(Onion AV Club)   Whether you like it or not, you know the words to "Livin' On A Prayer," so enjoy this video of a man on a park bench passionately belting it out   (news.avclub.com) divider line
7
175 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Jan 2020 at 10:20 AM



Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That was significantly more entertaining than I was expecting, subby. I love that the crowd joins in.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Goddammit.  That was nice.  No snark.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
yeah, last time i passionately belted it out on a park bench the reaction wasn't quite the same...
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: Goddammit.  That was nice.  No snark.


Yep. Using unironically:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If you want to feel old, listen as I tell you that song came out 33 years ago.

And Jack and Diane is 37.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 minute ago  
CSB: When I moved to Hawaii for a few years around 2005, Bon Jovi was on the rock radio stations like every four songs. Go to a local bar, guaranteed to hear bon jovi. It was kind of funny, at first.

Any Hawaii farkers able to confirm this and has it changed?

/was mostly on oahu
 
Report