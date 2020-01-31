 Skip to content
(New Jersey 101.5)   Toxicology reports show that the driver of a Porsche that launched into the air and crashed through the second floor of a building was significantly impaired. You don't say?   (nj1015.com) divider line
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couple New Jersey douchebags? I think the world will survive without them.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Impaired, impaled, imploded, impressed, imposed...

All of the above for this guy.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exit Realty got a drive-thru window
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if he could do that while drunk....just think of what he could do sober !!!!!
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And being a Boxter driver, levels of douchbaggery approaching saturation.
 
Jerry Curlan's Horsey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dead guy on the right reminds me a lot of a friend of mine who died under similar circumstances, although instead of the second story of a business, it was 50 feet off the road into a big strand of trees. It's got to be a horrible way to die, drunk, trapped, and smashed to bits.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, airborne does result in a massive loss of traction.
 
gojirast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Can't believe I had to be the one.
 
neilbradley
‘’ 1 hour ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: And being a Boxter driver, levels of douchbaggery approaching saturation.


A Boxster is the Porsche someone buys because they can't afford a real Porsche.
 
bigoldthor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gojirast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neilbradley: YouPeopleAreCrazy: And being a Boxter driver, levels of douchbaggery approaching saturation.

A Boxster is the Porsche someone buys because they can't afford a real Porsche.


Historically it has been a Volkswagen beetle putting on airs.
 
eckspat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neilbradley: A Boxster is the Porsche someone buys because they can't afford a real Porsche.


It's the Les Paul Studio of sportscars.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gojirast: [Fark user image 480x360]
Can't believe I had to be the one.


Not at all.  You *had* to be the one.
 
Birnone
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He got smashed before he got smashed. I never drove while drunk AND high on pot, it was always one or the other but not both. Pot and alcohol had some kind of symbiotic relationship with me. If I was drunk and high I felt more drunk that if I wasn't high too, and I felt more high than if I wasn't drunk too. It was a great way to get wasted but rendered me unable to drive confidently. I have a pretty good idea of how wrecked he was before he wrecked.
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I read "Exit Elite Realty" as "Exit Elite Reality" ... which they did.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Birnone: If I was drunk and high I felt more drunk that if I wasn't high too, and I felt more high than if I wasn't drunk too.


Just reading that sentence made me feel wasted.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
 A 22 year- old named Braden driving a Porsche because of course he was.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

