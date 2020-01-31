 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   How to reduce your pet's carbon footprint? Number one: don't let him drive your SUV   (king5.com) divider line
    Carbon dioxide, Ecological footprint, pet food, Greenhouse gas, Climate change, human ecological footprint  
posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2020 at 3:33 PM



FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Don't have 6 120-pound dogs.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I keep trying to get my lab to give up her private jet but she won't listen.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Look, I've tried to make my cat stop burning tires in the backyard, but you just can't train a cat, you know?
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
"You're not even listening now, are you?"

CarFax TV Commercial HD
Youtube FGdrv7odttQ
 
middleoftheday
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
And also holy sh*t, maybe educate your pets about climate change.  Pull it together, pet owners of America.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah, I really have to stop leaving large glass containers of methane on the edge of the kitchen table.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Don't have a litter of humans. Coronavirus is doing it's part.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I care a lot about the environment, but damn if some of the people ostensibly trying to save the earth aren't a bunch of useless hand wringers looking for the most ridiculous concerns they could possibly address.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Funny.

Mind you, if your pet has a bigger carbon footprint than two average cars, and how you cook your food has more impact than the air miles from Chile or New Zealand, we might be going about this sustainable lifestyle thing wrong. Maybe if you fed your dog prepared Vegan dinners and ate your car you'd get better results than current "green", "sustainable" or carbon cutting decisions.

I purchased a second hand copy of a book about localvore and other green fallacies and maybe it is time to take it back to the library bookstore so it can be purchased by somebody else.

Both sides of this media debate are bad. The facts are still hard to come by, the problem is intractible without institutional change. Blame just doesn't help much.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Walker: [i.kym-cdn.com image 400x225]


But you look as confident as Donald Trump's hair!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ty Webb: "You're not even listening now, are you?"

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/FGdrv7od​ttQ]


When humans realized that they are the problem, not pets.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, this thread has certainly gone to the dogs fast, and I'm loving it!
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
OldJames
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

JesseL: I care a lot about the environment, but damn if some of the people ostensibly trying to save the earth aren't a bunch of useless hand wringers looking for the most ridiculous concerns they could possibly address.


Fark, I wish I could smart this about a bazillion times. It would probably add to my carbon footprint, though.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dirt Biking with the Dog || ViralHog
Youtube wwaZdemmiD0
What about dirt bikes?
 
middleoftheday
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JesseL: I care a lot about the environment, but damn if some of the people ostensibly trying to save the earth aren't a bunch of useless hand wringers looking for the most ridiculous concerns they could possibly address.


I mean I think it's okay if not everything we do changes the world.

Think of it this way:  they're putting money into the economy.
 
LL316
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JesseL: I care a lot about the environment, but damn if some of the people ostensibly trying to save the earth aren't a bunch of useless hand wringers looking for the most ridiculous concerns they could possibly address.


Yeah, bringing up that us pet owners can probably do better when it comes to environmental impact is SO silly.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I see it every day, farking dog owner ignoring signs that say , no dogs, leash only and pick up your dog shiat.

Every park, every trail...same farking thing. farking dog owners (most but not all) really suck at being a responsible pet owner.

I yelled at my sister when her 2 giant dogs jumped out of her care like crazed animals and went straight to some bushes in the landscaping area in front of a business. Her dogs preceded to take giant shiats and pee in the area, and then scrape and paw the bark down to the landscape fabric.
To shiatty dog owners, this is normal and OK.
Guess what? It's not.

/If I sound angry today..you know why...today sucks.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: [i.imgur.com image 500x582]


I'll bet the dog's ass looks better.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marcos P: I keep trying to get my lab to give up her private jet but she won't listen.



Life would be ruff without one.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm guilt free.....one cat, and I rescued him from the streets.

Besides, it's not like I throw out plastic food dishes after one use.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Unfortunately, Percy prefers destroying the environment to saving it.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
cats and dogs are responsible for 25-30% of the environmental impact of meat consumption in the U.S.

We used to feed our dog some stuff called Strongheart from a can. At the time we really didn't have the money to buy the "premium" stuff like Alpo. If it was meat, he would have been better off with day old roalkill. And roadkill would have had a bigger environmental impact than that stuff.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: [Fark user image 425x566]
Unfortunately, Percy prefers destroying the environment to saving it.



Kitty!
 
