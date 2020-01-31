 Skip to content
(Metro) Chun-Li cosplayer trades her costume, her workout, and her attributes for a career treating Coronavirus patients
    More: Hero, Physician, Ming Dynasty, Yuan Herong, Traditional Chinese medicine, Tang Dynasty, Shandong, English-language films, Acupuncture  
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd eat HER kick, if you know what I mean...
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The spirit is willing, but the flesh is spongy and bruised.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she's gonna beat the corona out of the patients?
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet she could crack walnuts with the back of her knees.
 
rebelyell2006 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine her crushing your skull between her thighs, after going down on her.  I can't think of better ways to die.
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd have better luck with an M. Bison cosplayer.

For him, curing coronavirus is Tuesday.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just the corona.  I promise.
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You sick farks.
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So doctoring is her "second" life.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never followed the plot too closely, but I don't remember Shadoloo using a super virus to kill people.
 
CygnusDarius
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: I never followed the plot too closely, but I don't remember Shadoloo using a super virus to kill people.


It's all about the Psycho Crusher.
 
stevenboof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA, "The healers are all treated through traditional Chinese medicine".   Sounds like she's a "doctor".
The healers are all treated through traditional Chinese medicine
stevenboof
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, I really farked that up.
 
Cndn Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rebelyell2006: Imagine her crushing your skull between her thighs, after going down on her.  I can't think of better ways to die.


LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenboof: FTFA, "The healers are all treated through traditional Chinese medicine".   Sounds like she's a "doctor".


Oh. They're not treated. That sucks.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kryptoknightmare: I'd eat HER kick, if you know what I mean...


Go on....
 
Shazam999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd really love to wang Chun tonight.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yikes! Is "she" really a guy in drag?!
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she's not a real doctor?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, after seeing some of her Instagram photos, honestly I have to adjust my worldview that it would be impossible for that character to have anywhere close to fair-footing against Ken, Ryu, or Guile.

I'm both impressed and slightly reminded of the East German Women's Olympic Team from Top Secret!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow they only have one doctor over there?

No wonder it's such a problem...
 
This text is now purple [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: I never followed the plot too closely, but I don't remember Shadoloo using a super virus to kill people.


More of a Blanca thing.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wendigogo: So she's not a real doctor?


Like Dr. Phil?
 
Occam's Disposable Razor
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
This chick keeps showing up online. She's good at manipulating PR or has hired someone else who is.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

TWX: Wendigogo: So she's not a real doctor?

Like Dr. Phil?


As in Chinese medicine isn't real medicine.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Occam's Disposable Razor: This chick keeps showing up online. She's good at manipulating PR or has hired someone else who is.


Three more greenlights and Drew gets pictures of her tits.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
*cough* *cough*
I think I need a doctor.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'll be in my oxygen tent
 
Windle Poons
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Yikes! Is "she" really a guy in drag?!


Don't care. Looks good in Chun-Li cosplay outfit. Would switch hit it.
 
OldJames
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This is a great short for any Pete Holmes fans
Street Fighter Red Tape: Chun-Li
Youtube _jdi0MWW-gw
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nicki Minaj looks on approvingly.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Yikes! Is "she" really a guy in drag?!


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

Ese culo
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That website just sexually assaulted my eyes with ads. Never again.
 
LewDux
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LewDux: Oblig
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
There is something just abnormally wrong about her leg musculature.  Pretty sure she's been injecting that Synthol oil crap to puff up places
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I was more impressed that a COS player actually knew outside events going on and considered joining the real world in a real fight.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I would give her a dose of penisillin
 
gar1013
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: So she's gonna beat the corona out of the patients?


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: TWX: Wendigogo: So she's not a real doctor?

Like Dr. Phil?

As in Chinese medicine isn't real medicine.


Chinese medicine is real medicine, and can cure you just fine. Only problem is you end up sick again 30 minutes later.
 
starsrift
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

stevenboof: FTFA, "The healers are all treated through traditional Chinese medicine".   Sounds like she's a "doctor".
The healers are all treated through traditional Chinese medicine
Read more: https://metro.co.uk/2020/01/31/chun-li​-cosplayer-swaps-bodybuilding-conventi​ons-treating-coronavirus-patients-1215​9451/?utm_source=fark&utm_medium=websi​te&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_fark?ito=​cbshare


I wouldn't be so sure about that. They haven't found a cure yet, so most doctors who are helping patients are going to be managing the symptoms (basically pneumonia) instead of anything else. Doctors in the US would do little else too, though they can mask the chicken soup as an electrolyte-heavy IV drip and so on, with shiny gizmos and machines that go ping.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 minute ago  

syrynxx: I would give her a dose of penisillin


She would break your needle.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So snu snu it is.
 
