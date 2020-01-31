 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(41 Action News)   SF and KC mayors make traditional friendly Superb Owl wager. If the 49ers win, KC will send BBQ, beer, knickknacks, and t-shirts. If the Chiefs win, SF will send homeless encampment poo, syringes, smug, and Mark Zuckerberg   (kshb.com) divider line
12
    More: Spiffy, Kansas, Kansas City Chiefs, Mayor Quinton Lucas, KANSAS CITY, Missouri, 49ers win, Kansas City, Missouri, San Francisco 49ers  
•       •       •

182 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2020 at 11:28 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tin Duncan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Seems fair.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Damn, subby isn't that far off. Both sides of the bet involve the SF mayor getting nice KC stuff -- it's just a question of where. You're supposed to use this as a branding opportunity for your city and there's nothing SF-related there. No sourdough bread, Rice-a-roni, nothing at all?
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
But it will be faaaabulous!
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
San Francisco is the Bernie Sanders of Chicago Pizza.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wait, this is Superbowl LIV?

media1.popsugar-assets.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Pota-toe, pota-tah.

Now it is a call-back joke or a running gag and it works again.
 
dustman81
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So if the Chiefs win, they still lose.

/Though SF residents would be shocked that homes in KC don't have a price tag of "First born"
 
chawco
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dudez gross, nobody wants a Zuckerberg.
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Who the fark WANTS to live in KC?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Because you can't get reporting out of sh*tty red states:  San Francisco has offered Thanh Long garlic noodles and crab on the table, rum cake from Dianda's Bakery and beer from Anchor Brewing.

You're welcome, Missouri.  Now go take a bath.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Because you can't get reporting out of sh*tty red states:  San Francisco has offered Thanh Long garlic noodles and crab on the table, rum cake from Dianda's Bakery and beer from Anchor Brewing.

You're welcome, Missouri.  Now go take a bath.


While I'm not a super fan, I'll always appreciate Anchor for being the lone shining light of craft brewing in the bad old days.
 
Raktastic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
No Boudin Sourdough bread? For shame San Fran, for shame.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking
Fark and Schnitt podcast logo

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report