 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHEC Rochester)   And if you can't make it there, you're gonna head out to anywhere, it's up to you, New York, New York   (whec.com) divider line
10
    More: Obvious, New York City, United States, Democratic Party, Republican Sen. Jim Tedisco, Vermont, California, New York, United States House of Representatives  
•       •       •

263 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2020 at 7:16 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Offer anyone who stays a free pet rat. You need to work with what you got.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
$18 to drive across a bridge perhaps?
 
Sasquach
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"We need to find out why," he said. "I suspect that we will hear about things like bail reform, we'll hear about high taxes, but we may also hear about other issues as well, so we want to get the full picture."

Bail reform? Really?

I suspect an aging population is moving south (Florida) for retirement...and out west for other job opportunities, cost of living (excluding California), or just preference.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
bUt WhAt AbOuT ThE FOoD?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"We need to find out why," he said. "I suspect that we will hear about things like bail reform."

Do so many people have need of bail that they are moving away from the state?

I mean, yes, bail policies can be problematic, but are they so problematic that they'd be the #1 reason that comes to mind? Washington state may have terrible bail policies, but I wouldn't know.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's expensive and cold, but it's still better than Alabama.
 
Candygram for Mongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Tired of the smell s that come from Jersey?
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
High taxes
lousy governor with corrupt cronies (Buffalo billion scandal)
Upstate is ignored
nanny state
Bail reform too New an issue but will be reason to leave in 2020
 
nytmare
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Nobody wants to live there anymore, it's too crowded.

/at least, the crowded parts are
 
tpmchris
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You can only watch the homeless suck-off a rat for a decaying french fry for so long.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report