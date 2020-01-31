 Skip to content
(Axios)   America's housing shortage is getting worse, and Leon's getting larger   (axios.com) divider line
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
even in high-demand places like california, huge swaths of houses are empty - 12% in oakland - https://www.citylab.com/equity/2019​/12​/california-housing-crisis-vacancy-rat​e-new-homes-real-estate/603145/

The wealthiest are holding housing as an investment and this is what's creating the problems - there are plenty of homes, you just can't live in them, that would be trespassing.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
There's plenty of housing.
It's just that most of us can't afford it.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
hehe, thanks for putting that in my head...!

Made my day...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I live a bit out past the suburbs of Minneapolis and McMansions are going up all over the place. I don't get it.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Xai: even in high-demand places like california, huge swaths of houses are empty - 12% in oakland - https://www.citylab.com/equity/2019/​12/california-housing-crisis-vacancy-r​ate-new-homes-real-estate/603145/

The wealthiest are holding housing as an investment and this is what's creating the problems - there are plenty of homes, you just can't live in them, that would be trespassing.


It's the f*cking Property Brothers fault, everyone is a flipper.

There should be an * in the headline for AFFORDABLE
 
Majin_Buu
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Rudy gets taller?
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We had a thread about this yesterday. About Calif proposing a tax on the kind of organizations using the process as described in the initial thread response on vacant houses.
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: There's plenty of affordable housing.
It's just that most of us can't afford it. don't want to live where those houses are.


Look, if you want to live in NYC or San Francisco or Chicago, there are plenty of options in the outerlying communities for affordable housing. In the same way that most people commuted into the cities from the suburbs 70 years ago, people can commute from the exaburbs where they can get five acres and a 3500sqft home for $200k.

It's just that people in 2020 get all upset that they have to spend 2-3 hours a day in a car. Well, you don't have to, you just find the trade off between spending those three hours in a car and housing for half the price not worth it to you.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We need a tent tax.
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hey look, a nearly 3000sqft 4bd/3ba, 13 year old home in exaburbia Chicago (hour commute each way) for only $267k!

The question isn't lack of "affordable" housing ... the question is how much is that commute worth to you?

/Qwityerbiatchin
 
TWX
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: We need a tent tax.


No, we need to restructure write-offs so holding unrented real estate is unprofitable, especially when that real estate has previously been rented and the landlord has intentionally taken it off of the market or intentionally priced it to where it cannot rent in that market.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: Rev. Skarekroe: There's plenty of affordable housing.
It's just that most of us can't afford it. don't want to live where those houses are.

Look, if you want to live in NYC or San Francisco or Chicago, there are plenty of options in the outerlying communities for affordable housing. In the same way that most people commuted into the cities from the suburbs 70 years ago, people can commute from the exaburbs where they can get five acres and a 3500sqft home for $200k.

It's just that people in 2020 get all upset that they have to spend 2-3 hours a day in a car. Well, you don't have to, you just find the trade off between spending those three hours in a car and housing for half the price not worth it to you.


So that's a reasonable solution? All the jobs are 2+ hours away from affordable housing? That's absurd to think that we'd have to sacrifice living within our means and spend 4hrs on the road or not having a job.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: I live a bit out past the suburbs of Minneapolis and McMansions are going up all over the place. I don't get it.


They are being built by foreign investors, money launderers and large corps (but I repeat myself) who just pay the interest on the loans every month, figuring long term they can sell it at a sweet profit.
 
TWX
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: Hey look, a nearly 3000sqft 4bd/3ba, 13 year old home in exaburbia Chicago (hour commute each way) for only $267k!

The question isn't lack of "affordable" housing ... the question is how much is that commute worth to you?

/Qwityerbiatchin


"Drive until you can afford" I believe is how the expression goes.

/bought when the market had crashed end of 2010/beginning of 2011
//phrased that way because a 119 day "short sale" crossed into the new year
///actually went inbound towards the core of the city, such that if jobs ever changed, the commute wouldn't suck
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Every year the number of U.S. households grows by more than 1 million,"

I fervently pray to Cthulhu that that is not all or even a majority of white trash.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: There's plenty of housing.
It's just that most of us can't afford it.


I moved to butt fark nowhere so I could.
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: So that's a reasonable solution? All the jobs are 2+ hours away from affordable housing? That's absurd to think that we'd have to sacrifice living within our means and spend 4hrs on the road or not having a job.


As opposed to what? Chinese-style tenement buildings?

Remember, you need to pay everyone a living wage to build these "affordable" homes and right now the labor market is as tight as it has ever been in new home construction. What's your solution? Repeal the minimum wage? Force Canadian timber companies to sell product at a loss to the US market? Because that's what you would need to do in order for you to build a 3000sqft home for less than $70/sqft in 2020.

"The roots of the chronic construction labor shortage began with the 2007 recession. When the housing bubble burst and home prices tanked, a large number of construction workers lost their jobs. Many of them ended up in other industries and never returned, leaving 248,000 construction positions open as of March. The dearth of skilled laborers means builders are both paying more for their labor and also struggling to staff their projects and keep up with demand for new housing. Both factors add to the bottom line for property developers, who ultimately pass on the cost to homeowners and renters.

Perhaps an even more significant issue facing housing affordability is the cost of building materials, which can represent anywhere from 30 to more than 50 percent of total costs for a housing construction project. A closely-watched government index shows that construction material costs jumped 6.4 percent in April from a year earlier, the steepest year-over-year increase since 2011."
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Rev. Skarekroe: There's plenty of housing.
It's just that most of us can't afford it.

I moved to butt fark nowhere so I could.


Meant to note that I love it*
 
the_end_is_rear
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: Hey look, a nearly 3000sqft 4bd/3ba, 13 year old home in exaburbia Chicago (hour commute each way) for only $267k!

The question isn't lack of "affordable" housing ... the question is how much is that commute worth to you?

/Qwityerbiatchin


We lived in Midtown Sacramento at one point. It was nice, but after almost getting killed by cars while out running and then finding some homeless tweeker jackin it in our backyard, we had enough. Back in 2011 we moved 24 miles away to Roseville. I just deal with the commute and got and EV so I can get in the carpool lane. But the crazy thing is, we bought our house (it was built in the 80's) for 311K. It can easily sell for over 600K now. We could do it, but it would be a stretch to afford this same house now and the current price. I feel bad for anyone trying to buy a house in our area now. The farking Bay area schmucks are coming up, paying cash and buying multiple homes.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pharmdawg: TheSteelCricket: I live a bit out past the suburbs of Minneapolis and McMansions are going up all over the place. I don't get it.

They are being built by foreign investors, money launderers and large corps (but I repeat myself) who just pay the interest on the loans every month, figuring long term they can sell it at a sweet profit.


The City of London is now almost entirely opened by Russians and Middle Easterners, but you'll never hear the rancid Torys mention it. Loyal prostitutes don't bad mouth their pimps.
 
kosherkow
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: Rev. Skarekroe: There's plenty of affordable housing.
It's just that most of us can't afford it. don't want to live where those houses are.

Look, if you want to live in NYC or San Francisco or Chicago, there are plenty of options in the outerlying communities for affordable housing. In the same way that most people commuted into the cities from the suburbs 70 years ago, people can commute from the exaburbs where they can get five acres and a 3500sqft home for $200k.

It's just that people in 2020 get all upset that they have to spend 2-3 hours a day in a car. Well, you don't have to, you just find the trade off between spending those three hours in a car and housing for half the price not worth it to you.


don't know where you're from, but that shiat doesnt exist in the bay area.
 
TWX
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: FarkBucket18: Rev. Skarekroe: There's plenty of affordable housing.
It's just that most of us can't afford it. don't want to live where those houses are.

Look, if you want to live in NYC or San Francisco or Chicago, there are plenty of options in the outerlying communities for affordable housing. In the same way that most people commuted into the cities from the suburbs 70 years ago, people can commute from the exaburbs where they can get five acres and a 3500sqft home for $200k.

It's just that people in 2020 get all upset that they have to spend 2-3 hours a day in a car. Well, you don't have to, you just find the trade off between spending those three hours in a car and housing for half the price not worth it to you.

So that's a reasonable solution? All the jobs are 2+ hours away from affordable housing? That's absurd to think that we'd have to sacrifice living within our means and spend 4hrs on the road or not having a job.


You have to look at your particular industry.  You also have to look at the varying property values across a metro area, weighed against crime rates and other detractors like traffic congestion and the relative academic performance of the local schools.

And amusingly some would complain about such "gentrification" when people personally attempt to do this and to make their own little bit of that piece of the city into a nice place.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Xai: even in high-demand places like california, huge swaths of houses are empty - 12% in oakland - https://www.citylab.com/equity/2019/​12/california-housing-crisis-vacancy-r​ate-new-homes-real-estate/603145/

The wealthiest are holding housing as an investment and this is what's creating the problems - there are plenty of homes, you just can't live in them, that would be trespassing.


Or, according to my builder friend, it's the overregulation that's preventing him from even starting projects, including green initiatives, and even when he's met all the local requirements he's still been denied permits (thank you Beverly Hills)
He finally got so fed up a few years ago he started building houses in Nashville.... now that market is saturated & you can't sell inventory
 
TWX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: 4seasons85!: So that's a reasonable solution? All the jobs are 2+ hours away from affordable housing? That's absurd to think that we'd have to sacrifice living within our means and spend 4hrs on the road or not having a job.

As opposed to what? Chinese-style tenement buildings?

Remember, you need to pay everyone a living wage to build these "affordable" homes and right now the labor market is as tight as it has ever been in new home construction. What's your solution? Repeal the minimum wage? Force Canadian timber companies to sell product at a loss to the US market? Because that's what you would need to do in order for you to build a 3000sqft home for less than $70/sqft in 2020.

"The roots of the chronic construction labor shortage began with the 2007 recession. When the housing bubble burst and home prices tanked, a large number of construction workers lost their jobs. Many of them ended up in other industries and never returned, leaving 248,000 construction positions open as of March. The dearth of skilled laborers means builders are both paying more for their labor and also struggling to staff their projects and keep up with demand for new housing. Both factors add to the bottom line for property developers, who ultimately pass on the cost to homeowners and renters.

Perhaps an even more significant issue facing housing affordability is the cost of building materials, which can represent anywhere from 30 to more than 50 percent of total costs for a housing construction project. A closely-watched government index shows that construction material costs jumped 6.4 percent in April from a year earlier, the steepest year-over-year increase since 2011."


If timber prices have risen so much in the last few years, why does it seem like all of the older apartment buildings were constructed out of concrete block and steel, while the new ones are all-timber?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Pharmdawg: TheSteelCricket: I live a bit out past the suburbs of Minneapolis and McMansions are going up all over the place. I don't get it.

They are being built by foreign investors, money launderers and large corps (but I repeat myself) who just pay the interest on the loans every month, figuring long term they can sell it at a sweet profit.

The City of London is now almost entirely opened by Russians and Middle Easterners, but you'll never hear the rancid Torys mention it. Loyal prostitutes don't bad mouth their pimps.


Owned, not opened. JFC.  The death of language by auto-incorrect.
 
Tr0mBoNe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Or revolution if the proposed city council resolutions fail.
 
Insain2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My house was $52,000 for a double wide delivered 20 years ago.........its a dry roof as Momma always said.......it's got what I need and it's more than enough for me & the dog....... I'm looking to down size to just my Moter home so I can travel the USA more than I have in the last 10 years.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Step 1 : seize all golf courses
Step 2 : all the angry rich white guys revolting because you took their precious golf courses away? Seize their assets
Step 3 : Use the money you seized to fund the housing
Step 4 : profit
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kosherkow: don't know where you're from, but that shiat doesnt exist in the bay area.


I mean, you *could*live out in Rio Vista or Atlanta, but nah, nobody wants to commute.

The reason why you can't afford shiat in the bay area is because everyone else has the mentality you do. Pay more for less commute. Multiply that by 6 million people and bam, you have a housing affordability crisis where people are willing to pay seven figures for a tear down in Piedmont. 

All because they don't want to spend time in a car.
 
TWX
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Xai: even in high-demand places like california, huge swaths of houses are empty - 12% in oakland - https://www.citylab.com/equity/2019/​12/california-housing-crisis-vacancy-r​ate-new-homes-real-estate/603145/

The wealthiest are holding housing as an investment and this is what's creating the problems - there are plenty of homes, you just can't live in them, that would be trespassing.

Or, according to my builder friend, it's the overregulation that's preventing him from even starting projects, including green initiatives, and even when he's met all the local requirements he's still been denied permits (thank you Beverly Hills)
He finally got so fed up a few years ago he started building houses in Nashville.... now that market is saturated & you can't sell inventory


You can't look at cities like Beverley Hills, Greenwich Connecticut, or even places like Paradise Valley Arizona as normal.  They're not, they're full of self-important busybodies that will attempt to stymie whatever doesn't fit what they want to see, and they have the money and influence to make that happen.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Xai: even in high-demand places like california, huge swaths of houses are empty - 12% in oakland - https://www.citylab.com/equity/2019/​12/california-housing-crisis-vacancy-r​ate-new-homes-real-estate/603145/

The wealthiest are holding housing as an investment and this is what's creating the problems - there are plenty of homes, you just can't live in them, that would be trespassing.

Or, according to my builder friend, it's the overregulation that's preventing him from even starting projects, including green initiatives, and even when he's met all the local requirements he's still been denied permits (thank you Beverly Hills)
He finally got so fed up a few years ago he started building houses in Nashville.... now that market is saturated & you can't sell inventory


Easy to guess his hat color.
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TWX: If timber prices have risen so much in the last few years, why does it seem like all of the older apartment buildings were constructed out of concrete block and steel, while the new ones are all-timber?


Because concrete block and steel have risen faster where the economics of slab construction makes less sense than timber built construction. Which is the same reason why homes are built with steel frame in China and they are wood framed in the US. Wood is cheaper than steel here, but steel is cheaper than wood in China. 

Economics strikes again.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Just counting inflation, a $30K house in 1971 would be $192K today. Sucks for yutes today.
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FarkBucket18: TWX: If timber prices have risen so much in the last few years, why does it seem like all of the older apartment buildings were constructed out of concrete block and steel, while the new ones are all-timber?

Because concrete block and steel have risen faster where the economics of slab construction makes less sense than timber built construction. Which is the same reason why homes are built with steel frame in China and they are wood framed in the US. Wood is cheaper than steel here, but steel is cheaper than wood in China. 

Economics strikes again.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FarkBucket18: kosherkow: don't know where you're from, but that shiat doesnt exist in the bay area.

I mean, you *could*live out in Rio Vista or Atlanta, but nah, nobody wants to commute.

The reason why you can't afford shiat in the bay area is because everyone else has the mentality you do. Pay more for less commute. Multiply that by 6 million people and bam, you have a housing affordability crisis where people are willing to pay seven figures for a tear down in Piedmont. 

All because they don't want to spend time in a car.


Yes, the poors should burn $50 of gas every day to get to their $15/hr job, because why not.
 
