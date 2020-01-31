 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Run silent, run high (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk)
16
•       •       •

16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For every one that they catch I wonder how many dozen get through.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. Very advanced looking. Could be nuclear powered!
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure I saw those same pick a few years ago when a drug smuggling sub was found in the jungle coast or river.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: Pretty sure I saw those same pics a few years ago when a drug smuggling sub was found in the jungle coast or river.


/ftfm
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Ftfa: It was stopped in its track by the Colombian military.
They need a sub that doesn't need a track.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It looked liked they captured it while surfaced, which isnt exactly difficult.

My question is whats its power source?  Electric or diesel?  How's its radar profile, and how easy are they to detect in the water?

I'm betting its a lot like the old German U-boats that had to spend most of their time on the surface, and only dove to a shallow depth when they had to.
 
Kooj
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I suspect that's not a "submarine" properly speaking, but rather a low profile ship designed so it is visible only a few inches/centimeters above the water line. Drug smugglers have been known to use low profile ships.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
?? All I see is a very very low res video of burning scrap lumber.

Here something good. Coasties jumping on a moving sub, like they're James Bond.


Coast Guard Dude Surfs a Narco-Sub Packed With Cocaine
Youtube Da4SqKTXoLg
 
TWX
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: It looked liked they captured it while surfaced, which isnt exactly difficult.

My question is whats its power source?  Electric or diesel?  How's its radar profile, and how easy are they to detect in the water?

I'm betting its a lot like the old German U-boats that had to spend most of their time on the surface, and only dove to a shallow depth when they had to.


If I understand correctly, typically a small automotive engine coupled with a transmission out through a driveshaft to a propeller.  The craft isn't a true submarine, but an air-breather that has to run with a snorkel.  Reusing an automotive powertrain makes it incredibly inexpensive to build since those are plentiful and basically free.

It would not surprise me if there's interest in battery-power capabilities, and with the rise of hybrid-electric vehicles that may become practical.  Run on the combustion engine most of the trip, use the batteries when getting close to patrolled areas to reduce the noise and stop exhausting hot combustion gases through the snorkel, so that there's less of a thermal signature to give away the craft.  Then offload supplies and crew to a fishing boat and scuttle the narco-sub, or refuel and make a return trip.

It wouldn't even surprise me if there was interest in designing a guidance system for the sub that would run off GPS and would make the switch from combustion to batteries on its own, no crew aboard at all, such that a fishing boat simply rendezvouses with it, offloads, and either scuttles it or refuels it and sends it back on a return automated journey.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't run but I've ridden a mtb high many times. It's like pb&j.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TWX: GrogSmash: It looked liked they captured it while surfaced, which isnt exactly difficult.

My question is whats its power source?  Electric or diesel?  How's its radar profile, and how easy are they to detect in the water?

I'm betting its a lot like the old German U-boats that had to spend most of their time on the surface, and only dove to a shallow depth when they had to.

If I understand correctly, typically a small automotive engine coupled with a transmission out through a driveshaft to a propeller.  The craft isn't a true submarine, but an air-breather that has to run with a snorkel.  Reusing an automotive powertrain makes it incredibly inexpensive to build since those are plentiful and basically free.

It would not surprise me if there's interest in battery-power capabilities, and with the rise of hybrid-electric vehicles that may become practical.  Run on the combustion engine most of the trip, use the batteries when getting close to patrolled areas to reduce the noise and stop exhausting hot combustion gases through the snorkel, so that there's less of a thermal signature to give away the craft.  Then offload supplies and crew to a fishing boat and scuttle the narco-sub, or refuel and make a return trip.

It wouldn't even surprise me if there was interest in designing a guidance system for the sub that would run off GPS and would make the switch from combustion to batteries on its own, no crew aboard at all, such that a fishing boat simply rendezvouses with it, offloads, and either scuttles it or refuels it and sends it back on a return automated journey.


In others, yes, it's a U-boat :)

Add some systems to temporarially sink her through balast control and seal the air-breather and exhaust, and you are golden.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There's no indication that that thing was designed to submerge. It looks like a low-profile surface runner, and the fiberglass will help it have a minimal radar return.

Old diesel electric boats come on the market from time to time. I wonder if anyone has ever tried to buy one and use it for smuggling.
 
TWX
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: TWX: GrogSmash: It looked liked they captured it while surfaced, which isnt exactly difficult.

My question is whats its power source?  Electric or diesel?  How's its radar profile, and how easy are they to detect in the water?

I'm betting its a lot like the old German U-boats that had to spend most of their time on the surface, and only dove to a shallow depth when they had to.

If I understand correctly, typically a small automotive engine coupled with a transmission out through a driveshaft to a propeller.  The craft isn't a true submarine, but an air-breather that has to run with a snorkel.  Reusing an automotive powertrain makes it incredibly inexpensive to build since those are plentiful and basically free.

It would not surprise me if there's interest in battery-power capabilities, and with the rise of hybrid-electric vehicles that may become practical.  Run on the combustion engine most of the trip, use the batteries when getting close to patrolled areas to reduce the noise and stop exhausting hot combustion gases through the snorkel, so that there's less of a thermal signature to give away the craft.  Then offload supplies and crew to a fishing boat and scuttle the narco-sub, or refuel and make a return trip.

It wouldn't even surprise me if there was interest in designing a guidance system for the sub that would run off GPS and would make the switch from combustion to batteries on its own, no crew aboard at all, such that a fishing boat simply rendezvouses with it, offloads, and either scuttles it or refuels it and sends it back on a return automated journey.

In others, yes, it's a U-boat :)

Add some systems to temporarially sink her through balast control and seal the air-breather and exhaust, and you are golden.


u-boats ran underwater on batteries though.  They did not require surface air unless they were running on their diesel engines, and then it might be more effective to just surface and reduce hydraulic drag.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TWX: GrogSmash: TWX: GrogSmash: It looked liked they captured it while surfaced, which isnt exactly difficult.

My question is whats its power source?  Electric or diesel?  How's its radar profile, and how easy are they to detect in the water?

I'm betting its a lot like the old German U-boats that had to spend most of their time on the surface, and only dove to a shallow depth when they had to.

If I understand correctly, typically a small automotive engine coupled with a transmission out through a driveshaft to a propeller.  The craft isn't a true submarine, but an air-breather that has to run with a snorkel.  Reusing an automotive powertrain makes it incredibly inexpensive to build since those are plentiful and basically free.

It would not surprise me if there's interest in battery-power capabilities, and with the rise of hybrid-electric vehicles that may become practical.  Run on the combustion engine most of the trip, use the batteries when getting close to patrolled areas to reduce the noise and stop exhausting hot combustion gases through the snorkel, so that there's less of a thermal signature to give away the craft.  Then offload supplies and crew to a fishing boat and scuttle the narco-sub, or refuel and make a return trip.

It wouldn't even surprise me if there was interest in designing a guidance system for the sub that would run off GPS and would make the switch from combustion to batteries on its own, no crew aboard at all, such that a fishing boat simply rendezvouses with it, offloads, and either scuttles it or refuels it and sends it back on a return automated journey.

In others, yes, it's a U-boat :)

Add some systems to temporarially sink her through balast control and seal the air-breather and exhaust, and you are golden.

u-boats ran underwater on batteries though.  They did not require surface air unless they were running on their diesel engines, and then it might be more effective to just surface and reduce hydraulic drag.


True enough, but I was thinking about your speculation about hybrid engines.

That would effectively make it a uboat if it could submerge.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The military found the boat unloaded and no one was arrested.  This seems like a symbolic bust to show the public that the govt. is "on top of things." An effective operation would wait until the drugs were loaded and the ship crew on board to make the bust, so that they take drugs out of the system and leverage the low-level crew.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Kooj: I suspect that's not a "submarine" properly speaking, but rather a low profile ship designed so it is visible only a few inches/centimeters above the water line. Drug smugglers have been known to use low profile ships.


This.  Also know as LPVs and VSV (very slender vessel).

I don't think they've actually ever captured a for-real drug submarine (ie., able to submerge and travel a significant distance with the hull fully submerged) on the high seas, but they have found them in various stages of construction.
 
