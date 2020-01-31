 Skip to content
(KTAR Phoenix)   Jesus among 27 arrested for soliciting sex from minors in metro Phoenix   (ktar.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How could you not see this coming?
TWX
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

beezeltown: How could you not see this coming?
[ksassets.timeincuk.net image 850x563]


When people refer to other people on this forum as ball lickers, this isn't usually what they have in mind.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Juanita loves Jesus? Vine by: David Lopez
Youtube Rsk8HsAxTEI
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Shocking. A man with a Hispanic name in Phoenix.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Make the Chomos fight each other in thunderdome, and the winner eats the loser.  After a fair trial of course.  Keep doing thundome battles every time a chomo gets hungry.  Stream the whole thing (fight and feast) on youtube as a warning to other chomos.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Aggravated luring?
Maybe try being nicer next time.
 
johndalek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And fabian too?  Wondered what he had been up to these days
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wow. Subby's takeaway from that entire story was "Oh man, someone is named Jesus?! Are you kidding me?!"

Subby must not get out of his hometown much.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Didn't he say "suffer the little children, forbid them not to come onto me?"
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Man, every time I see a story like this, I have to check and see if it's anyone I know. So far, so good, although a friend's brother did get busted for this like 10-12 years ago (Just never made the news, as far as I know). He actually did one of those drive-3-states-away-to-meet-an-underag​e-girl things. Never really liked the guy in HS, so obviously my instincts were good. My friend was cool, but his brother was farking weird, so I wasn't really that surprised when I heard the news.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Christ, what an asshole.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Wow. Subby's takeaway from that entire story was "Oh man, someone is named Jesus?! Are you kidding me?!"

Subby must not get out of his hometown much.


Out of curiosity, how funny was the headline in your last green?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ringo48
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Do they ever bust women in these stings?

Don't get me wrong, I'm glad they catch these guys, but it's hard to believe 100% of child sex predators are men.
 
Brofar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I still don't understand how this isn't entrapment. Not that I'm complaining but
 
