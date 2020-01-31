 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio 1190 KEX)   Still looking for Agent Penis   (1190kex.iheart.com) divider line
NevynFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He's having lunch..
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Agent Penis" sounds like an erotic spy-themed board game that couldn't get a license from Ian Fleming's estate.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NevynFox: [Fark user image image 400x284]
He's having lunch..


There's a "banana split" joke here somewhere, but I just can't find it.
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a Private Dick...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NevynFox: [Fark user image 400x284]
He's having lunch..


I'd heard of a sagittal crest or sagittal keel (think Patrick Stewart) but never heard of a sagittal cleft or sagittal trough before.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I was Agent Penis I'd feel pretty felix about it.
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

NevynFox: [Fark user image 400x284]
He's having lunch..


RIP Shakey the Mohel
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Are you sure he's not her fwiend in Wome?
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's pronounced "Asian".
 
tasteme
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
*Ahem*

Why, yes, ma'am. I am Agent Penis. Pleased to meet you. Please forgive me for being late, I had to handle a situation. My neighbor is an asshole and my closest friends are a couple of nuts. They've been in a quarrel, which leaves me beaten on a regular basis.

Anyway, want to head back to my place for all you can eat?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TWX: NevynFox: [Fark user image 400x284]
He's having lunch..

I'd heard of a sagittal crest or sagittal keel (think Patrick Stewart) but never heard of a sagittal cleft or sagittal trough before.


Dude looks like he went narcoleptic while using a circular saw
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What would have been more awesome was if she asked for agent Penis and there was actually someone there with that name.


This Is Hugh Jass (The Simpsons)
Youtube y3kVTUHRbWM
 
TWX
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: TWX: NevynFox: [Fark user image 400x284]
He's having lunch..

I'd heard of a sagittal crest or sagittal keel (think Patrick Stewart) but never heard of a sagittal cleft or sagittal trough before.

Dude looks like he went narcoleptic while using a circular saw


I'd've guessed miter saw with a broken blade guard:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That biatch is going to blow my cover...  I mean, I am sitting here with Agent E. Jack Ulate...
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
??
 
