(NBC 2 Fort Myers)   Kid killed at bus stop after being struck by car. School district installs picnic tables at bus stops. Florida Kids: We'll just keep sitting in the street, thank you very much   (nbc-2.com) divider line
31
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
a single child isn't using our benches, that must mean all benches everywhere are useless!!

Confirmation bias is strong on the internet.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Look, some kids just aren't very bright.
 
DocTravesty
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They don't just wake up as Florida Man one day.  Its a long training process, and they don't all survive.
 
probesport
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bus stops, bus goes
She stays.
 
blockhouse
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The kids told him to "f*** off" when he told them to get out of the street.

Obstreperous little sheeyats.  They're gonna get run over deliberately if they keep that attitude up.

How come these kids aren't being supervised?  Where are the parents?
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So where do you think Florida Man comes from?
 
ThatMadBastard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If your kid doesn't know not to sit in the middle of the road... I just don't know what to tell you.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Chill out, they are trying to reanimate her:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bark_atda_moon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

blockhouse: How come these kids aren't being supervised? Where are the parents?


Work

The bus comes after most people have to leave for work and arrives before people get home from work.  Having children is terribly inconvenient.
 
OldJames
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Xai: a single child isn't using our benches, that must mean all benches everywhere are useless!!

Confirmation bias is strong on the internet.


I don't think that implies benches are useless, but Florida is. That has been confirmed long before this article came out
 
akede [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Picnic tables are "bus benches"? And pallets to stand on? Was their budget $100 and the nearest Home Depot? Not to mention small animals, including snakes, are absolutely going to sheltering within that pallet.

Streets look wet. Likely that sparsely grassed area is very muddy, so the kids don't want to use the table and get in trouble at school/home for having really muddy shoes. Bus driver might also be a jerk that doesn't like cleaning up the mud. "Clean it off or don't get on my bus". That's probably what the pallet was added for, but I don't see the pallet anywhere in the picture which means it probably serves no purpose as they have to get through the mud to use it.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bark_atda_moon: blockhouse: How come these kids aren't being supervised? Where are the parents?

Work

The bus comes after most people have to leave for work and arrives before people get home from work.  Having children is terribly inconvenient.


Those are not little kids. Best guess is late middle school or first year HS age.

Sunrise is at 7:05 am in Coral Gables. School starts at 7:05 am in Lee County.
Perhaps not having children waiting for a bus in the dark is something they should look at.
 
lobotomy survivor
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Self-correcting problem.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bark_atda_moon: blockhouse: How come these kids aren't being supervised? Where are the parents?

Work

The bus comes after most people have to leave for work and arrives before people get home from work.  Having children is terribly inconvenient.


Studies, whose conclusions will eventually be proven to be wrong, have shown that kids cannot function properly if school starts any time before 10:43am each morning.  Or some shiat.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Xai: a single child isn't using our benches, that must mean all benches everywhere are useless!!

Confirmation bias is strong on the internet.


TFA says the guy who took it sees multiple kids doing it all the time.

That said, it may also have to do with kids who waited there before the benches waiting in the old places out of habit.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
kids told him to "f*** off"

Some day Millennials, your kids will be young adults. Enjoy!
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
so at what age do the symptoms of Darwinism first appear, and is there a genetic test to check for it while they are still in the womb?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

akede: Picnic tables are "bus benches"? And pallets to stand on? Was their budget $100 and the nearest Home Depot? Not to mention small animals, including snakes, are absolutely going to sheltering within that pallet.

Streets look wet. Likely that sparsely grassed area is very muddy, so the kids don't want to use the table and get in trouble at school/home for having really muddy shoes. Bus driver might also be a jerk that doesn't like cleaning up the mud. "Clean it off or don't get on my bus". That's probably what the pallet was added for, but I don't see the pallet anywhere in the picture which means it probably serves no purpose as they have to get through the mud to use it.


Plus the potential of a couple of inches of standing water.  This being Florida, we're always being warned of the potential of alligators in 'any' standing water...

'Science' (taps side of my head)

/ I'd want to sit in the street too
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bark_atda_moon: blockhouse: How come these kids aren't being supervised? Where are the parents?

Work

The bus comes after most people have to leave for work and arrives before people get home from work.  Having children is terribly inconvenient.


After? My bus picked me up at 7-715.
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lobotomy survivor: Self-correcting problem.


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Cthulhu Theory
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lobotomy survivor: Self-correcting problem.


Considering how old these 'Florida man' types can get, I don't think that self-correction is working as well as it could or possibly should.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: kids told him to "f*** off"

Some day Millennials, your kids will be young adults. Enjoy!


You would be surly too if you had an hour commute on a school bus
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Drivers should watch where they're driving. They're the ones hurtling down the road, high on opiates, barely able to control their 4,000 lbs killing machine.

Stop blaming kids for existing. Ya'll come off as crotchety old farts.
 
bark_atda_moon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
edmo:

After? My bus picked me up at 7-715.

My son's bus comes at 8:20am.  I have a flexible schedule, but if I didn't he would have to make sure he left the house on time.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
OK, I know people in Florida are known for their stupidity, but this kid is literally sitting in the road. Deathwish or just plain stupidity?
Why not both?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We have sidewalks too, yet teens routinely walk down the middle of the street with no concern for oncoming traffic, so yeah, this isn't one bit surprising.
 
Prince George [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Xai: a single child isn't using our benches, that must mean all benches everywhere are useless!!

Confirmation bias is strong on the internet.


It means some kid pissed on the bench.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Walker: OK, I know people in Florida are known for their stupidity, but this kid is literally sitting in the road. Deathwish or just plain stupidity?
Why not both?
[Fark user image 640x368]


At a stop sign where cars should be going their slowest.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Walker: OK, I know people in Florida are known for their stupidity, but this kid is literally sitting in the road. Deathwish or just plain stupidity?
Why not both?
[Fark user image 640x368]

At a stop sign where cars should be going their slowest.


You realize it's Florida drivers right?
They can't even see the stop sign thru the meth haze
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Walker: Tr0mBoNe: Walker: OK, I know people in Florida are known for their stupidity, but this kid is literally sitting in the road. Deathwish or just plain stupidity?
Why not both?
[Fark user image 640x368]

At a stop sign where cars should be going their slowest.

You realize it's Florida drivers right?
They can't even see the stop sign thru the meth haze


So... blaming the victim again, are we?
 
