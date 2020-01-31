 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Yeah, so no panicking or anything but the CDC just ordered a 14-day federal quarantine for all 195 US citizens who came back to the US on Jan 29th on a plane that origanted in Wuhan, China. Oh, it's first federal quarantine in over 50 years, BTW   (nbcnews.com) divider line
79
    More: Scary, World Health Organization, Infectious disease, Epidemiology, United States, rate of new coronavirus cases, Vaccination, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Influenza  
•       •       •

416 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2020 at 10:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



79 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So I guess it sounds pretty serious.
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: So I guess it sounds pretty serious.


gannett-cdn.comView Full Size


Thank you, Simone
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
GOOD. As it should be.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On Friday, Messonnier also cautioned against stigmatizing the estimated 4 million Chinese Americans in this country.

"Do not assume that just because someone is of Asian descent, that they have this new coronavirus," Messonnier added. "Do not let fear or panic guide your actions."

It really sucks that this has to be attached at the bottom of an article these days. Most likely so the writer can claim "Hey, I warned not to stereotype! I got nothin' to do with this!" as MAGA America turns on Asians.
 
que.guero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been sequenced, it's also been likely genetically engineered.

Oh China...

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.11​0​1/2020.01.30.927871v1
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

que.guero: It's been sequenced, it's also been likely genetically engineered.

Oh China...

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.110​1/2020.01.30.927871v1


Who believes in fake news? You do
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was voluntary
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since it has been determined that people are contagious before they show symptoms, this is a necessary precaution.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't see any mention of the fate of the crew in that article.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: On Friday, Messonnier also cautioned against stigmatizing the estimated 4 million Chinese Americans in this country.

"Do not assume that just because someone is of Asian descent, that they have this new coronavirus," Messonnier added. "Do not let fear or panic guide your actions."

It really sucks that this has to be attached at the bottom of an article these days. Most likely so the writer can claim "Hey, I warned not to stereotype! I got nothin' to do with this!" as MAGA America turns on Asians.


It could, and stick with me here because this is complicated, be because the author would like for you not to stigmatize Asian Americans. Perhaps for practical or moral reasons.

Let that thought sit a while. It's complex, I know.
 
que.guero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: que.guero: It's been sequenced, it's also been likely genetically engineered.

Oh China...

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.110​1/2020.01.30.927871v1

Who believes in fake news? You do


Meh, I believe in nothing but the lols.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fear mongering. If you have a planeload of potentially contagious passengers, why wouldn't you want to quarantine them? Imagine if you sent them on their way and they infected a bunch of people, you'd get the blame for being stupid and rightfully so. In a couple of weeks if they aren't sick then their vacation is over. I bet they aren't even billed for their food and lodging, if I was in charge I'd waive those fees...as long as they behaved themselves while they were locked up.
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Network attacks originating in China have slowed down for what it's worth
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  

que.guero: It's been sequenced, it's also been likely genetically engineered.

Oh China...

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.110​1/2020.01.30.927871v1


As the comments make clear(er), this is likely a species jump of Bat Coronavirus.

So we have Batman to blame.

Or maybe just morons in the wet markets.
 
que.guero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: que.guero: It's been sequenced, it's also been likely genetically engineered.

Oh China...

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.110​1/2020.01.30.927871v1

As the comments make clear(er), this is likely a species jump of Bat Coronavirus.

So we have Batman to blame.

Or maybe just morons in the wet markets.


Hipsters. It's always because of the hipsters.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: On Friday, Messonnier also cautioned against stigmatizing the estimated 4 million Chinese Americans in this country.

"Do not assume that just because someone is of Asian descent, that they have this new coronavirus," Messonnier added. "Do not let fear or panic guide your actions."

It really sucks that this has to be attached at the bottom of an article these days. Most likely so the writer can claim "Hey, I warned not to stereotype! I got nothin' to do with this!" as MAGA America turns on Asians.


It didn't have to be attached to the bottom of the article.... it's just a left-over habit from the "micro-aggressions/easily hurt feelings syndrome" of the Obama administration days.
 
TyrantII
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C. Dif kills 15,000 Americans a year.
The Flu gets 80,000+ Americans

Our shiat media, and generally uneducated public has no ability to access risk or threats anymore.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just give the virus a few weeks to mutate and then things will really get really interdasting.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Birnone: Fear mongering. If you have a planeload of potentially contagious passengers, why wouldn't you want to quarantine them? Imagine if you sent them on their way and they infected a bunch of people, you'd get the blame for being stupid and rightfully so. In a couple of weeks if they aren't sick then their vacation is over. I bet they aren't even billed for their food and lodging, if I was in charge I'd waive those fees...as long as they behaved themselves while they were locked up.


How is this not obvious to everyone???

Christ, it's not the coronavirus, or global warming, or the Russians, or the Iranians, or the North Koreans or an asteroid that's going to take us out. It's going to be the sheer stupidity, ignorance, and complete and utter lack of rational thinking that we seem to revel in nowadays that's going to destroy the human species.

Good God, I used to think that the claims that "Idocracy" was a prophesy were ridiculous.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: So we have Batman to blame.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

que.guero: It's been sequenced, it's also been likely genetically engineered.

Oh China...

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.110​1/2020.01.30.927871v1


You should read the comments.  It is clear that you are jumping to a conclusion way before the evidence supports it.
 
TyrantII
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: que.guero: It's been sequenced, it's also been likely genetically engineered.

Oh China...

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.110​1/2020.01.30.927871v1

As the comments make clear(er), this is likely a species jump of Bat Coronavirus.

So we have Batman to blame.

Or maybe just morons in the wet markets.


Harley did warn him about farking bats...
 
NotTooLittleRichard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quarantine them at a Trump rally.
 
AgentTokyo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jerseysteve22: I thought it was voluntary


It was entirely voluntary... until someone tried to leave.  They probably didn't want to push the issue unless / until someone decided to not play along.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

que.guero: It's been sequenced, it's also been likely genetically engineered.

Oh China...

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.110​1/2020.01.30.927871v1


Yeah, whatevs, call me when it's published in a real journal. *xiv is where you publish for one of two reasons. 1) you desperately want someone to publish you or 2) you are a reputable experiment with an obviously wrong  answer than they can't explain.
 
DaMoGan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

que.guero: It's been sequenced, it's also been likely genetically engineered.

Oh China...

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.110​1/2020.01.30.927871v1


I read the comments, Ray!

Seriously, read the comments in that link.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The CDC is also under Trump so don't assume what they're doing is driven by anything like science.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DaMoGan: que.guero: It's been sequenced, it's also been likely genetically engineered.

Oh China...

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.110​1/2020.01.30.927871v1

I read the comments, Ray!

Seriously, read the comments in that link.


Do I look brain damaged?
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm fine with this, and tbh, if they need some financial assistance to pay bills while in quarantine, I'm fine with that too.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

que.guero: It's been sequenced, it's also been likely genetically engineered.

Oh China...

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.110​1/2020.01.30.927871v1


TFA says nothing approaching that. Looks more like a case of parallel evolution.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're not panicking yet but the shelves on all the stores where 6-packs of Corona were have all been destroyed, and the Chinese restaurants are all on fire.
The Chinese people seem to have left town but the locals vow to find and hunt them down. I have a few Coronas left I'm hiding from the authorities in the downstairs fridge, near where I'm also hiding my friend Ping - Ping Frank, he's a blind and deaf jewish Chinese pilot from Wuhan, and his family. But I'm sure everything will be fine.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: Didn't see any mention of the fate of the crew in that article.


That's why they were brought on a 747 freighter - separate environmental system for the flight deck.
 
DaMoGan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: DaMoGan: que.guero: It's been sequenced, it's also been likely genetically engineered.

Oh China...

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.110​1/2020.01.30.927871v1

I read the comments, Ray!

Seriously, read the comments in that link.

Do I look brain damaged?


Not at all! One can't even tell at first glance that you're brain damaged.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: Didn't see any mention of the fate of the crew in that article.


They were flown in a cargo plane where the crew is isolated from the passengers, even had their own exit.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

que.guero: It's been sequenced, it's also been likely genetically engineered.

Oh China...

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.110​1/2020.01.30.927871v1


I guess you didn't read the comments made by either actual experts or people who bullshiat on an incredibly high level.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Just think what will happen if it kills 1/4 of the people that die from the flu every year. If you thought 9/11 changed things.
 
que.guero
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: que.guero: It's been sequenced, it's also been likely genetically engineered.

Oh China...

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.110​1/2020.01.30.927871v1

You should read the comments.  It is clear that you are jumping to a conclusion way before the evidence supports it.


It's more of a slouch than a jump, but okay.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

nytmare: Didn't see any mention of the fate of the crew in that article.


Here you go, every detail on the plane used.

https://thepointsguy.com/news/a-look-​i​nside-the-747-that-evacuated-americans​-from-wuhan/
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Almost a war with Iran, Australia is burning, a presidential impeachment trial, and a looming pandemic.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jerseysteve22
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

DaMoGan: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: DaMoGan: que.guero: It's been sequenced, it's also been likely genetically engineered.

Oh China...

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.110​1/2020.01.30.927871v1

I read the comments, Ray!

Seriously, read the comments in that link.

Do I look brain damaged?

Not at all! One can't even tell at first glance that you're brain damaged.


Well, good. I've worked hard to look like a farker.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Once upon a time, it didn't require the CDC to declare someone quarentined.  The local doctor could do it, slap a notice on your door, and that was it.

They didn't fark around with infectious diceases that they damn well knew were potentially deadly and highly contagious.

Now, it requires the WHO to issue an emergency notice, government approval, and it still raises holy hell...
 
que.guero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jerseysteve22: [Fark user image 425x449]


Probably comes with a coupon for a free head wound
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Meh. Just ordered new filters for my work mask.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Once upon a time, it didn't require the CDC to declare someone quarentined.  The local doctor could do it, slap a notice on your door, and that was it.

They didn't fark around with infectious diceases that they damn well knew were potentially deadly and highly contagious.

Now, it requires the WHO to issue an emergency notice, government approval, and it still raises holy hell...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stone Meadow
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
An article on CNN I just read mentioned a Hong Kong medical report claiming the real rate of infection and mortality is already 6 or 7 times official numbers (12k/300 dead), and that China will see "exponential" growth in cases in every major urban area within another week or two due to the long gestation period and that infected scattered in the early day, taking the disease with them.

If that's true China's economy will collapse, taking much of the world with it.
 
mdarius
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: Birnone: Fear mongering. If you have a planeload of potentially contagious passengers, why wouldn't you want to quarantine them? Imagine if you sent them on their way and they infected a bunch of people, you'd get the blame for being stupid and rightfully so. In a couple of weeks if they aren't sick then their vacation is over. I bet they aren't even billed for their food and lodging, if I was in charge I'd waive those fees...as long as they behaved themselves while they were locked up.

How is this not obvious to everyone???

Christ, it's not the coronavirus, or global warming, or the Russians, or the Iranians, or the North Koreans or an asteroid that's going to take us out. It's going to be the sheer stupidity, ignorance, and complete and utter lack of rational thinking that we seem to revel in nowadays that's going to destroy the human species.

Good God, I used to think that the claims that "Idocracy" was a prophesy were ridiculous.



CO2 makes people stupider
 
Hachitori
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NotTooLittleRichard: Quarantine them at a Trump rally.


Drink some Bat Soup!
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Meh. Just ordered new filters for my work mask.
[Fark user image image 425x339]


That'll work. If it comes down to it you've got to protect your eyes too.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Stone Meadow: An article on CNN I just read mentioned a Hong Kong medical report claiming the real rate of infection and mortality is already 6 or 7 times official numbers (12k/300 dead), and that China will see "exponential" growth in cases in every major urban area within another week or two due to the long gestation period and that infected scattered in the early day, taking the disease with them.

If that's true China's economy will collapse, taking much of the world with it.


And yet you failed to provide a link.
 
Displayed 50 of 79 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report