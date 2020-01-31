 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   If emotional support animals are banned from planes, some people say they'll stop flying. Good. Your crap is fake anyway   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
64
    More: Fake, Emotional support animal, The Animals, Psychiatric service dog, Service dog, Assistance dog, Assistance dogs, emotional support animal, Dog  
•       •       •

443 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2020 at 4:44 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



64 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you need an emotional support animal, you shouldn't be flying anyway.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd be cool with not flying entirely if there was a better option for rapid long-distance travel, but...
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: If you need an emotional support animal, you shouldn't be flying anyway.


Ok. So someone who has a legit medical need for a support animal is told a family member overseas has died and they need to attend a funeral in a week. How are they supposed to get there?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't have a problem with dogs on the flight...even small animals that are house broken like Drew.

But I draw the line at chupacabras .
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeto2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: cretinbob: If you need an emotional support animal, you shouldn't be flying anyway.

Ok. So someone who has a legit medical need for a support animal is told a family member overseas has died and they need to attend a funeral in a week. How are they supposed to get there?


legit point,but the privilege is being abused. Support turkeys, birds, lizards etc. etc. are not support animals...

There should be some kid of authentication method akin to the jerseys that medical support dogs wear.
 
Grand_Moff_Joseph [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

leeto2: Grand_Moff_Joseph: cretinbob: If you need an emotional support animal, you shouldn't be flying anyway.

Ok. So someone who has a legit medical need for a support animal is told a family member overseas has died and they need to attend a funeral in a week. How are they supposed to get there?

legit point,but the privilege is being abused. Support turkeys, birds, lizards etc. etc. are not support animals...

There should be some kid of authentication method akin to the jerseys that medical support dogs wear.


I agree, don't get me wrong.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of us don't want to go to baggage claim and pick up a dead farking dog.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd be ok with allowing emotional support animals on planes if part of the application process includes medical sterilization of the requestor.
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: cretinbob: If you need an emotional support animal, you shouldn't be flying anyway.

Ok. So someone who has a legit medical need for a support animal is told a family member overseas has died and they need to attend a funeral in a week. How are they supposed to get there?


Zoom meeting
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size

You can pry her emotional support vodka from her cold drunk hands!
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: cretinbob: If you need an emotional support animal, you shouldn't be flying anyway.

Ok. So someone who has a legit medical need for a support animal is told a family member overseas has died and they need to attend a funeral in a week. How are they supposed to get there?


Kayak.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: Some of us don't want to go to baggage claim and pick up a dead farking dog.


Buy the dog a seat. People abuse the emotional support thing to avoid paying for the animal to fly.
 
ng2810
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeto2: Grand_Moff_Joseph: cretinbob: If you need an emotional support animal, you shouldn't be flying anyway.

Ok. So someone who has a legit medical need for a support animal is told a family member overseas has died and they need to attend a funeral in a week. How are they supposed to get there?

legit point,but the privilege is being abused. Support turkeys, birds, lizards etc. etc. are not support animals...

There should be some kid of authentication method akin to the jerseys that medical support dogs wear.


Fun fact! You can literally by that on the internet with no medical professional signing off, stick it on Fido and boom, you have a service animal.

We need to threaten these people with enormous fines and jail time the same way we punish able-bodied folks for parking in handi-cap zones and lie about having cancer for GoFundMe donations.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: cretinbob: If you need an emotional support animal, you shouldn't be flying anyway.

Ok. So someone who has a legit medical need for a support animal is told a family member overseas has died and they need to attend a funeral in a week. How are they supposed to get there?


Walk.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: If you need an emotional support animal, you shouldn't be flying anyway.


Ya know, I work with a few people who deal with PTSD related to military service, and have emotional support dogs... and I'm pretty sure that I'm not allowed to describe you or your position without running afoul of Farks terms of service.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just annoyed that I have to buy my emotional support hobbit a ticket.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klyukva: Grand_Moff_Joseph: cretinbob: If you need an emotional support animal, you shouldn't be flying anyway.

Ok. So someone who has a legit medical need for a support animal is told a family member overseas has died and they need to attend a funeral in a week. How are they supposed to get there?

Kayak.


see, now I would have said Thoarzine.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do you need more emotional support animals at the airport when the TSA are right there?
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeto2: Grand_Moff_Joseph: cretinbob: If you need an emotional support animal, you shouldn't be flying anyway.

Ok. So someone who has a legit medical need for a support animal is told a family member overseas has died and they need to attend a funeral in a week. How are they supposed to get there?

legit point,but the privilege is being abused. Support turkeys, birds, lizards etc. etc. are not support animals...

There should be some kid of authentication method akin to the jerseys that medical support dogs wear.


Those are service animals. Pretty sure there's a distinction between those and emotional support animals. My guess is that distinction is also acknowledged in this policy.

In other words, good riddance
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whether their maladies are fake or not, I'd prefer not to fly with animals. It's bad enough that people wear sweatpants on airplanes. Sweatpants! Can you believe it? It's like they think they're going to hop in the sauna at the club.
 
ng2810
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: Some of us don't want to go to baggage claim and pick up a dead farking dog.


Then don't fly.

If you absolutely have to fly, choose an airline that doesn't have a history of killing animals in the cargo hold.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeto2: There should be some kid of authentication method akin to the jerseys that medical support dogs wear.


Those aren't any kind of authentication.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=service+do​g​+vest
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: cretinbob: If you need an emotional support animal, you shouldn't be flying anyway.

Ok. So someone who has a legit medical need for a support animal is told a family member overseas has died and they need to attend a funeral in a week. How are they supposed to get there?


This is why many are opting for an emotional support sea turtle.
 
undernova
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A dog trained to sense a damaging physiological or neurological reaction, or to guide someone with a sensory disability, deserves a place on the plane.

The stupid farking untrained Sheltie that my dad and his wife want to put a red vest on because they can't imagine being without it, doesn't.

PTSD victims deserve brevity by way of a more detailed examination before accreditation for an "emotional support animal," but I guess that's the Iraq vet/victim's advocate in me.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

People complain about my emotional support pony taking dumps on their airplane so much that they're a little hoarse.

Right thread this time.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: cretinbob: If you need an emotional support animal, you shouldn't be flying anyway.

Ok. So someone who has a legit medical need for a support animal is told a family member overseas has died and they need to attend a funeral in a week. How are they supposed to get there?


They can fly. No one is saying they can't fly.  They just have to medicate like the rest of us who don't like flying but Who are also smart enough to know that an emotional support aardvark is not going to keep the plane from crashing...

Not even Rin Tin Tin can fly a plane.... well okay maybeRin Tin Tin

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkingismybusiness: [pics.me.me image 500x772]
You can pry her emotional support vodka from her cold drunk hands!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Service animals are a medical necessity.

Emotional support animals are not service animals.

They are just regular pets with a fancy vest that you can buy off of Amazon.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

undernova: A dog trained to sense a damaging physiological or neurological reaction, or to guide someone with a sensory disability, deserves a place on the plane.

The stupid farking untrained Sheltie that my dad and his wife want to put a red vest on because they can't imagine being without it, doesn't.

PTSD victims deserve brevity by way of a more detailed examination before accreditation for an "emotional support animal," but I guess that's the Iraq vet/victim's advocate in me.


I would place an animal like that under "service dog" - and assuming both the animal and owner have received proper training, no one should be able to say shiat about them being on a plane.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Emotional support animals are still better than screaming kids.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: Some of us don't want to go to baggage claim and pick up a dead farking dog.


There are flights\airlines that specialize in pet cargo. It's more expensive than your human seats and you have to have the exact dog crate and all kinds of stuff.

My brother moved to Thailand with his 2 dogs. At the transfer in Amsterdam they took them out and walked them  and made sure they had enough food and water in the crates.

I'm pretty sure that was a big footprint.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

firefly212: cretinbob: If you need an emotional support animal, you shouldn't be flying anyway.

Ya know, I work with a few people who deal with PTSD related to military service, and have emotional support dogs... and I'm pretty sure that I'm not allowed to describe you or your position without running afoul of Farks terms of service.


I don't have PTSD, but if I did, no amount of emotional support anything would get me into a fit state to visit an American airport. Go somewhere nice, like an underfunded inner-city hospital.
 
undernova
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: undernova: A dog trained to sense a damaging physiological or neurological reaction, or to guide someone with a sensory disability, deserves a place on the plane.

The stupid farking untrained Sheltie that my dad and his wife want to put a red vest on because they can't imagine being without it, doesn't.

PTSD victims deserve brevity by way of a more detailed examination before accreditation for an "emotional support animal," but I guess that's the Iraq vet/victim's advocate in me.

I would place an animal like that under "service dog" - and assuming both the animal and owner have received proper training, no one should be able to say shiat about them being on a plane.


It would be nice to get back to that point.
 
Crazy Megyn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Broke my leg (one of those gross Halo things and everything) a couple of years ago. Got a temp handicap parking permit so I'd have a little more room to get out of car into wheel chair.

In South Florida, so you know that these spots are really used by "My 600 lb Life" rejects.

Must have told two dozen of these moo moo wearing "ladies" that being morbidly obese is NOT a handicap.

Also PLEASE purchase two seats on the plane if you can't fit your big ass in one, thank you
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: cretinbob: If you need an emotional support animal, you shouldn't be flying anyway.

Ok. So someone who has a legit medical need for a support animal is told a family member overseas has died and they need to attend a funeral in a week. How are they supposed to get there?


There are medications to help you with that.

Emotional support animals should not be conflated with other legitimate service animals.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that we, as a supposedly enlightened society, have an obligation to ensure that every reasonable accommodation be made to help and support those who genuinely require that help.

I also think that we, as a supposedly enlightened society, have a duty to severely punish those miserable shiatstains that oh so "cleverly" take advantage of people's compassion and abuse what should be a noble gesture.

So if you've ever tried to pass off a pet as a valid service animal in order to gain some advantage, you're literally human garbage.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It accurately sums up my feelings on the matter, and nobody else has posted it yet... so...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Emotional support animals are still better than screaming kids.


Or fatties.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: we, as a supposedly enlightened society,


Thong_of_Zardoz: we, as a supposedly enlightened society,


I see I'm not the only one questioning that assumption regularly.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Crazy Megyn: Broke my leg (one of those gross Halo things and everything) a couple of years ago. Got a temp handicap parking permit so I'd have a little more room to get out of car into wheel chair.

In South Florida, so you know that these spots are really used by "My 600 lb Life" rejects.

Must have told two dozen of these moo moo wearing "ladies" that being morbidly obese is NOT a handicap.

Also PLEASE purchase two seats on the plane if you can't fit your big ass in one, thank you


This happened just last night...

Go out to dinner with my mom, she insists on bringing her placard and when we are parking, wants me to park 10 feet closer in the handicapped spot. She has an electric scooter for longer distance commutes, but otherwise walks for short distances. No wheelchair. This is our conversation:

Me: No need, I'm not handicapped.
Her: It doesn't matter if you are, I have the placard so you can park there because you're with me.
Me: The restaurant is literally right there. You mean to tell me you can't walk that far?
Her: That's a really far distance for me!
Me: We'll see...

We go in, no issues. Eat dinner, and leave, with no issues. She's not breathing hard, giggling and hooting with the baby in the back, and having a good old time.

Turns out we didn't need to take some legitimately handicapped individual's spot after all.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Um, I assume you meant to say something to keep people from supporting this change in policy.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: I think that we, as a supposedly enlightened society, have an obligation to ensure that every reasonable accommodation be made to help and support those who genuinely require that help.

I also think that we, as a supposedly enlightened society, have a duty to severely punish those miserable shiatstains that oh so "cleverly" take advantage of people's compassion and abuse what should be a noble gesture.

So if you've ever tried to pass off a pet as a valid service animal in order to gain some advantage, you're literally human garbage.


Wrong.

They're just garbage. They don't deserve to be acknowledged as humans.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Crazy Megyn: Broke my leg (one of those gross Halo things and everything) a couple of years ago. Got a temp handicap parking permit so I'd have a little more room to get out of car into wheel chair.

In South Florida, so you know that these spots are really used by "My 600 lb Life" rejects.

Must have told two dozen of these moo moo wearing "ladies" that being morbidly obese is NOT a handicap.

Also PLEASE purchase two seats on the plane if you can't fit your big ass in one, thank you


You've met my neighbor. He doesn't wear a moo moo but the rest of us sure wish he would.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: leeto2: Grand_Moff_Joseph: cretinbob: If you need an emotional support animal, you shouldn't be flying anyway.

Ok. So someone who has a legit medical need for a support animal is told a family member overseas has died and they need to attend a funeral in a week. How are they supposed to get there?

legit point,but the privilege is being abused. Support turkeys, birds, lizards etc. etc. are not support animals...

There should be some kid of authentication method akin to the jerseys that medical support dogs wear.

Those are service animals. Pretty sure there's a distinction between those and emotional support animals. My guess is that distinction is also acknowledged in this policy.

In other words, good riddance


I believe they're legally required to allow trained service animals. My mother has one, but she also carries documentation certifying it as a service animal in addition to its little vest.

And believe me, that dog is very well trained and doesn't bother anyone.
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: The_Sponge: Emotional support animals are still better than screaming kids.

Or fatties.


And uggos.
 
Surool
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh no... the sh*tty people who get fake certs to bring their untrained pets with them everywhere won't be flying anymore.
 
gyorg
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bootleg: I'd be cool with not flying entirely if there was a better option for rapid long-distance travel, but...


Trains are actually pretty decent if they're going where you want to go (around any coast, nola-stl-chicago, or a decent amount of the west).  It's slower, but much more chill.  (You lose a day to basically any flight anyway.)
 
jst3p
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: cretinbob: If you need an emotional support animal, you shouldn't be flying anyway.

Ok. So someone who has a legit medical need for a support animal is told a family member overseas has died and they need to attend a funeral in a week. How are they supposed to get there?


Thoughts and prayers.
 
OFFS
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Grand_Moff_Joseph: cretinbob: If you need an emotional support animal, you shouldn't be flying anyway.

Ok. So someone who has a legit medical need for a support animal is told a family member overseas has died and they need to attend a funeral in a week. How are they supposed to get there?


Not the situation you described but Greta used a boat.
 
baronm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Make it like getting a concealed carry permit - prove that you've had the training and have a need. You get a card and go about your business.
 
Displayed 50 of 64 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report