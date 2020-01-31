 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Cops seize 275 pounds of pot "before they contaminate the streets of Staten Island." Thanks for bravely saving us from a dead plant   (nypost.com) divider line
24
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On a pot related note, has Colorado and other states, have less other drug crimes after legalization?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"cannabis laced vaping cartridges"

Ohhh shiat they were "laced" boogie boogie boogie
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wow.  You can't get any more "Staten Island Cop" looking than that.
 
Sgt. Expendable
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Marcos P: "cannabis laced vaping cartridges"

Ohhh shiat they were "laced" boogie boogie boogie


I thought that was the cause of that strange vaping illness that used to be in the news until we started killing the republic live on the news all day.

If the counterfeit cannaboid cartridges fark people up like that, I'm finding it hard to have a problem with this.
 
Huggermugger [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I watch those hoodlum/criminal documentary reality shows on Netflix, and most of them take place in Staten Island, at some point or other.  It looks like a horrible place.
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
As a tax-paying, pot-smoking New Yorker I think the cops need to stop bragging about wasting my tax dollars are their stupid Drug War.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Merltech: On a pot related note, has Colorado and other states, have less other drug crimes after legalization?


We(Co) decriminalized magic mushrooms.

Nothing has changed.  the only big deal is if you want some super good weed you can get it.  And you get whifs of Ganga often!!!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"before they contaminate the streets of Staten Island."

If the streets of Staten Island were contaminated, would anyone notice?
 
crackpancake
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Marcos P: "cannabis laced vaping cartridges"

Ohhh shiat they were "laced" boogie boogie boogie


Who buys weeds with Lingere?
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Police said no arrests were made, but the investigation is continuing.

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Dump it all in the street, it will likely soak up all the bio-hazard that is already there..
 
OldJames
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
We are so lucky the government tells us what we can put in our bodies that we own
 
lolmao500
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Meanwhile cops wont go arrest the banksters who destroyed the world economy, the US economy, cause millions of people to lose their jobs, their houses, fall into depression and caused thousands of suicides and divorces and sent people into (real) hard drugs or alcohol that destroyed their lives.

Yeah cops, keep thinking you're doing a good job cause it sure as hell wont be anybody else.
 
TWX
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Meanwhile cops wont go arrest the banksters who destroyed the world economy, the US economy, cause millions of people to lose their jobs, their houses, fall into depression and caused thousands of suicides and divorces and sent people into (real) hard drugs or alcohol that destroyed their lives.

Yeah cops, keep thinking you're doing a good job cause it sure as hell wont be anybody else.


I can't think of a more pathetically meaningless career than a cop whose job it is to enforce drug laws.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Said the statement-reading pig, barely able to contain his steroid-induced rage.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Merltech: On a pot related note, has Colorado and other states, have less other drug crimes after legalization?


Those who could honestly answer that are probably forbidden from doing so by LEO / Prison Industry.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: lolmao500: Meanwhile cops wont go arrest the banksters who destroyed the world economy, the US economy, cause millions of people to lose their jobs, their houses, fall into depression and caused thousands of suicides and divorces and sent people into (real) hard drugs or alcohol that destroyed their lives.

Yeah cops, keep thinking you're doing a good job cause it sure as hell wont be anybody else.

I can't think of a more pathetically meaningless career than a cop whose job it is to enforce drug laws.


what about the politician who wrote the law?  that has to make the top 10.
 
Ringo48
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Merltech: On a pot related note, has Colorado and other states, have less other drug crimes after legalization?


Yes.

https://www.voanews.com/usa/legalizin​g​-pot-brings-down-drug-related-crime-co​lorado
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Merltech: On a pot related note, has Colorado and other states, have less other drug crimes after legalization?


Hmm.
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm surprised there weren't any Punisher logos in the pic.
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"more than 12,000 cannabis-laced vaping cartridges"  My dealer tells me he is stuck with about $5k worth of vapes, and can't get any buyers.  Nobody is buying that stuff anymore.
 
Ringo48
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Gees, if it weren't for the "POLICE" logo on their hoodies, I wouldn't be able to tell if those were the police or the "criminals".
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Merltech: On a pot related note, has Colorado and other states, have less other drug crimes after legalization?


https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/​c​alifornia-s-cannabis-black-market-has-​eclipsed-its-legal-one-n1053856
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

