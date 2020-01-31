 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Florida man runs from a crime scene so fast that his clothes fly off, police are able to catch him from DNA they find in his sock   (tampabay.com) divider line
16
    More: Florida, English-language films, American films, Crime, Automobile, Pinellas County, Florida, Toyota, Truck, Running  
•       •       •

235 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2020 at 2:41 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Shoulda done laundry before he got down to only the pair of socks in the far back of the dresser drawer.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How do you get DNA in your s--

Oh.  Dude, seriously?  You're not supposed to wear them after.
 
Egalitarian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They knocked his sock off! Only one though.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Who amongst us wants to be judged by DNA in a sock?
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: How do you get DNA in your s--

Oh.  Dude, seriously?  You're not supposed to wear them after.


Kink-shamer...

/you beat me to it
 
Whack-a-Mole
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Flofi-farker?
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dobby is FREE!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So he bangs his sock uh
 
bigoldthor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Richard Saunders: Psychopusher: How do you get DNA in your s--

Oh.  Dude, seriously?  You're not supposed to wear them after.

Kink-shamer...

/you beat me to it


Just imagine how many weirdos at your job right now are wearing socks full of dried jizz. I bet theres dozens
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: How do you get DNA in your s--

Oh.  Dude, seriously?  You're not supposed to wear them after.


Welp, glad I'm not the only one who went there. Thanks for that.
 
Bruce Campbell vs Army of Farkness
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Who amongst us wants to be judged by DNA in a sock?


That's fine, just don't look at my browser history.
 
Crazy Megyn
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report