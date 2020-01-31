 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KETV Omaha)   Here's a good reason why you should never store cleaning solution in an alcohol bottle   (ketv.com) divider line
25
    More: Asinine, KETV, Sarah Baker, Alamo Drafthouse movie theater, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, Alcoholic beverage, clear alcohol bottle, Clear, Clearing  
•       •       •

518 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2020 at 5:23 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better yet, if you're drinking from alcohol bottles, maybe you should switch to snorting marijuana.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you never store cleaning products behind the bar or where you stock your liquor.  You use them and put them in a separate and distinct place below your sink or in a designated place in the storeroom.  Also why if you buy them in gallon containers that are too bulky and inconvenient to use regularly you put them in a smaller container with the contents clearly labeled and a farking warning toxic/poison sticker on it as well.

Also why you train your bartenders to know WTF all of the liquor you pour should look like and how it should smell. FFS the bottle they reused was Pama, a pommegranate liquor, and it had blue fluid in it.  It should look like this:
binnys.comView Full Size

Doesn't look blue to me.
 
whidbey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The cleaner in the alcohol bottle was stored near the alcohol bottles that are used to mix drinks, according to Baker.

rut-roh...
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is one of the reasons why it's illegal for a bar to refill an opened/empty bottle of alcohol.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Omaha.

That's all that needs to be said.
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's  bad, but how'd it taste?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
False Hope?
 
buntz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
mash4077tv.comView Full Size


Ughghg!  I've been drinking from Charles' scotch bottle!!!!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hasta La Vista, baby.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Yeah, that's  bad, but how'd it taste?


Aggressive notes of carbolic acid and decaying smurf corpse dominate, leading to a knock-off jolly rancher/bandaid adhesive bouquet and finish.  Woody pulp mill waste overtones complete the chemical romance.  Suitable for presentation with library paste, or dock rat if served au vign.
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is why being dicks to movie patrons who dare look at their phone doesn't tend to work out.

FOH.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Perhaps Gul Dukat knows something about this.
DS9 Weyoun drinks poison, plays dabo (Ties of Blood and Water)
Youtube rACCZaBcq1g
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Alcohol is a cleaning product.  Just use it as an all purpose product.  A shot for me, a shot for cleaning.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: This is why being dicks to movie patrons who dare look at their phone doesn't tend to work out.

FOH.


They're also the ones who banned men (customers AND employees) from a screening of Wonder Woman and got sued for sex discrimination and had to settle it out of court.  These people are batting nowhere near 1.000.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So that particular branch of the Alamo Drafthouse is likely going to be farked. This is a huge lawsuit, and those three people are going to win and win big. They're going to own half the business when their lawyers are done.

No matter what disclaimers you put on your tickets or menu, nothing protects you from trying to serve the beer tap-cleaning equivalent of liquid Drano to customers.
 
camaroash
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's a lawsuit.

Improper labeling is an OSHA violation.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: So that particular branch of the Alamo Drafthouse is likely going to be farked. This is a huge lawsuit, and those three people are going to win and win big. They're going to own half the business when their lawyers are done.

No matter what disclaimers you put on your tickets or menu, nothing protects you from trying to serve the beer tap-cleaning equivalent of liquid Drano to customers.


I hope they get a huge payout for this shiat. Alamo Drafthouse wants to pretend like they are high and mighty but that smug attitude of theirs is causing a lot of problems. The one in Brooklyn I hear is pending investigation by the Office of Civil Rights for discriminating against disabled people. Fake as fark scumbags trying to make you think they are hip and with it.
 
camaroash
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WilderKWight: So that particular branch of the Alamo Drafthouse is likely going to be farked. This is a huge lawsuit, and those three people are going to win and win big. They're going to own half the business when their lawyers are done.

No matter what disclaimers you put on your tickets or menu, nothing protects you from trying to serve the beer tap-cleaning equivalent of liquid Drano to customers.


Their lawyers will own half of the business. They will share the bottle of cleaning solution.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They're lucky that they're not dead. That a full-on, highly alkaline cleaner. It's corrosive - it's like chugging Drano - to the point of requiring hazmat warnings, labeling, and shipping.

The worst part is that vomiting is the very last thing you want to do if you've swallowed it, as it's just burning your esophagus twice that way.

camaroash: That's a lawsuit.

Improper labeling is an OSHA violation.


Bingo.
 
Etchy333 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

stan unusual: Doesn't look blue to me.


Not making excuses, obviously there is no excuse, but it could have been a dimly lit area with colored lights that messed with color perception.

But yeah, all the more reason to never reuse bottles like this.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
30-35% caustic soda by weight?  PH of 13.5?  Yeah, that shiat is caustic as hell.  I'll be surprised if those customers don't have major damage to their digestive systems.
 
albuquerquehalsey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Schmerd1948: Yeah, that's  bad, but how'd it taste?

Aggressive notes of carbolic acid and decaying smurf corpse dominate, leading to a knock-off jolly rancher/bandaid adhesive bouquet and finish.  Woody pulp mill waste overtones complete the chemical romance.  Suitable for presentation with library paste, or dock rat if served au vign.


Sounds good! Gimme a double.
 
patrick767
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I went to a bar once where they poured me a glass of water from a clear bottle to go with my beer flight. I finished the first beer, took a big swig of water, and it farking burned. It was a nice full glass of vodka. Oops. The bartender and I had a language barrier, but when he figured out what I was saying, he thought I was joking until I passed him the glass. He and another customer had a good laugh.

Obviously that was a much nicer surprise than a glass of cleaning solution. Love the manager's attempt to compensate for serving them cleaning solution with some movie passes. Hah... fark you.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Omaha.

That's all that needs to be said.


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report