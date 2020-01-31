 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   "Residents of Minden, WVa are dying. Not in that existential "we're all dying a little bit every day" way, but in the blotchy lesions-and-tumor riddled-organs that-eventually stop-working way"   (yahoo.com) divider line
36
    More: Weird, United States Environmental Protection Agency, Superfund, residents of a town, The Residents, last year, Minden's main road, much data, Oncology  
•       •       •

899 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2020 at 9:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
But the coal is clean
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"West Virginia? Hard pass"
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 175x259]

"West Virginia? Hard pass"


She looks ok to me
 
xanthippe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might want to take it up with the guy you voted for; the guy who has been gleefully gutting the EPA and Clean Water Act.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Faak. I clicked TFA, and immediately started seeing double.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, residents of Minden:

GTFO!!!

media1.tenor.comView Full Size


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


media1.tenor.comView Full Size


Residents on Minden: LEAVE!
 
Znuh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, the EPA doesn't really exist anymore.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird tag?  Nothing weird about getting cancer after dumping chemicals into your own water supply.
 
DrunkenGator [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

PunGent: Weird tag?  Nothing weird about getting cancer after dumping chemicals into your own water supply.


It's the main reason why my hometown has to buy it's water supply from another town.

/ Granted, they traded coal runoff in the groundwater for PCBs from the White River, but whatever...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yep. You voted GOP. You voted fark you if you ain't rich. You voted stiggint.

Enjoy being stugg, motherfarkers.
 
gojirast
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You get what you vote for. farking hilljacks.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cretinbob: But the coal is clean


Coal ash in your drinking water is a privilege, as it has a high mineral content.
 
The Brains
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Because 100% of West Virginians voted Republican.

All of them. All of them deserve it. 100% of people.

And Democrats which were no different 40 years ago.

All those people deserve it. Every last one.

They didn't move which could have been easy, with those 6-figure coal jobs and all.

I can see the progressive vote here tonight. For sure.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The EPA discovered that one sample, from 4,000 cubic yards of oil-soaked soil, was contaminated with PCBs-which can leach into groundwater or be inhaled. The level in the sample was 260,000 parts per million. The EPA's acceptable limit for those chemicals in soil is one part per million.

26% PCBs.  Holy shiat.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Country roads, take me home,
To the place I can die!
West Virginia, cancerous mamma,
take me home, country road
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
well folks if you want help, the first thing you have to do is stop voting GOP. they will not help you , ever.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


they should be happy to die in service to their King and betters.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you every wonder why some folks aren't all in on capitalism, maybe read this story.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: cretinbob: But the coal is clean

Coal ash in your drinking water is a privilege, as it has a high mineral content.


Coal is nature's Brita filter.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crazy Lee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Znuh: Well, the EPA doesn't really exist anymore.


We are all Minden, now.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This problem precedes the TD syndrome so many in this thread are affected with.
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: [Fark user image image 360x450]

they should be happy to die in service to their King and betters.


Please tell me that's a photoshop and not something that was actually painted.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Brains: Because 100% of West Virginians voted Republican.

All of them. All of them deserve it. 100% of people.

And Democrats which were no different 40 years ago.

All those people deserve it. Every last one.

They didn't move which could have been easy, with those 6-figure coal jobs and all.

I can see the progressive vote here tonight. For sure.


Can't feel sorry for anyone that complains but does nothing about their own lot in life.

If you want me to have sympathy for folks that, just as recently as the last national election, were BEGGING to believe the Cadet was going to bring back their coal jobs, I can't do it.

Unless the real gist of your post was just to chastise that "progressive voter" in your head that you are positive represents all "progressives", then that was not effective either
 
slobberingoldfool
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: well folks if you want help, the first thing you have to do is stop voting GOP. they will not help you , ever.


Yeah. WV needs a few more Joe Manchins in Congress to protect the public health and environment.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I googled real estate listings in Minden, WV. How bad is it! It's Harvey Weinstein's genitals bad.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Brains: Because 100% of West Virginians voted Republican.

All of them. All of them deserve it. 100% of people.

And Democrats which were no different 40 years ago.

All those people deserve it. Every last one.

They didn't move which could have been easy, with those 6-figure coal jobs and all.

I can see the progressive vote here tonight. For sure.


Only 46% of Americans voted for Trump, but they're damn well making us smell their shiat down to the last drop.  Every single farking one of us.

You don't want to be grouped in with your neighbors?  I might give a shiat if I hadn't spent the last twenty years listening to sub-80 IQ morons talking about 'coastal elites' and sister-raping inbreds talking about "murica hatin' city folk' so fark you and your fake concern.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If only liberty chemicals didn't change their name to freedom industries then they would have had to clean up their mess.  But fortunately companies are only people when they have money.  Take all the money and then the government is all ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And darkness and decay and the red death held illimitable dominion over all.
 
gojirast
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Brains: Because 100% of West Virginians voted Republican.

All of them. All of them deserve it. 100% of people.

And Democrats which were no different 40 years ago.

All those people deserve it. Every last one.

They didn't move which could have been easy, with those 6-figure coal jobs and all.

I can see the progressive vote here tonight. For sure.


Go drink some WVA water.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I suggest that they take a few 55 gallon drums of that soil, and conveniently dispose of them on the
9th and 18th greens and maybe the putting practice green, nice and close so they can be seen and smelled from the clubhouse of some politicians favorite golfing place...Maybe better if that politician just HAPPENED
to have a stake in the place for some reason...
 
omg bbq
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I feel like sticking around to pay off your 20k remaining on your flood damaged double wide is a terrible idea. Pick up and move, nobody is going to help you. If you're mad about that then perhaps you should pay attention when you vote.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

omg bbq: I feel like sticking around to pay off your 20k remaining on your flood damaged double wide is a terrible idea. Pick up and move, nobody is going to help you. If you're mad about that then perhaps you should pay attention when you vote.


Yeah, owing 20k on a damaged trailer in a toxic wasteland is where you tell the bank to go ahead and foreclose because you're better off in a homeless shelter somewhere else.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

toraque: The Brains: Because 100% of West Virginians voted Republican.

All of them. All of them deserve it. 100% of people.

And Democrats which were no different 40 years ago.

All those people deserve it. Every last one.

They didn't move which could have been easy, with those 6-figure coal jobs and all.

I can see the progressive vote here tonight. For sure.

Only 46% of Americans voted for Trump, but they're damn well making us smell their shiat down to the last drop.  Every single farking one of us.

You don't want to be grouped in with your neighbors?  I might give a shiat if I hadn't spent the last twenty years listening to sub-80 IQ morons talking about 'coastal elites' and sister-raping inbreds talking about "murica hatin' city folk' so fark you and your fake concern.


He won 46% of the popular vote. As compared to Clinton's 48%. Big difference.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
WTF is wrong with our government? Since when does big business matter more than people and what idiot decided to roll back some ecological laws, especially for the very deadly coal mining industry?

Trump? He couldn't be that stupid and if he was and congressmen followed him, it's time to bring in a whole new congress because the old one is as corrupt as could be. I never thought I'd see our government acting as callous and greedy as it is now.

Maybe the revolution songs of the hippies were right.

The mega wealthy rule this world and us peons are very expendable.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: The Brains: Because 100% of West Virginians voted Republican.

All of them. All of them deserve it. 100% of people.

And Democrats which were no different 40 years ago.

All those people deserve it. Every last one.

They didn't move which could have been easy, with those 6-figure coal jobs and all.

I can see the progressive vote here tonight. For sure.

Can't feel sorry for anyone that complains but does nothing about their own lot in life.

If you want me to have sympathy for folks that, just as recently as the last national election, were BEGGING to believe the Cadet was going to bring back their coal jobs, I can't do it.

Unless the real gist of your post was just to chastise that "progressive voter" in your head that you are positive represents all "progressives", then that was not effective either


Err...  unsellable house.  Probably up to your ass in medical debt.

How do you propose they move?
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report