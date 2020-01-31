 Skip to content
(ABC 15)   Woman not arrested despite refusing to prove her children are still alive after no one has seen them for 4 months and fleeing the state to avoid talking to investigators   (abc15.com) divider line
27
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Claim CBP has them. It's not like they'd know where to look .
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Multiple family murders, poisonings, kidnappings, a cult, doomsday preppers, blondes -- a moderately clever scriptwriter could easily earn a paycheck here.
 
Dangerous_sociopath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
have they looked in the husband's chin?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
She killed her ex-husband.
Guy she ran off with killed his ex-wife
They both killed the kids.
Nationwide/Worldwide manhunt for them.
Cops find them and say "Well we're not gonna arrest you, but get back to us sometime about where them kids are"

/that's some fine police work there Lou
 
rhodabear
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Casey Anthony method of parenting strikes again.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I just had a whimsical idea, to stick the phrase "pota-toe, pota-ta" into a random thread.

This was the first thread, therefore random.

Pota-toe, Pota-ta.

Gee, that worked curiously well.

Children dead, alive? Let's call the whole thing off.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Random acts of parenting.

Ooooo, there's another one.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The police are allowed to strangle you to death if you sell loose cigarettes though.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is going to make for one hell of an episode of Dateline.
 
jst3p
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rhodabear: The Casey Anthony method of parenting strikes again.


Fark user imageView Full Size



It works!
 
litespeed74
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So....is there any law and order anymore this this good 'ol US of A?
 
thedingoatemybaby
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you tried this as a man, you would be in jail in 0.1secs flat, with a complimentary little "rough drive to get there".
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Being white, is there anything it can't help?
 
Liadan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Being white, is there anything it can't help?


White and at least moderately upper income.

White and poor? Not going to help a whole lot.
 
fernt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Being white, is there anything it can't help?


Dancing.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Read most of TFA. Could not follow the thread of people and events.

What happened, again? Anyone have a power point of this?
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When you've been getting Woodcock for a few decades, and suddenly someone rings your Daybell, you may lose your mind a little bit.

Having said that, I agree with Walker's analysis.
 
Sophont
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Liadan: stuhayes2010: Being white, is there anything it can't help?

White and at least moderately upper income.

White and poor? Not going to help a whole lot.


You won't get shot in the back for following an officer's instructions while being white, like you would while being black, so there's that.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

litespeed74: So....is there any law and order anymore this this good 'ol US of A?


Yeah... for the poors and the brown.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Kauai is a very beautiful place. I did get a little claustrophobic after a week or so and was ready to get back to the mainland.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: She killed her ex-husband.
Guy she ran off with killed his ex-wife
They both killed the kids.
Nationwide/Worldwide manhunt for them.
Cops find them and say "Well we're not gonna arrest you, but get back to us sometime about where them kids are"

/that's some fine police work there Lou


They must know someone powerful or something... even in lawless murica this is just ridiculous.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So we've gone from no jail to no bail to no arrest? Fail.
 
aungen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: She killed her ex-husband.
Guy she ran off with killed his ex-wife
They both killed the kids.
Nationwide/Worldwide manhunt for them.
Cops find them and say "Well we're not gonna arrest you, but get back to us sometime about where them kids are"

/that's some fine police work there Lou


Based on the behavior of women who've 'met someone' and left their husbands suddenly, this is exactly the kind of thing I would expect.  I haven't seen it often, but the hand-full of times it has happened, those people have gone completely bonkers.  Not a wit left between them.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: She killed her ex-husband.
Guy she ran off with killed his ex-wife
They both killed the kids.
Nationwide/Worldwide manhunt for them.
Cops find them and say "Well we're not gonna arrest you, but get back to us sometime about where them kids are"

/that's some fine police work there Lou


Throw in the whole cult thing, and baby...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Of course the two murderers are white otherwise they would have already been shot in the face by the cops
 
Ariontk421
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Someone should tie these two clowns up and beat the living Daybells out of them. This reminds me a lot of Susan Powell's disappearance. There is a combination of police incompetency and obfuscation by these two jokers making this a tough case. It's a foregone conclusion  that these two kids are dead and buried somewhere.  I can easily predict how this one will end.  The Daybells will both be dead from suicide and they'll never find the kids.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: Read most of TFA. Could not follow the thread of people and events.

What happened, again? Anyone have a power point of this?


Man and Woman get married, have kids
Woman joins cult
Man files to divorce from woman citing safety for himself and his kids
Man is killed by woman's brother
Different man who woman met in cult has his wife die under mysterious circumstances
Woman's brother who killed the husband dies from an as yet unknown cause
Grandparents of the kids, and parents of dead man, file suit over missing kids
Woman marries cult man with dead wife and flees to Hawaii
Judge tells woman to produce kids
Woman ignores judge
Cops shrug
 
