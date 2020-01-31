 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Won't someone think of the Meghan Markle lookalikes?   (nypost.com) divider line
    More: Silly, British Royal Family, Meghan Markle, Linda Martinez, Sarah Mhlanga, Prince Harry, Meghan decrease, Mother, British royal family  
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't look like Meghan Markle, you look like an early shift employee at a strip club in Portland during 4th of July weekend.

Fark user image
 
gojirast
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I like to think about them. I like to think about them a whole bloody lot!

/not actually British
// really though...
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: You don't look like Meghan Markle, you look like an early shift employee at a strip club in Portland during 4th of July weekend.

Fark user image 300x652


That's not fair, with standard strip club lighting she could work the side stage during prime time.
 
phrawgh
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
philodough
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They could give being themselves a try.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I guess I don't understand the issue. Even if she isn't a royal anymore, Meghan still exists and you could still impersonate her.

Right?
 
Geralt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tom_Slick: The_Sponge: You don't look like Meghan Markle, you look like an early shift employee at a strip club in Portland during 4th of July weekend.

Fark user image 300x652

That's not fair, with standard strip club lighting she could work the side stage during prime time.


So, what you guys are saying is that she looks exactly like the real Meghan Markle.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Whaddaya mean?  The Meghanites can do all kind of porn...that hasn't gone away.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Tom_Slick: The_Sponge: You don't look like Meghan Markle, you look like an early shift employee at a strip club in Portland during 4th of July weekend.

Fark user image 300x652

That's not fair, with standard strip club lighting she could work the side stage during prime time.

So, what you guys are saying is that she looks exactly like the real Meghan Markle.



IMHO, the real Meghan Markle is prime time shift material.
 
morg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: You don't look like Meghan Markle, you look like an early shift employee at a strip club in Portland during 4th of July weekend.

Fark user image 300x652


Portland, Maine, maybe. No tattoos.
 
