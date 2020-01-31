 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Anti-circumcision protesters stage at Florida intersection with signs and bloodstained crotches, although some observers say they're just making a mountain out of a mohel   (clickorlando.com) divider line
    Bradenton, Florida  
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
tabletmag.comView Full Size


once again life imitates art.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Of all the things to stage a protest about, from massive, widespread political corruption resulting in the impeachment (if not removal) of a sitting president to immigrant children separated from their mothers and being caged at ICE jails, from resurgent racism and homophobia to trade wars with China destroying the economy, from climate change to country-wide gun violence, this is the (mohel) you want to die on?  Dick trimming?

/It has a certain ring to it.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wow, that second photo had at least five people in it. I'm surprised the National Guard wasn't called out.

I like the woman with the bloodstained crotch. That's a nice look.

It's serious people like this taking such meaningful, poignant stands that will ultimately change the course of history in this nation.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Of all the things to stage a protest about, from massive, widespread political corruption resulting in the impeachment (if not removal) of a sitting president to immigrant children separated from their mothers and being caged at ICE jails, from resurgent racism and homophobia to trade wars with China destroying the economy, from climate change to country-wide gun violence, this is the (mohel) you want to die on?  Dick trimming?

/It has a certain ring to it.


I guess silly stuff like infant genital mutilation just pushes some people's buttons.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Wow, that second photo had at least five people in it. I'm surprised the National Guard wasn't called out.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cormee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Of all the things to stage a protest about, from massive, widespread political corruption resulting in the impeachment (if not removal) of a sitting president to immigrant children separated from their mothers and being caged at ICE jails, from resurgent racism and homophobia to trade wars with China destroying the economy, from climate change to country-wide gun violence, this is the (mohel) you want to die on?  Dick trimming?

/It has a certain ring to it.


Does everyone need to protest the biggest, most important thing, until that's sorted, before moving to the next most-important thing? Is that the way it works?
 
I_Can't_Believe_it's_not_Boutros
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Wow, that second photo had at least five people in it. I'm surprised the National Guard wasn't called out.

I like the woman with the bloodstained crotch. That's a nice look.

It's serious people like this taking such meaningful, poignant stands that will ultimately change the course of history in this nation.


There's no need to go off half-cocked.
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Of all the things to stage a protest about, from massive, widespread political corruption resulting in the impeachment (if not removal) of a sitting president to immigrant children separated from their mothers and being caged at ICE jails, from resurgent racism and homophobia to trade wars with China destroying the economy, from climate change to country-wide gun violence, this is the (mohel) you want to die on?  Dick trimming?

/It has a certain ring to it.


During my 2004 school trip to DC we encountered two protest, the woman who had been outside the white house in a tent protesting for nuclear disarmament since the 80's and two people protesting circumcision outside the capital.

/which I find a funny choice of venue, as most politicians could be a little less of a dick.
//but that shiat has been going on for awhile.
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Im glad someone is finally drawing attention to how much these people want attention.
 
proco
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: [tabletmag.com image 300x225]

once again life imitates art.


Came for HOOP. Leaving satisfied.

/phrasing?
 
FiftyTonsOfFlax
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Of all the things to stage a protest about, from massive, widespread political corruption resulting in the impeachment (if not removal) of a sitting president to immigrant children separated from their mothers and being caged at ICE jails, from resurgent racism and homophobia to trade wars with China destroying the economy, from climate change to country-wide gun violence, this is the (mohel) you want to die on?  Dick trimming?

/It has a certain ring to it.


Non-consensual genital mutilation is a thing I would like society to do away with, yes
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't necessarily disagree with them, but I'm not sure dancing around with a bloody diaper at a random intersection is the way to go for advocacy.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is the ultimate first world problem.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No skin off my ..

/Actually, yes, but it's all good.  .
 
dkulprit
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Psychopusher: Of all the things to stage a protest about, from massive, widespread political corruption resulting in the impeachment (if not removal) of a sitting president to immigrant children separated from their mothers and being caged at ICE jails, from resurgent racism and homophobia to trade wars with China destroying the economy, from climate change to country-wide gun violence, this is the (mohel) you want to die on?  Dick trimming?

/It has a certain ring to it.

I guess silly stuff like infant genital mutilation just pushes some people's buttons.


Mutilate - to cause disfiguring injury on.

Male  circumcision is not mutilation. Bit is a surgical procedure.  By your line of reasoning tonsil removal or an appendectomy is mutilation.

What a stupid hill to die on.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Psychopusher: Of all the things to stage a protest about, from massive, widespread political corruption resulting in the impeachment (if not removal) of a sitting president to immigrant children separated from their mothers and being caged at ICE jails, from resurgent racism and homophobia to trade wars with China destroying the economy, from climate change to country-wide gun violence, this is the (mohel) you want to die on?  Dick trimming?

/It has a certain ring to it.

I guess silly stuff like infant genital mutilation just pushes some people's buttons.


There's a huge difference between female genital mutilation and male circumcision.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"I Want My Foreskin Back" - NEOSORESKIN - Live at The Edge- 9-21-95
Youtube X_KPYY6aeb0
 
AlfalfaMale
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Psychopusher: Of all the things to stage a protest about, from massive, widespread political corruption resulting in the impeachment (if not removal) of a sitting president to immigrant children separated from their mothers and being caged at ICE jails, from resurgent racism and homophobia to trade wars with China destroying the economy, from climate change to country-wide gun violence, this is the (mohel) you want to die on?  Dick trimming?

/It has a certain ring to it.

I guess silly stuff like infant genital mutilation just pushes some people's buttons.


Ok, firehose.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
These guys must really love cheese...
 
msinquefield
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Subtonic: Psychopusher: Of all the things to stage a protest about, from massive, widespread political corruption resulting in the impeachment (if not removal) of a sitting president to immigrant children separated from their mothers and being caged at ICE jails, from resurgent racism and homophobia to trade wars with China destroying the economy, from climate change to country-wide gun violence, this is the (mohel) you want to die on?  Dick trimming?

/It has a certain ring to it.

I guess silly stuff like infant genital mutilation just pushes some people's buttons.

Mutilate - to cause disfiguring injury on.

Male  circumcision is not mutilation. Bit is a surgical procedure.  By your line of reasoning tonsil removal or an appendectomy is mutilation.

What a stupid hill to die on.


FINALLY! Now the female genital mutilation is a whole different topic...
 
Loris [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Subtonic: Psychopusher: Of all the things to stage a protest about, from massive, widespread political corruption resulting in the impeachment (if not removal) of a sitting president to immigrant children separated from their mothers and being caged at ICE jails, from resurgent racism and homophobia to trade wars with China destroying the economy, from climate change to country-wide gun violence, this is the (mohel) you want to die on?  Dick trimming?

/It has a certain ring to it.

I guess silly stuff like infant genital mutilation just pushes some people's buttons.

Mutilate - to cause disfiguring injury on.

Male  circumcision is not mutilation. Bit is a surgical procedure.  By your line of reasoning tonsil removal or an appendectomy is mutilation.

What a stupid hill to die on.


I'm not really taking a side on circumcision, but removing infected or problematic organs is not there same as removing healthy skin from a baby.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
HOTY candidate. Nice job subby.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
WHATABOUT BABBY WITH EAR PIERCE?!?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dkulprit: By your line of reasoning tonsil removal or an appendectomy is mutilation.


Those aren't disfiguring procedures.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
