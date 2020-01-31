 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   Man wakes up and finds his Rolex, iPhone, and cash missing. Kidneys fortunately still intact   (local10.com) divider line
9
    More: Florida, Miami-Dade County, Florida, Miami, arrest report, Andria Banks, Florida, Miami Beach, Crime, Banks' latest arrest report  
•       •       •

195 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2020 at 11:25 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
YouDon'tSay [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Surely a man that could afford 500k in jewelry could find a more attractive woman to feign interest and rob him.
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This woman is a class warfare hero according to a movie that was out a few months ago.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wow. That's a rough 35.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I mean, all I'm saying is if his kidneys were taken, at least he'd be getting some sympathy.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Iniamyen: Wow. That's a rough 35.


Florida people know no age. True wonders of nature.
 
CivicMindedFive
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I lost my silver locket, the clubroom locker keys,
the money in the waistcoat.
It doesn't bother me.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DrewCurtisJr: This woman is a class warfare hero according to a movie that was out a few months ago. Woke-fark


/fixed
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Choose your character.

Wizard/fighter/rogue

Choose wisely, Florida awaits.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Iniamyen: Wow. That's a rough 35.

Florida people know no age. True wonders of nature.


Floridian = Asian, but in reverse?
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report