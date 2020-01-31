 Skip to content
(Cleveland 19)   Woman gets probation for naming the dog "Dingo"   (cleveland19.com) divider line
22
•       •       •

gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"[ WARNING - GRAPHIC CONTENT: Read the autopsy report ]"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We named the _dog_ Dingo!"
.
/obscure?
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
D  I  N  G  O,   D  I  N  G  O,   D  I  N  G  O, and convict is her name-O!
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+1 LOL, subby
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any crime in calling your dog Stains?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to believe that's an accident, based on the mother's condition in the mugshot. But jesus. What a horrible way to go..
 
Wolf892
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some humans are just garbage...
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So which did she neglect/abuse more - the dog or the baby?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: So which did she neglect/abuse more - the dog or the baby?


Dog probably thought it was a chicken.  Saw a shepard go through a whole flock once. chase one down, grab it, give it a good shake to break it's neck, drop it and run after the next one.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a bad way to get away with murder.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Named my cat DeeOhGee.
 
thedingoatemybaby
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody called? Please don't make fun of my tragedy!
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doggies are so loyal.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
"Police said Henson was intoxicated and the baby's body had puncture wounds and scratches on her body"

After reading the autopsy report I must say they severely downplayed the damage done to the child's body.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Marcos P: "Police said Henson was intoxicated and the baby's body had puncture wounds and scratches on her body"

After reading the autopsy report I must say they severely downplayed the damage done to the child's body.


Damage? The dog ATE the child.
"examination of the dog's stomach contents revealed "human infant teeth and skeletal fragments."
 
gojirast
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

Nothing to see here. Typical Dependopatumus .
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Guess that dog didn't want a steak.
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What'd she do?  Article is vague.  "Drunk while your child is eaten" just sounds weird.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tenedos2: What'd she do?  Article is vague.  "Drunk while your child is eaten" just sounds weird.


FTA - "Breanna Henson pleaded guilty to a felony charge of endangerment in December 2019."

(initially charged with misdemeanor child neglect)
 
TechnoHead
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's amazing the shiat white people get away with in this country.
 
