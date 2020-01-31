 Skip to content
Let's get to the bottom of one of life's greatest mysteries: does Stuart Little drive a toy car or a miniature actual car?
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size


Subby sounds bored!
 
palelizard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's a toy car but it drives when he makes the engine sound. Go read the book.
 
dothemath
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Whats the difference?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yes, let's apply physics to a children's fantasy book.

DOES HE SPEAK MOUSE THAT GETS CONVERTED TO ENGLISH, OR DOES HE SPEAK ENGLISH
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Yes.  Yes he does.
 
OkieDookie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Looks like a Kia compact car.
 
tericson
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
IIRC, he has to wind it up before he drives it...
 
palelizard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

palelizard: It's a toy car but it drives when he makes the engine sound. Go read the book.


Or not. I'm apparently thinking a different mouse book. He ends up with a motorcycle at the end.
 
mrparks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm on the side of it being a magical toy car, obviously, but my family just believes it's a car made just for him by a Japanese dentist out of sodapop cans.

We get into the worse fights over it during the holidays. Every year!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
ALL cars are toys.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

palelizard: palelizard: It's a toy car but it drives when he makes the engine sound. Go read the book.

Or not. I'm apparently thinking a different mouse book. He ends up with a motorcycle at the end.


The Mouse with a Motorcycle is named Ralph.
 
tericson
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

tericson: IIRC, he has to wind it up before he drives it...


Nevermind.  The dentist that gives him the car says it has a real gasoline motor in it.
 
TWX
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Heh.  The person I bought my house from built miniature functioning engines.  So, why not both?

/the mill did not convey
//nor the rotary phase converter
///nor the VFD
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Never read or saw it, but in "The Mouse and the Motorcycle", Ralph was able to ride the toy motorcycle by imitating the sound of the bike - it was noise-activated.  So it was a real motorcycle, yet a toy.
Powered by the imagination of a child.*


* To be read in the voice of Doug Henning
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tericson: tericson: IIRC, he has to wind it up before he drives it...

Nevermind.  The dentist that gives him the car says it has a real gasoline motor in it.


Want it to be a "NITRO-FUELED FUNNYCAR!!!"
 
