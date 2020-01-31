 Skip to content
(Digg)   Want to honk your horn like a jerk while stuck in traffic? Good, we'll just hook up a decibel meter to the traffic signal to reset the timer on the red light   (digg.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's hilarious. I bet the intersections where they set those up were complete chaos  for a couple of days.
It won't take them long to figure it out. Working the system is a daily way of life.

I've been to Bombay several times and it's true, it is the honking capital of the world.
Everybody honks, all the time. You don't even need a reason, just honk. It's like the pulse of the city, it doesn't stop.


The police should let that sink in for a bit and get drivers aware of the deal. Then, slowly lower the reset level bit by bit.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So as the light turns green, you lay on the horn as you go through the intersection, screwing the people waiting at the light.  That is brilliant.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: So as the light turns green, you lay on the horn as you go through the intersection, screwing the people waiting at the light.  That is brilliant.


Funny, but could be fixed by having multiple mics to determine direction.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Great, so one asshole with his hand on his horn farks everyone?  Thanks, subby, for calling this spiffy!

Also please stick your dick in a meat grinder.  K, thanks!
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
 Digg still exist?
 
nytmare
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Those people must really enjoy the sound of their own horns. What a bunch of oblivious assholes.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

toraque: Great, so one asshole with his hand on his horn farks everyone?  Thanks, subby, for calling this spiffy!

Also please stick your dick in a meat grinder.  K, thanks!


Just set the decibel meter two points higher. Iirc, an increase of one decibel is 2x the noise (I think...I remember it it is some logarithmic function). Therefore, figure out the SPL for a car horn, and add a decibel to factor in each additional horn. Easy.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My employer hired a driver named Manjunath for a week's stay in Bangalore last year, and his take was that one honk is "be advised, I'm close to you", two honks is "move aside" and anything other than that is just unbridled hostility directly proportional to the duration of the noise.
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Biledriver: [Fark user image 602x283]


Put a meter on the horn like an odometer. You get 3 honks per month, every additional honk costs you $5. Get your horn meter read when you have to pass the vehicle emissions test.
 
Current Resident
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The f*ck is with the Digg links recently? Did I fall asleep and wake up 15 years ago?
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

toraque: Great, so one asshole with his hand on his horn farks everyone?  Thanks, subby, for calling this spiffy!

Also please stick your dick in a meat grinder.  K, thanks!


Your, uh, response was perhaps.  Maybe.  Just a little bit.  Out of proportion.  Also, you just need to not go to Mumbai and you'll be fine.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just honking at a red light makes no sense. Why would you even do that?
 
