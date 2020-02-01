 Skip to content
(Action News Jacksonville)   Thieves steal $20K worth of hair extensions in smash-and-grab raid. See, that's why you need better locks   (actionnewsjax.com) divider line
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hair extensions are an easy way out for people too lazy and impatient to grow their own.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've dreaded this would happen
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sources report that the general public should be on the lookout for a medium-sized zip lock bag full...
 
Candygram for Mongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
When they are caught there is going to be hell toupee.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

kbronsito: I've dreaded this would happen


Don't flip your wig
 
invictus2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: Hair extensions are an easy way out for people too lazy and impatient to grow their own.


no, it is the black community thinking that women need to have straight hair.

Good Hair ft. Chris Rock- HD Official Trailer
Youtube 1m-4qxz08So
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

invictus2: bobobolinskii: Hair extensions are an easy way out for people too lazy and impatient to grow their own.

no, it is the black community thinking that women need to have straight hair.

[YouTube video: Good Hair ft. Chris Rock- HD Official Trailer]


Well, straight hair is easier to take care of and style.

It's also something women with mostly african ancestry often don't have and therefore seen as something of a status symbol.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nice, subby - and subtle.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Nice, subby - and subtle.


Nice and stubble.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

tramp stamp: invictus2: bobobolinskii: Hair extensions are an easy way out for people too lazy and impatient to grow their own.

no, it is the black community thinking that women need to have straight hair.

[YouTube video: Good Hair ft. Chris Rock- HD Official Trailer]

Well, straight hair is easier to take care of and style.

It's also something women with mostly african ancestry often don't have and therefore seen as something of a status symbol.


Straight hair is easier to style...into straight hair styles.
Try getting straight hair into African/Afro hair styles.

How is straight hair easier to take care of?
 
