"People's Park" reopens after getting rid of the people
    Homelessness  
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

They're worse than the people in Denver who call themselves "urban campers".
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Barrier free, except, of course, for the 5 foot high chain link fence that completely surrounds it.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were the wrong kind of people.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
"People's Park".  As opposed to the ones that are restricted to androids, orcs, or gray aliens.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The debate over urban camping is such a perfect issue for Donald Trump's America. One side has zero interest in helping the homeless, and the other goes for the obnoxious, in your face solution of letting them pitch tents and eat, sleep, and shiat everywhere.
 
Two16
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Tom-Servo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

dittybopper: [cdn.securem2.com image 780x1192]

Barrier free, except, of course, for the 5 foot high chain link fence that completely surrounds it.


Notsureifserious.jpg
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
BullBearMS
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I believe we're supposed to get Sanctuary Districts in 2020, to eventually be followed by the Bell Riots.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smidge204
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: dittybopper: [cdn.securem2.com image 780x1192]

Barrier free, except, of course, for the 5 foot high chain link fence that completely surrounds it.

Notsureifserious.jpg


He's a special kind of disabled; the kind that doesn't show, and where physical barriers aren't the problem.
=Smidge=
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Good.

They're worse than the people in Denver who call themselves "urban campers".


I bet you have a......"solution" on what to do with the homeless, don't you?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: dittybopper: [cdn.securem2.com image 780x1192]

Barrier free, except, of course, for the 5 foot high chain link fence that completely surrounds it.

Notsureifserious.jpg


Well, I got a kick out of the sign when I first saw it.  It's a barrier free park, completely surrounded by a barrier.   I mean, that's funnier than the "jumbo shrimp" and "military intelligence" jokes you hear.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

croesius: [Fark user image 425x319]


I liked the older signs from way back in the day...

q7i2y6d5.stackpathcdn.comView Full Size


Just had to make sure they didn't have three oily leaves on them or something.
 
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nimbull: croesius: [Fark user image 425x319]

I liked the older signs from way back in the day...

[q7i2y6d5.stackpathcdn.com image 400x267]

Just had to make sure they didn't have three oily leaves on them or something.


Whaddya mean? Isn't it "Leaves of three, wipe for free"?
 
wiseolddude
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Western Washington has thousands of "those kind of people". Almost every city has piles of trash spewed by them. Throwing millions of dollars at the problem, isn't going to solve it.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Do they change the people a dollar and a half just to see em?
 
