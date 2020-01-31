 Skip to content
(AOL)   ♪ I ♪ immediately ♪ regret ♪ this ♪ decision ♪   (aol.com) divider line
31
•       •       •

31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Man, this Akwafina is Nora from Queens viral marketing is getting out of hand.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's scary to think that these morons will one day become adults.

They'll still be morons. But they'll be able to vote.

We're farked.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Couldn't she just like...you know...OHHH, she must not have a boyfriend yet.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This was destined to happen from the minute someone first called it a mouth organ.
 
tmyk
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's Not News, It's AOL.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's OK, Subby. We've all posted an AOL link at one time or another.
 
flemardo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: It's scary to think that these morons will one day become adults.

They'll still be morons. But they'll be able to vote.

We're farked.


Stop pretending previous generations didn't do dumb ass shiat too. Only difference is its now on easily shared video. Just look at the morons voting now as proof. Further proof America's Funniest Videos.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: It's scary to think that these morons will one day become adults.

They'll still be morons. But they'll be able to vote.

We're farked.


Like you've never done anything as a teenager which, looking back now, you think "holy shiat that was a dumbfark thing to do?"

/and no, I've never shoved anything large anywhere. I was more of the "let's see if I can make this explode" idiot.
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"And now to debut my stunning new folk song that will surely change the world with its simple yet elegant message of...."

***choking/gagging noises, muffled screams***
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What's on her nose? Duct tape?
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Every time I breathed heavily out of panic, it made a noise."

Boy Honks After Swallowing Toy Horn
Youtube Ga1uiDaqMjQ


/unimpressed
 
SirMadness
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She should have opted for the downstairs harmonica instead:
K Rose Radio - All the DJ talk samples (GTA San Andreas) High Quality
Youtube 6p3qphh2eR8
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You know, not everything you do has to be posted on the internet.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Can we stop with the "TikTok ads as content" bullshiat already? Seriously, we keep greenlighting "look - stupid folks are using TikTok to take videos of their stupidiy - AND YOU CAN, TOO! Wanna go viral, no matter how dumb or cool you are? Use TikTok!" articles.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Squeaky Dog - Snatch (3/8) Movie CLIP (2000) HD
Youtube 6NbgGhD4tdk
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

WGJ: You know, not everything you do has to be posted on the internet.


Not on the Internet - specifically on TikTok. That's the message of the last couple of weeks on Fark; if you've done something stupid on TikTok, we'll happily greenlight the inevitable "look, someone did something stupid on TikTok and it went viral because now that Vine's dead, YouTube's trying to make you into people again, and Byte isn't out yet, TikTok's all you got left, cheesebags!" article.
 
WordsnCollision
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Russ1642: What's on her nose? Duct tape?


Never mind that, how does she smell?
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

flemardo: MelGoesOnTour: It's scary to think that these morons will one day become adults.

They'll still be morons. But they'll be able to vote.

We're farked.

Stop pretending previous generations didn't do dumb ass shiat too. Only difference is its now on easily shared video. Just look at the morons voting now as proof. Further proof America's Funniest Videos.


If they LEARN from their mistakes we'll be fine.

If she has the harmonica removed and the tries it again, we're farked.
 
flemardo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

PluckYew: flemardo: MelGoesOnTour: It's scary to think that these morons will one day become adults.

They'll still be morons. But they'll be able to vote.

We're farked.

Stop pretending previous generations didn't do dumb ass shiat too. Only difference is its now on easily shared video. Just look at the morons voting now as proof. Further proof America's Funniest Videos.

If they LEARN from their mistakes we'll be fine.

If she has the harmonica removed and the tries it again, we're farked.


Once she's old enough she can make a career out of putting it elsewhere.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: Russ1642: What's on her nose? Duct tape?

Never mind that, how does she smell?


With her olfactory bulb.

In the nasal passageway, there are a special set of receptors which bind to chemicals inhaled through the nostrils. When these receptors sense certain chemicals, they fire certain axons which trigger corresponding neurons in the brain which are then translated into the perception of "scent."
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just watch out for those false notes (and for people looking to punch you in the stomach in order to play a tune).
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
From the article: Mollie O'Brien, a high schooler from Ontario, Canada, posted the now-infamous video of herself to TikTok on Jan. 28, BuzzFeed reported. In it, the teen reveals what she simply calls the "bad thing" she's done.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Russ1642: What's on her nose? Duct tape?


It's to identify her as the one with the chromatic harmonica.
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: WordsnCollision: Russ1642: What's on her nose? Duct tape?

Never mind that, how does she smell?

With her olfactory bulb.

In the nasal passageway, there are a special set of receptors which bind to chemicals inhaled through the nostrils. When these receptors sense certain chemicals, they fire certain axons which trigger corresponding neurons in the brain which are then translated into the perception of "scent."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: Russ1642: What's on her nose? Duct tape?

Never mind that, how does she smell?


Like someone who spends her time in a human-sized hamster cage?
 
denverstevens
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: "Every time I breathed heavily out of panic, it made a noise."

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ga1uiDaq​MjQ?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

/unimpressed


"Aww, Mr. Clavin got the whistle!!"

Cheers
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Report