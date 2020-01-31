 Skip to content
(International Business Times)   Hold my bong I'm going to Mars. Wait, hold on ... I need my bong, there's weed growing on Mars   (ibtimes.com) divider line
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: A UFO expert claimed ...

Well that tells me all I need to know about this.

Seriously, these "experts" that comb over these NASA Mars photos looking for paradolia inspiring rocks are never biology experts. Having macroscopic life on Mars would be biological miracle.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pathfinder dropped some seeds when it was cleaning out its bag.
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pathfinder dropped some seeds when it was cleaning out its bag.


seeds ?

I would hope NASA would kick down for the sensei
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
yes, it's right next to the monument they built to King Tut:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Alien Plant Spotted In NASA Photo, UFO Expert Claims
By Inigo Monzon on 1/31/20 at 5:30 am est

You keep using that word....
 
foo monkey
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Subby, the absolute last thing you want in space is an open flame.  Instead, before launch, you make a whole mess of infused chocolate chip cookie dough, pre-rolled into balls, and frozen.  When you want an edible, you can drop one into the new-fangled cookie oven from last week, and viola, fresh magic cookies!  Or, skip the oven and eat the dough.  That works too.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"I found loads of ancient artifacts from an intelligent civilization in a Mars photo today, but one thing really caught my attention.."
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Looks more like

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
GORDON
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ghastly: FTFA: A UFO expert claimed ...

Well that tells me all I need to know about this.

Seriously, these "experts" that comb over these NASA Mars photos looking for paradolia inspiring rocks are never biology experts. Having macroscopic life on Mars would be biological miracle.


That being said... "It's a biological miracle" is uttered now and then on Earth nature shows, so....
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Maybe now is not the time to point out that roses grow in bushes, and need a significant amount of water to grow.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"A UFO expert claimed...."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drayno76
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"A UFO expert claimed to have spotted a plant-based..."

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
paulleah
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
International Business Times is a joke. We shouldn't be getting links from them.
 
Al!
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FTFA: an alien planet on Mars

The idea of Martian roses is hard enough to believe, but the idea of an alien planet hiding somewhere on Mars is far fetched even for the UFO crowd.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ghastly: FTFA: A UFO expert claimed ...

Well that tells me all I need to know about this.

Seriously, these "experts" that comb over these NASA Mars photos looking for paradolia inspiring rocks are never biology experts. Having macroscopic life on Mars would be biological miracle.


I've been an expert in strange alien phenomena in wall textures for decades.

/ Signs!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's a spaceman playing space rugby.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A rose? or a the fruiting body of an underground mushroom?

How I can tell the Mr. Rogers narrator is a romantic, not a mycologist. You can be a lot more plausible if you are a lot less imaginative and stick close to the bare facts.

A mushroom on Mars or a slime mold might surprise, but it doesn't make you want to gather ye rosebuds while ye may ... or gather nuts in May for that matter.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Astro turf.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A UFO expert claimed to have spotted a plant-based alien lifeform growing on the surface of Mars. He saw the strange object in a photo taken by NASA of a region on the Red Planet.


WHAT THE F*CK AM I READING??
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ghastly: FTFA: A UFO expert claimed ...

Well that tells me all I need to know about this.

Seriously, these "experts" that comb over these NASA Mars photos looking for paradolia inspiring rocks are never biology experts. Having macroscopic life on Mars would be biological miracle.


Should probably say that once more for the folks in the back who didn't quite get it the first time.

"UFO expert" - good grief
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mars has some crazy weed. Do I need a special Martian space bong or something?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: Ghastly: FTFA: A UFO expert claimed ...

Well that tells me all I need to know about this.

Seriously, these "experts" that comb over these NASA Mars photos looking for paradolia inspiring rocks are never biology experts. Having macroscopic life on Mars would be biological miracle.

Should probably say that once more for the folks in the back who didn't quite get it the first time.

"UFO expert" - good grief


I'm a Hot Ladies Boob Expert. I work pro boner, er, pro bono.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: EqualOpportunityEnslaver: Ghastly: FTFA: A UFO expert claimed ...

Well that tells me all I need to know about this.

Seriously, these "experts" that comb over these NASA Mars photos looking for paradolia inspiring rocks are never biology experts. Having macroscopic life on Mars would be biological miracle.

Should probably say that once more for the folks in the back who didn't quite get it the first time.

"UFO expert" - good grief

I'm a Hot Ladies Boob Expert. I work pro boner, er, pro bono.


Well, sounds legit to me!
 
gojirast
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's two farking rocks. The angle of the photo sort of makes them look like one object... until you actually LOOK at it.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yeah, well, *DUH* Mars has weed.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Num​b​er_of_the_Beast_(novel)
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I prefer Venusian weed.  Martian marijuana makes me too edgy.
 
