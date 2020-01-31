 Skip to content
(OK Whatever)   "Florida Man: The Cartoon." No, not the kind you watched as a kid while eating cereal. In fact, there should probably be a censor on these comics   (okwhatever.org) divider line
fusillade762
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A slice of pizza sliding down Florida Man's face after his son (who's also technically a Florida Man) threw it upon learning that his father had helped deliver him at birth.

Why would that prompt a pizza attack?
 
King Something
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fusillade762: A slice of pizza sliding down Florida Man's face after his son (who's also technically a Florida Man) threw it upon learning that his father had helped deliver him at birth.

Why would that prompt a pizza attack?


Florida.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Florida Man the Cartoon makes me think of The Tick..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tramp stamp
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I am so very glad that I've never had the displeasure of experiencing Florida.
 
