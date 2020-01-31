 Skip to content
(News 13 Orlando)   Judge says he's sorry for 'regular white man' comment. No word if he plans to upgrade to unleaded white man or perhaps premium   (mynews13.com) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Diesel mixed-race women for me, please.

/ cheap joke
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tennessee.  Well there you go, hicks.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Tennessee.  Well there you go, hicks.


Hudson, sir. He's Hicks.
Youtube Jy1OhtQQRik
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Sorry he got caught
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Perhaps a few vegetables and roughage in his diet would bring him the regularity he risked his reputation to obtain.
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Whooops! Did I say that out loud?! Um, sorry I guess. Oh well, moving on...let's get back to sentencing some black people.
 
spottymax
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"It was probably a very inappropriate statement. I'm sorry I made it. I'm ashamed of the fact that something like that would even come out of my brain," Barry said."

Yeah, I'm going to with not the first time something like that came out of your brain.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I was going to say "If it came out of your mouth, it was in your brain." but it seems he was sincere in his apology by stating that he was ashamed that it was even in his brain.
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: I was going to say "If it came out of your mouth, it was in your brain." but it seems he was sincere in his apology by stating that he was ashamed that it was even in his brain.


I don't even know what that comment is supposed to mean.
Being a slave is bad?
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"I'm going to work like a regular white man, as they used to say. ... I'm not going to be a slave."

I don't recall this pithy old fashioned saying.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dothemath: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: I was going to say "If it came out of your mouth, it was in your brain." but it seems he was sincere in his apology by stating that he was ashamed that it was even in his brain.

I don't even know what that comment is supposed to mean.
Being a slave is bad?


Pretty much.  Basically work like you have rights.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Lol farking genius
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dothemath: [average white band.jpg 212x212]


I took a guitar class at a place where all the classes would perform one song each other at the end of the session. Like a kids' school recital, but it was adults taking a night class.

One black teacher brought his all white class onto the stage and said, "I taught these people a song. Hit it."

This song.
Wild Cherry - Play that funky music
Youtube SFiv9M577a4
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.nyti​m​es.com/2019/08/09/us/politics/joe-bide​n-poor-kids.amp.html
 
oldfool
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
As an irregular white man I need more fiber in my diet
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image 212x212]


One black guy who can sing and play all the instruments?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Be prepared for No Regular White Man fallacies.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 443x566]


The space before the exclamation mark is triggering me.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You, sir, will work like an N-word President, and like it!

Sorry. Just having a little Donald Trump daydream. I got up shortly after 8:00 am this morning and I am like Snow White, drifting.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 443x566]


That knife looks like it might be illegal--unless you are the deep woods hunting a buck with your teeth and a devil-may-care attitude towards personal hygeine.
 
JuggleGeek
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just another deplorable Trump supporter.
 
advex101
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Probably not a stranger to "free, white, and 21" either.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Diesel mixed-race women for me, please.

/ cheap joke


Too strong of a smell, I prefer my caramel exotics to be EV.
/that means Exceptional Vulva
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Uhhgh. We were looking for a money person to help with our meager retirements. MIL recommended this guy, been in the biz for years. We meet him and are small-talking. Our very first meeting he looks at me and does the old "well it's real tough for us white men now, huh Turnip??"
I looked at him like he was a moron. Because he is a moron. Needless to say we didn't go with him.
 
