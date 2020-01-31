 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Almost half of the firearms seen by the ATF in Los Angeles are 'ghost guns.' Well, what do you expect after you kill the guns?   (abc7.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
As a bleeding heart liberal, I say we all need to buy some,
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ghost guns?

Jinkies!
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yeah, banning them several years ago really helped, didn't in California?

For those unaware, "ghost gun" is a scary name for guns that individuals have made for themselves, something with a *VERY* long history and that is completely legal under federal law and almost every state law.

The reason why it's scary to some people is because they don't think you should be able to make your own gun for your own use without the government having a record that you made it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In the post coronavirus After-America bullets will be the only currency and I shall be the dealer at the Casino of Death! Ahhhhhh-hahahahaha!!!!

Wait, what were we talking about again?
 
