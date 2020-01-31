 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   Shots fired at White House South. SUV breeches security. Two in custody   (local10.com) divider line
61
    More: News, Palm Beach, Florida, woman dancing, Donald Trump, PALM BEACH, Police, West Palm Beach, Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach County, Florida  
•       •       •

1890 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2020 at 4:59 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



61 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby, didn't happen at the White House.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

FlyingBacon: Subby, didn't happen at the White House.


White House SOUTH
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The SUV's pants (breeches) feel off at the gate?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: FlyingBacon: Subby, didn't happen at the White House.

White House SOUTH


I'd be embarassed giving you and Flyng Bacon a smart votey for reading comprehension, but kudos any way.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So wasted bullets?
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: FlyingBacon: Subby, didn't happen at the White House.

White House SOUTH


Why would anyone get shooty there? https://www.trumanlittlewhiteh​ouse.com​/
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget it, Jake. It's Florida.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the South, they're called 'britches'.
 
Bruce the Deuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That explains the three helicopters hovering overhead.
 
Starkaryen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ya'll liberals always try to fancy everything up, can't you just say 'pants'?
 
Old Man Winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Stormy,
When planning your assault next time, try to outsource farther than the Monday night strip club dancers.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So....Waffle House?

/smothered and covered
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't have a past? Daggum time travelling drunks!
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Sheriff says woman 'doing some kind of dance' on Jeep outside Palm Beach resort draws suspicion of trooper."

Sounds like some sort of MAGA mating ritual. She must've wanted to be wife #4.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: [Fark user image 520x324]


Yup same here.. I don't know why I did that, nothing good ever comes of it.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dangerous_sociopath: [Fark user image image 520x324]


When will you ever learn?
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She seems fun. I wonder if she's interested in hooking up.
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we gonna need a roll call for TFers?
 
The Kitchen Ninja
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: FlyingBacon: Subby, didn't happen at the White House.

White House SOUTH


It should be called the Orange House.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Samfucious: Dangerous_sociopath: [Fark user image image 520x324]

When will you ever learn?


Hopefully never,

without righteous indignation, what ever would I do with my time?
 
pounddawg
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: FlyingBacon: Subby, didn't happen at the White House.

White House SOUTH


BABY FISH MOUTH!
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Florida Man is President.
 
jst3p
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If there is any bail to pay I will chip in.
 
goddamndroogs!
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"White House South"?

fark you.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jst3p: If there is any bail to pay I will chip in.


Why? It's not like she'll succeed next time.
 
jst3p
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

goddamndroogs!: "White House South"?

fark you.


Yeah, I thought it was the winter white house.
 
Znuh
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Reichstag fire right on schedule.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
While the mischievous part of me would like him to live in fear, the sane part of me just knows he'll fly off the handle in a panic and God knows what he'll do then.
 
jst3p
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NINEv2: jst3p: If there is any bail to pay I will chip in.

Why? It's not like she'll succeed next time.


That isnt a certainty.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Florida tag must be at a Trump rally.
 
500 Days of Summer Camp
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

goddamndroogs!: "White House South"?

fark you.


Ugh. My Trumpy dad was telling me a shaggy dog story about the Post family, that ended up by revealing that the magnificent manor the heiress built was in fact..."Mar a Lago!"

Why it gratifies him so much to rub Trump's golf club (where a man like him, despite working all his life, couldn't afford so much as a day pass) in the face of his shiathead liberal son in the declining years of his life is beyond me.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: While the mischievous part of me would like him to live in fear, the sane part of me just knows he'll fly off the handle in a panic and God knows what he'll do then.


The worst part is that it would probably empower him, much like Hitler's failed assassination attempt during his rise...
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So according to TFA - the chase started because the woman didn't respect the FHP's author-it-tay.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
She looks Muslim. Especially compared to Faux Nooz anchors.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: FlyingBacon: Subby, didn't happen at the White House.

White House SOUTH


The OTHER White House SOUTH

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Harry_S​.​_Truman_Little_White_House
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Don't normalize anything the POS POTUS does.  it is NOT the South White House.  It's Emoluments Central
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The judges will also accept "trousers", "dungarees", and "slacks"
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

500 Days of Summer Camp: his shiathead liberal son


You're a self proclaimed shiathead. Could that be the answer?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: FTFA: "Sheriff says woman 'doing some kind of dance' on Jeep outside Palm Beach resort draws suspicion of trooper."

Sounds like some sort of MAGA mating ritual. She must've wanted to be wife #4.


No, she was just a goddamned idiot.

Better article basically says "had nothing to do with Trump - vacationing in Florida, acted like asshole at a hotel, fled cops, ended up heading towards Mar-a-Lago, discovered Secret Service doesn't play 'ask questions first, shoot later'."

It's going to be fun to hear the details of this one, though, especially when it gets to court.
 
undernova
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

500 Days of Summer Camp: goddamndroogs!: "White House South"?

fark you.

Ugh. My Trumpy dad was telling me a shaggy dog story about the Post family, that ended up by revealing that the magnificent manor the heiress built was in fact..."Mar a Lago!"

Why it gratifies him so much to rub Trump's golf club (where a man like him, despite working all his life, couldn't afford so much as a day pass) in the face of his shiathead liberal son in the declining years of his life is beyond me.


It won't help, but it makes me sad for you. Life is pretty farked up.
 
whidbey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wow the FLORIDUH tag is sure earning its weekly pay today.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Train harder next time
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FALSE FLAG!!!!
 
whidbey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The trooper smashed the window to try to grab the steering wheel, but Roemhild drove south along Ocean Drive toward Mar-a-Lago and crashed the Jeep through two checkpoints, Bradshaw said.

Whoa.  Seriously.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The rental Jeep was later found near Palm Beach International Airport at a Studio 6 motel

She got a rental jeep shot up. LOL.

Also, they apparently lost it, only to find it later.

/Checks picture. Yeah, she is white.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Odds on which politics tab poster?
 
vert0
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

whidbey: The trooper smashed the window to try to grab the steering wheel, but Roemhild drove south along Ocean Drive toward Mar-a-Lago and crashed the Jeep through two checkpoints, Bradshaw said.

Whoa.  Seriously.


So if he shot him and the dude was black?
 
gar1013
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Kalyco Jack: FTFA: "Sheriff says woman 'doing some kind of dance' on Jeep outside Palm Beach resort draws suspicion of trooper."

Sounds like some sort of MAGA mating ritual. She must've wanted to be wife #4.

No, she was just a goddamned idiot.

Better article basically says "had nothing to do with Trump - vacationing in Florida, acted like asshole at a hotel, fled cops, ended up heading towards Mar-a-Lago, discovered Secret Service doesn't play 'ask questions first, shoot later'."

It's going to be fun to hear the details of this one, though, especially when it gets to court.


In the meantime:


https://heavy.com/news/2020/01/hannah​-​roemhild/
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: So according to TFA - the chase started because the woman didn't respect the FHP's author-it-tay.


And they felt the need to justify shooting wildly at her as she drove away with "she could have been a terrorist or something". So basically they learned nothing from the UPS fiasco.
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report