(Gizmodo)   As if we need another reason for hating Daylight Savings Time, researchers find that it's linked to more fatal car crashes   (gizmodo.com) divider line
56
56 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'daylights savings times', get it right
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: 'daylights savings times', get it right


No, its "Daylight's Savings Timers"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still no cure for Massholes.
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta cull the herd somehow
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shadow Blasko: Dead for Tax Reasons: 'daylights savings times', get it right

No, its "Daylight's Savings Timers"


No it's Becky.
 
akya [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate: Shadow Blasko: Dead for Tax Reasons: 'daylights savings times', get it right

No, its "Daylight's Savings Timers"

No it's Becky.


Pretty sure that's a timing shift.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure we already knew that.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this like old old news.

They all ready knew it caused heart attacks and drunks to be late for work.

What's next?  Daylight Saving Time causes Trump to win in 2020?

Trump mention.

DRINK!
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is time so FARKED up? How about this, let's just have one time, namely, a 24hr time based on Greenwich time? Screw time zones, DST, and AM/PM.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daylight Saving Time, another bullshiat thing the farmers impose on us
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not Daylight Savings Time itself, but the twice yearly change. A fee states have just decided to do DST all year, and if they can get it approved by the Federal government, no more time changes.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nonsense. Every Spring we get an hour (from 0200-0300) where it is the absolute safest to drive. There are literally ZERO accidents for that hour across the nation.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll pry my grandfather's pocket watch, set to Daylight Savings Time, out of my cold, dead hands.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You people seriously don't like more hours of daylight after work?

It's standard time that needs to go away, while we make daylight savings time permanent.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, it's like people think that the world revolves around them.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Daylight Saving Time, another bullshiat thing the farmers impose on us


That has always seemed kind of weird. Wouldn't a farmer be up at dawn anyway, no matter what time the clock on the wall said it was?
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd prefer switching to DST permanently to be honest. Rather have a bit extra sunlight after work during the winter. I couldn't give a shiat less if my blue line train ride is in the dark each morning.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why isn't there a single button on any time keeping device that moves the time forward or backwards one hour?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: lolmao500: Daylight Saving Time, another bullshiat thing the farmers impose on us

That has always seemed kind of weird. Wouldn't a farmer be up at dawn anyway, no matter what time the clock on the wall said it was?


Yes, but some people claim that it's the farmers to blame.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: 'daylights savings times', get it right


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: Why is time so FARKED up? How about this, let's just have one time, namely, a 24hr time based on Greenwich time? Screw time zones, DST, and AM/PM.


Because the earth is a sphere that rotates around its axis. This results in different parts of the world having daylight at different times. Further, the axial tilt of the planet changes what times various places experience daylight throughout the year.

Since humans generally like to be active during the day we structure our days around the local daylight hours. And in order to be able to easily determine the relative time in other places we split the world into a number of zones that share a time and can easily be converted to the time in another zone with basic math.

I have no good reason for the twelve hour click in this day and age, though.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: Mad_Radhu: lolmao500: Daylight Saving Time, another bullshiat thing the farmers impose on us

That has always seemed kind of weird. Wouldn't a farmer be up at dawn anyway, no matter what time the clock on the wall said it was?

Yes, but some people claim that it's the farmers to blame.


But I know, it's nobody's fault
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't give a damn about more sunlight in the winter, whether in the morning or the late afternoon. Take your pick. I just hate the cold. Rather it be cloudy AF and 40° than sunny and 25.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Why isn't there a single button on any time keeping device that moves the time forward or backwards one hour?


It's hard wrestling with Big Clock.
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: lolmao500: Daylight Saving Time, another bullshiat thing the farmers impose on us

That has always seemed kind of weird. Wouldn't a farmer be up at dawn anyway, no matter what time the clock on the wall said it was?


That is because it is stupid. Daylight savings time was implemented to save energy.

DST was implemented to save energy in the world wars. Nothing to do with farmers.
 
hagopiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

John Buck 41: I don't give a damn about more sunlight in the winter, whether in the morning or the late afternoon. Take your pick. I just hate the cold. Rather it be cloudy AF and 40° than sunny and 25.


Move to Seattle

/Masshole here wants to move to Atlantic Standard Time year-round
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daylightsavingsvirus is going to wipe out 17% of the population.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dywed88: Mad_Radhu: lolmao500: Daylight Saving Time, another bullshiat thing the farmers impose on us

That has always seemed kind of weird. Wouldn't a farmer be up at dawn anyway, no matter what time the clock on the wall said it was?

That is because it is stupid. Daylight savings time was implemented to save energy.

DST was implemented to save energy in the world wars. Nothing to do with farmers.


You guys are both wrong. It was implemented so that crops could get an extra hour of daylight to grow. Read a farking book people.

/s
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: Gee, it's like people think that the world revolves around them.


Well, from my frame of reference, it does.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my favorite weekends of the year is when Daylight Saving ends. Woohoo extra hour!!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Why isn't there a single button on any time keeping device that moves the time forward or backwards one hour?

It's hard wrestling with Big Clock.


One of the things I hate most about DST  is trying to remember how to reset the time on my car stereo

/So it's an hour off four months of the year
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Daylight Saving Time, another bullshiat thing the farmers impose on us


The extra hour of daylight grows more food. It's good for everyone.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: dywed88: Mad_Radhu: lolmao500: Daylight Saving Time, another bullshiat thing the farmers impose on us

That has always seemed kind of weird. Wouldn't a farmer be up at dawn anyway, no matter what time the clock on the wall said it was?

That is because it is stupid. Daylight savings time was implemented to save energy.

DST was implemented to save energy in the world wars. Nothing to do with farmers.

You guys are both wrong. It was implemented so that crops could get an extra hour of daylight to grow. Read a farking book people.

/s


Dammit
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frank N Stein: dywed88: Mad_Radhu: lolmao500: Daylight Saving Time, another bullshiat thing the farmers impose on us

That has always seemed kind of weird. Wouldn't a farmer be up at dawn anyway, no matter what time the clock on the wall said it was?

That is because it is stupid. Daylight savings time was implemented to save energy.

DST was implemented to save energy in the world wars. Nothing to do with farmers.

You guys are both wrong. It was implemented so that crops could get an extra hour of daylight to grow. Read a farking book people.

/s


I heard it was really to help people consume more since they have done studies that apparently ''prove'' that people buy more stuff when the sun is out... so if we were to cancel daylights saving time, sales at black friday and christmas would be lower.... lets all forget that nowadays most of the shopping is done online so it wouldnt matter.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark you, Indiana.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're getting rid of time changes next year entirely, so we've got that going for us.
 
Frank N Stein
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stavr0: [Fark user image 202x250]


I don't think chief there should be messing around with white man's blankets.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: Stavr0: [Fark user image 202x250]

I don't think chief there should be messing around with white man's blankets.


They can always get revenge
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Why is time so FARKED up? How about this, let's just have one time, namely, a 24hr time based on Greenwich time? Screw time zones, DST, and AM/PM.


Works for me, but it would be a disaster. I recently had to explain 24 time to a coworker. 45 year old woman had no idea what I was talking about.
 
OwnTheRide
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Goddamn I hate the time change. Just pick a freaking time and stick with it, FFS.

I don't really care, DST or standard time, but if you made me choose, I'd take DST.

JUST STOP CHANGING THE DAMN TIME.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Stavr0: [Fark user image 202x250]


only a white man would think having two inches of blanket over his head and his feet hanging out from under the blanket is the same as pulling the blanket down two inches and covering everything
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Where do some of you live that an extra hour of daylight in January matters?  Take the boat out, get a round of golf in, what the hell do you do with it?  And I personally like when the sun comes up before 7am and goes down before 9pm.
 
KitchenBacon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: One of my favorite weekends of the year is when Daylight Saving ends. Woohoo extra hour!!


Would gladly trade it for the miserable weekend when DST begins.  Us insomniacs have enough sleep problems.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Daylight Saving Time, another bullshiat thing the farmers impose on us


Boycott their food. That'll show 'em.
 
VoiceOfReason499
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas are also linked to an increase in fatal car crashes. Does that mean we need to get rid of them?

Yes, if you make people get up an hour earlier and drive to work, initially folks are going to be more tired and some are going to get into car crashes. Rather than deprive a whole country of an extra hour of evening light in the warmer months, maybe we could just let sleepy Steve come in a little later for work that first week.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why do we have time zones to begin with?

Why cant the Chinese start their day at 6 in the afternoon when America starts their day at 6 in the morning?

Imaging the sun shining at 3 in the morning in Tokyo

/Not entirely serious
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

X-Geek: cryinoutloud: Gee, it's like people think that the world revolves around them.
Well, from my frame of reference, it does.


It seems to be a common problem

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cman: Why do we have time zones to begin with?

Why cant the Chinese start their day at 6 in the afternoon when America starts their day at 6 in the morning?

Imaging the sun shining at 3 in the morning in Tokyo

/Not entirely serious


It had to do with train schedules and stuff.
 
turboke
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Why is time so FARKED up? How about this, let's just have one time, namely, a 24hr time based on Greenwich time? Screw time zones, DST, and AM/PM.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


/posted @727 .beats
 
Report