(Evansville Courier Press)   Strange things are afoot at the Circle K again   (courierpress.com) divider line
16
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Probably a ghost. Those things are everywhere.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah, the bathroom doors at the circle k I go to in the morning on the way to work for my caffeine dose has serious steel doors w/ locks.  I actually used to work at the place 30 years ago when it was a different brand, the manager told me it was in case there was a robbery I was to hide in the bathroom and lock the door.

Not allowed to carry a gun, but when I worked nights (alone, near rural, on interstate exit/entrance) my "box cutter" was a big knife, and I had half a pool stick under the counter.  Thankfully never needed, other than to open boxes.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
...but who was phone?
 
Bowen
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Police reviewed surveillance footage, which showed the woman arriving at 8:28 a.m. and leaving three minutes later.

I'm not here to tell you how to do your job. I'm no hero. I'm just a schoolteacher. But maybe next time check the tape beforeyou smash a hole in the door with a sledgehammer.
 
Hankie Fest
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
https://www.goodreads.com/book/show/1​7​736355-heaven-i-mean-circle-k
 
crumblecat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Bolt pulled shut from outside with a loop of fishing line which is then pulled free. Old trick we used to do when I was a kid.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Probably a ghost. Those things are everywhere.


Just another ghost from the Bowling Green Massacre out walking the land...
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The person who called authorities apologized.

Why? That was a truly 'Call the police' type of situation. Empty bathroom with the door bolted from the inside?

Bowen: Police reviewed surveillance footage, which showed the woman arriving at 8:28 a.m. and leaving three minutes later.

I'm not here to tell you how to do your job. I'm no hero. I'm just a schoolteacher. But maybe next time check the tape beforeyou smash a hole in the door with a sledgehammer.


Because when there's the possibility of someone passed out in a restroom, there's definitely enough time to find the access to the security recordings, call the manager, get permission, whatever it takes. All of the time in the farking world...
 
Bowen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: The person who called authorities apologized.

Why? That was a truly 'Call the police' type of situation. Empty bathroom with the door bolted from the inside?

Bowen: Police reviewed surveillance footage, which showed the woman arriving at 8:28 a.m. and leaving three minutes later.

I'm not here to tell you how to do your job. I'm no hero. I'm just a schoolteacher. But maybe next time check the tape beforeyou smash a hole in the door with a sledgehammer.

Because when there's the possibility of someone passed out in a restroom, there's definitely enough time to find the access to the security recordings, call the manager, get permission, whatever it takes. All of the time in the farking world...


Maybe one cop can handle the tape while the other one finds a sledgehammer? Just spit ballin.

Nah. Makes more sense for five guys to stand there watching someone try to break down a door.
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hachitori
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm not saying that she was an illegal alien, but, if you think the Chicago cops are bad,
well those Martians always get their man (okay not "human-man" but you get the idea).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I had to kick in 24 doors to make sergeant.
How does this Nancy make lieutenant?
 
Keys dude
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Circle K has excellent coffee, it replaced its old mass-coffee machines with individual-brew things and you pick your flavor and size, and cream or no cream, and you wait about 20 seconds and there you go, great cup of coffee. Just weighing in.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Obviously a witch, the community won't be safe until she is found and set aflame.
 
nytmare
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Bowen: Mikey1969: The person who called authorities apologized.

Why? That was a truly 'Call the police' type of situation. Empty bathroom with the door bolted from the inside?

Bowen: Police reviewed surveillance footage, which showed the woman arriving at 8:28 a.m. and leaving three minutes later.

I'm not here to tell you how to do your job. I'm no hero. I'm just a schoolteacher. But maybe next time check the tape beforeyou smash a hole in the door with a sledgehammer.

Because when there's the possibility of someone passed out in a restroom, there's definitely enough time to find the access to the security recordings, call the manager, get permission, whatever it takes. All of the time in the farking world...

Maybe one cop can handle the tape while the other one finds a sledgehammer? Just spit ballin.

Nah. Makes more sense for five guys to stand there watching someone try to break down a door.


Yes actually it does make more sense to check the restroom first, and the tape later. Not sure why you're so concerned about a stupid door. They are replaceable you know.
 
