasons to arrest a citizen.  They came to close to getting him to agree to prostitution, then the citizen tried to back out.  THAT SHOULD BE A GOOD THING.  The cop then got creative and offered him sex for the burger instead.

So now we arrest our own people for being gullible in their loneliness.

Local police should be a peace keeping arm of local government.  When local police become "Law Enforcement", they will find creative ways to "enforce the law" and imprison otherwise innocent citizens.


Bear in mind he'd already agreed to 80 bucks for the sex.

Prostitution should be a combination of decriminalized and legal, but this isn't like he got straight up propositioned for his burger.
 
TheLogicAvenger
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The suggestion of the burger for sex by the cop should be entrapment.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report