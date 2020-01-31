 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   New Russian sport, 'dodge falling stadium debris' may not be included in the next Olympics   (bbc.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, who needs safety rules. Make America Great Again!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Yeah, who needs safety rules. Make America Great Again!


Interesting thing is both democracies and commies have white elephants.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only because the Russian team used drugs!
 
Candygram for Mongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Koroldome?
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a crazy stunt. They should have offered to let some movie company film it so it could be used sometime in a spy movie or something. This video is pretty good but he deserved a closeup at least.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone didn't have a competent engineer (and expert demo guys) construct the demo plan would be my first guess....

Or he wasn't following the plan.
 
Thunderpickle
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It makes you wonder what will happen at the slap-dash Potemkin Village at Sochi.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That was one strong piece of rebar.
 
PunGent
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Poor bastard almost made it to the cage.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He cut the red wire. NEVER cut the red wire.
 
Report