(KIRO-7 Seattle)   New Sheriff claims that no matter what it looks like, he's not simply hiring his friends, even though what it really looks like is that he's just rehiring all the people who were fired for cause   (kiro7.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trump trickle down theory in effect
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It helps keep all the graft and corruption inside the department when all the police officers are dirty.  They're just civic minded that way.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
its going to be real interesting to see what happens in all these corrupt small towns run by good-ole-boys when the residents either die off or finally have enough and move out. how soon before they start eating their own?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rural Washington.  Check.

First Blood was a documentary.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The part that should rankle, and lend lie to his statements, is the phrase, "full back pay."

In other words, he's not just rehiring them, but undoing any consequences that his buddies might've suffered from their firing, too.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spoiler Alert: everybody in every industry makes sure their own friends & family get hired first. That's why American businetjatssses function so poorly. Every corporation I've worked at, most of the employees were related by blood or marriage or went to school together.
But I'm sure that's not true in any of your workplaces which allow you to sit around playing on the internet all day while other workers take up the slack for you.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead of whining about this asshole get off your asses and vote. Stop electing corrupt politicians.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dick Hammer: Spoiler Alert: everybody in every industry makes sure their own friends & family get hired first. That's why American businetjatssses function so poorly. Every corporation I've worked at, most of the employees were related by blood or marriage or went to school together.
But I'm sure that's not true in any of your workplaces which allow you to sit around playing on the internet all day while other workers take up the slack for you.


Does it hurt to be that farking wrong?
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Instead of whining about this asshole get off your asses and vote. Stop electing corrupt politicians.


But...that would require actually getting off their asses.
Can't they just do all their voting by posting snarky comments on Fark all day, the same way they do their, ha ha, "jobs"?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As Mayor Richard Daley of Chicago would have said, "Who should I have hired, my enemies?"
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shadow Blasko: Dick Hammer: Spoiler Alert: everybody in every industry makes sure their own friends & family get hired first. That's why American businetjatssses function so poorly. Every corporation I've worked at, most of the employees were related by blood or marriage or went to school together.
But I'm sure that's not true in any of your workplaces which allow you to sit around playing on the internet all day while other workers take up the slack for you.

Does it hurt to be that farking wrong?


Since I'm not wrong, it feels super,thanks for asking.

Better get back to work, your kid is a terrible employee and your brother-in-law can't take up all the slack for him.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And to this day, the Sheriff could never figure out why folks hate cops.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dick Hammer: Spoiler Alert: everybody in every industry makes sure their own friends & family get hired first. That's why American businetjatssses function so poorly. Every corporation I've worked at, most of the employees were related by blood or marriage or went to school together.
But I'm sure that's not true in any of your workplaces which allow you to sit around playing on the internet all day while other workers take up the slack for you.


People like you, that is to say, people who excuse rampant corruption, often do so under the notion that everyone else does it to. We don't, you're full of shiat, and you can stop using the rest of us to pretend that your corruption is normal.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good of them to help out with giving these poor, under represented white grifters a hand. Affirmative action - in action.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Rural Washington.  Check.

First Blood was a documentary.


Two miles north of Seattle city limits.
 
GalFriday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dick Hammer: Spoiler Alert: everybody in every industry makes sure their own friends & family get hired first. That's why American businetjatssses function so poorly. Every corporation I've worked at, most of the employees were related by blood or marriage or went to school together.
But I'm sure that's not true in any of your workplaces which allow you to sit around playing on the internet all day while other workers take up the slack for you.


Let me guess...You sit at home all day and play on the internet and live off of your parents or collect a government check for a "disability" and attempt to troll those of us that have real jobs.  Or better yet, those of us that are good enough at our jobs that we have a few minutes to take a peek at Fark every now and then.
I bet your parents are proud.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mybluemake: FrancoFile: Rural Washington.  Check.

First Blood was a documentary.

Two miles north of Seattle city limits.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Map of Snohomish County.

Yeah, there are urban/suburban areas along I-5, but those places have their own police forces.  The sheriff is the law in the other 80%.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: And to this day, the Sheriff could never figure out why folks hate cops.


I think it was last year that a bunch of California newspapers joined together for an investigative report that found a disturbing number of police officers with criminal records, often shuffled between departments to hide their troubled pasts (not unlike what the Catholic church did with pedophile priests).  Sure enough, over the next few days, there were an even more disturbing number of letters to the editor from people who were worried that the investigation might make people distrust cops. It didn't bother them at all that so many police departments were hiring cops with criminal records.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The former sheriff accused the two deputies of dishonesty, but the current sheriff said he did not believe the deputies "purposely violated any laws" or acted dishonestly.

Wouldn't it be great if he could hire his friends AND officers that knew if they were breaking the law or not?

Sadly, that doesn't seem the case
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I totally thought this was a repeat about the new LA County Sheriff. Or it could just be farking common in almost any precinct anywhere.
 
Report