Reason 50,844 to leave Florida: "wild herpes monkeys"
ralphjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well Floridians should be fine as long as they don't try to have sex with them. Oh wait, they're f*cked.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Florida resident.
Fark user image
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wild Herpes Monkeys is my all-percussion Flock of Seagulls death metal cover band.
 
mchaboud
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Walker: Well Floridians should be fine as long as they don't try to have sex with them. Oh wait, they're f*cked.


Well shiat. Do you think travel insurance will reimburse me for my cancelled trip to Florida?


Fark user image
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Macaques have herpes!" is my Thomas Dolby "Aliens Ate My Buick!" tribute album.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mchaboud: Walker: Well Floridians should be fine as long as they don't try to have sex with them. Oh wait, they're f*cked.

Well shiat. Do you think travel insurance will reimburse me for my cancelled trip to Florida?


[Fark user image 425x238] [View Full Size image _x_]


I live in the town where this all started.  There is one that lives in a wooded area near my condo.  He is kinda cool, he runs out and steals peoples garbage bags and has a little garbage kingdom he rules.

When I woke my dog he follows us through the trees.

Some other owners of small dogs says he gets close, but for some reason he keeps his distance from me.

scontent-atl3-1.xx.fbcdn.net
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
lolmao500
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Walker: Well Floridians should be fine as long as they don't try to have sex with them. Oh wait, they're f*cked.


I think thats the point.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
theflatline:
I live in the town where this all started.  There is one that lives in a wooded area near my condo.  He is kinda cool, he runs out and steals peoples garbage bags and has a little garbage kingdom he rules.

When I woke my dog he follows us through the trees.

Some other owners of small dogs says he gets close, but for some reason he keeps his distance from me.

[scontent-atl3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 720x960]


Nice bear.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ less than a minute ago  

theflatline: mchaboud: Walker: Well Floridians should be fine as long as they don't try to have sex with them. Oh wait, they're f*cked.

Well shiat. Do you think travel insurance will reimburse me for my cancelled trip to Florida?


[Fark user image 425x238] [View Full Size image _x_]

I live in the town where this all started.  There is one that lives in a wooded area near my condo.  He is kinda cool, he runs out and steals peoples garbage bags and has a little garbage kingdom he rules.

When I woke my dog he follows us through the trees.

Some other owners of small dogs says he gets close, but for some reason he keeps his distance from me.

[scontent-atl3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 720x960]


Please tell me you didn't name him Cujo.
 
