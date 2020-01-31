 Skip to content
(Billings Gazette)   ATM seizes stolen bank card. Man extracts revenge   (billingsgazette.com) divider line
1funguy
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Must have been Iranian students.
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is annoying to me because that's my bank and since then, they have moved all there ATMs inside, which means they are no longer accessible overnight. And just that one thst was attacked, the one that's was the sealed vestival that required a bank card swipe is gain entrance too.

/it sucks.
 
gojirast
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You never go ATM and stick your bank card in.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fick nicht mit dem Culligan-Mann

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
ATM's really seize cards? I thought that was just made up Hollywood bullshiat.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yeah, but the ATM started it
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
slobberingoldfool
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: This is annoying to me because that's my bank and since then, they have moved all there ATMs inside, which means they are no longer accessible overnight. And just that one thst was attacked, the one that's was the sealed vestival that required a bank card swipe is gain entrance too.

/it sucks.


Your inconvenience is FARKers' Spanish Fly. It must suck to be in your predicament.
 
JZDave
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's why I never go ATM.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: ATM's really seize cards? I thought that was just made up Hollywood bullshiat.


My girlfriend started tickling me at an ATM once after I'd gotten some cash and apparently it took me too long to retrieve my card so the machine ate it.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Been a while since I've see a servo ATM slot.  Most seem to be insert-and-remove type

/spent 20 minutes on the phone with my banks customer service last month.  The person before me left their card in the ATM slot.   I gave the card and location info.  Was on hold for a while.  Not sure why.  Eventually CS person asked me to destroy the card
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: ATM's really seize cards? I thought that was just made up Hollywood bullshiat.


Used to be, yes. Happened to me once.
Forgot to take it out, drove 20 feet forward.."Oh crap, let me go back"
It had already sucked it in.

And the bank personnel cannot get it out for you. It is gone and you need to get a new one.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I hope he learned his lesson; don't use the suck it in card reader when trying to steal money.  Stick with the old push and pull.
/I just set one of you up, so run with it.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Fick nicht mit dem Culligan-Mann

[Fark user image 850x613]


Yep..Angry looking middle age white man..Just the kind of brilliant scheme the master race (tm) should
be perpetrating..
 
otherideas
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Article says he bought a dollars worth of gas. Did he use an eye dropper to put that tiny amount in the atm?
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

