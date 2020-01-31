 Skip to content
(NBC News)   UC Berkeley claims it's perfectly understandable to be frightened of Asians during this outbreak of Coronavirus   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, University of California, Berkeley, Rush Limbaugh, Sociology, Racism, Fear, Ann Coulter, Han Chinese, Social media  
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Berkely was a place of elightenment.

Just kidding.   I didn't really think that.
 
Kuta
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Each Berkeley student is One in a Million.
 
oldfool
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hmmm...
media4.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
GoldSpider [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They're the real racists for pointing out the racism.

/Reap what you sow, Berkeley
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I don't see the issue.  They are saying if you are fearful of someone who is coughing and looks Asian that it is understandable because, the out break started in China and once the outbreak is done you'll go back to not worrying about that.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In the Bay Area? LOL good luck with that.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I live in the US. I am much more frightened by Americans during this.

The virus is a tiny bit scary..... but being surrounded by frightened Americans when the virus comes to town is much much scarier.
 
LL316
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Random Youtube videos convinced Americans to avoid vaccinations and now polio is back.  But yeah, Asians are totally icky.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
There's more people dead of the common-a-garden flu than corona-virus.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
By definition, you can't make moral judgements about an unconscious reflex.

However you can make moral decisions about how you handle your reflexes and what you do afterwards.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's true. Asian girls give me yellow fever, if you know what I mean.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I think i would be as cautious or a non-Asian who had just flown in from Wuhan as an Asian.
 
miscreant
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So all they did was point out a normal human reaction. They never said it was a good or bad reaction, just that's how our brain works. And by pointing it out they may actually reduce some of it, due to people having had a chance to think about their reactions. Personally I would not have any fears, but may ask when was the last time they were i in China. I'm more pratical & cautious, than fearful.
 
TWX
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No Asians
Youtube 0YM9Ereg2Zo
 
abiigdog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And meanwhile everyone continues to be wary of coughing asian people and yes this is normal self preservation behavior not racism, it's just like when approaching someones pet pitbull I don't fear them but I AM wary of what I don't know which is temperament and upbringing of this certain dog.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

oldfool: Hmmm...
[media4.s-nbcnews.com image 760x706]

Fixed it for them.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fear of Asians is stupid, but criticism of Chinese people and their batshiat (see what I did there?) diet leading to these sorts of epidemics it's absolutely justifiable.
 
Kuta
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Captain Shaky: I live in the US. I am much more frightened by Americans during this.

The virus is a tiny bit scary..... but being surrounded by frightened Americans when the virus comes to town is much much scarier.


Im Afraid Of Americans David Bowie Music Video HD 1080p(Best Quality)
Youtube u7APmRkatEU
 
Xyzzyka
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm gonna say what I said on Twitter, which is that if you're avoiding Chinatown you'd better be avoiding the tourist spots and airport too or you're just being a dumbass. It was regarding Philly, but I feel like it's pretty widely applicable.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Let them in.  Sit next to them in the plane.  Be nice.  Tell them about your job and the kind of research you are doing.
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: By definition, you can't make moral judgements about an unconscious reflex.

However you can make moral decisions about how you handle your reflexes and what you do afterwards.


But trying to teach people abut unconscious bias as a first step to recognizing and overcoming that bias is tricky when people will quickly screencap a particular page and won't share the next page. (See those left and right arrows on the presentation? I bet this page makes much more sense if you click "Next".)

Some insane right-wingers tried to make hay out of an out-of-context quote about "victim blaming from supposedly liberal professors" from a course lecture podcast at my school, when the actual lecture was the exact opposite, pointing out that some historical responses are victim blaming.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: I don't see the issue.  They are saying if you are fearful of someone who is coughing and looks Asian that it is understandable because, the out break started in China and once the outbreak is done you'll go back to not worrying about that.


The list doesn't mention Asian and coughing, just Asian.
 
dildo tontine
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is it okay to be frightened of people who are frightened of Asians?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Fear of Asians is stupid, but criticism of Chinese people and their batshiat (see what I did there?) diet leading to these sorts of epidemics it's absolutely justifiable.


Attributing the strange choices of a small group of hunters from a part of China you've never heard of before this year to "Chinese people" in general is also stupid.
 
KingPorter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They had me at "Tang Center"...
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Let them in.  Sit next to them in the plane.  Be nice.  Tell them about your job and the kind of research you are doing.


French kiss, share needles, have unprotected sex.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Asian people at UC Berkeley?  Well that's pretty rare.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Frank N Stein: Fear of Asians is stupid, but criticism of Chinese people and their batshiat (see what I did there?) diet leading to these sorts of epidemics it's absolutely justifiable.

Attributing the strange choices of a small group of hunters from a part of China you've never heard of before this year to "Chinese people" in general is also stupid.


I bet you also think white rhinos simply disappeared for no reason
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: By definition, you can't make moral judgements about an unconscious reflex.

However you can make moral decisions about how you handle your reflexes and what you do afterwards.


Try an you may to hide an erection in public, people will still judge you for it.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: By definition, you can't make moral judgements about an unconscious reflex.

However you can make moral decisions about how you handle your reflexes and what you do afterwards.


But it's more fun to pretend that you've never had a racist thought ever and are in fact completely colorblind.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Color me surprised that UC Berkeley overreacts to criticism and apologizes, for just about anything.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

El_Dan: FrancoFile: By definition, you can't make moral judgements about an unconscious reflex.

However you can make moral decisions about how you handle your reflexes and what you do afterwards.

But it's more fun to pretend that you've never had a racist thought ever and are in fact completely colorblind.


Well, not everyone is evolved. Race means nothing to me, and I'm proud that I don't see color. For example, to me black history month is simply history month. When I look at MLK Jr, all I see is just another white guy.
That's progress. That's evolved thinking.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I weep for our side...
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: I thought Berkely was a place of elightenment.

Just kidding.   I didn't really think that.


Asians don't count as diversity on college campuses.
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Captain Shaky: I live in the US. I am much more frightened by Americans during this.

The virus is a tiny bit scary..... but being surrounded by frightened Americans when the virus comes to town is much much scarier.


That's exactly what your son, Trips, asked you to say.  I bet you even told him he could have ice cream after all of this is over.
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: I don't see the issue.  They are saying if you are fearful of someone who is coughing and looks Asian that it is understandable because, the out break started in China and once the outbreak is done you'll go back to not worrying about that.


Username checks out.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

oldfool: Hmmm...
[media4.s-nbcnews.com image 760x706]


How pathetic people have become...it is quite sad...
 
Rembrant_Q_Einstein
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I live in NYC.  I see many Asians these days wearing surgical masks. I have to wonder if they are sick and trying to protect us from their germs OR they think we're sick and are trying to protect themselves from our germs.  I need to know whether to feel appreciative or offended.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

miscreant: [Fark user image 746x960]


https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/dvs/lea​d​1900_98.pdf

Communicable diseases are waaaaayyyyyyyyy out ahead of guns in terms of total causes of death.

Mind you, cancer tells those pikers to get in line, but that's an auto-immune disorder.
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rembrant_Q_Einstein: I live in NYC.  I see many Asians these days wearing surgical masks. I have to wonder if they are sick and trying to protect us from their germs OR they think we're sick and are trying to protect themselves from our germs.  I need to know whether to feel appreciative or offended.


Feel offended, then appreciate that feeling, because somehow you're still alive. OR ARE YOU?!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Frank N Stein: Fear of Asians is stupid, but criticism of Chinese people and their batshiat (see what I did there?) diet leading to these sorts of epidemics it's absolutely justifiable.

Attributing the strange choices of a small group of hunters from a part of China you've never heard of before this year to "Chinese people" in general is also stupid.


Did you see that farking marketplace?
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: miscreant: [Fark user image 746x960]

https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/dvs/lead​1900_98.pdf

Communicable diseases are waaaaayyyyyyyyy out ahead of guns in terms of total causes of death.

Mind you, cancer tells those pikers to get in line, but that's an auto-immune disorder.


Or, well, in prettier form:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Smallpox alone killed 2x more people than all murders did.

Infectious diseases killed more people than people did. That's kind if impressive. Humans are aces at killing things.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Arkanaut: Frank N Stein: Fear of Asians is stupid, but criticism of Chinese people and their batshiat (see what I did there?) diet leading to these sorts of epidemics it's absolutely justifiable.

Attributing the strange choices of a small group of hunters from a part of China you've never heard of before this year to "Chinese people" in general is also stupid.

Did you see that farking marketplace?


No, and nor did most other Chinese people, and definitely not Chinese-Americans living in California for over a century.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm frightened of Asian drivers.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Im Afraid Of Americans David Bowie Music Video HD 1080p(Best Quality)
Youtube u7APmRkatEU
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No no see its my understand that it's avians that are typically the source of these sorts of things. Dirty birdies.
(Though I hear this particular nasty may have originated from furry flying things instead.)
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Arkanaut: Frank N Stein: Fear of Asians is stupid, but criticism of Chinese people and their batshiat (see what I did there?) diet leading to these sorts of epidemics it's absolutely justifiable.

Attributing the strange choices of a small group of hunters from a part of China you've never heard of before this year to "Chinese people" in general is also stupid.


And even criticizing that small group is stupid.  Eating "weird" food is what people do when they're outside the industrialized food order the west has created and much of the rest of the world has adopted over the past century.  And not just in places like China.  Right here in the US there are still populations which eat wild turtles and nutria and all sorts of stuff that would make you say "duh" if a disease came from them.  It's also worth noting that while in this case, the disease appears to have come from a bat (how the hell do they even catch them is my question), most of your better population-reducing diseases have come from pigs and chickens and cows.
 
Report